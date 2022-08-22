ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

Related
WAFB

Brian Polian looks to keep LSU’s kicking game strong

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - “All three phases of the game” is something coaches at every level emphasize but during fall camp, not much has been heard or seen when it comes to special teams at LSU. Brian Polian, the son of former NFL executive Bill Polian, is...
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

Watch: Brian Kelly Invites Former Players Back To LSU To Check On The Tigers

Can You Guess Who Had The Best QB Passing Seasons In College Football From 2015-2021?. Since when, the difference between keeping your locker room together and, perennially, competing for a Championship, versus losing your locker room is the fault former player and journalist like RC. Ridiculous!. A stark difference the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
City
Denham Springs, LA
State
Missouri State
Local
Louisiana Football
State
Georgia State
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Baton Rouge, LA
thesunflower.com

Freshman basketball player violates rules, enters transfer portal

Jacob Wilson, the lone high school recruit in Wichita State’s 2022 recruiting class has now entered the transfer portal according to Verbal Commits. The 6-foot-5 guard from Baton Rouge, Louisiana originally committed to WSU in April. Head Coach Isaac Brown said Wilson’s reason for entering the transfer portal had to do with a violation of team rules.
WICHITA, KS
LSUSports.net

Leah Stancil Named an LSU Associate Head Coach

BATON ROUGE, La. – Leah Stancil, the former Tulane swimming and diving head coach for the last four seasons, accepted an associate head coach position at LSU to return to the SEC, head swimming coach Rick Bishop announced Tuesday. “We are thrilled to have Leah Stancil join us,” Bishop...
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu Football#Hooters#Football Players#American Football#Lsu Offensive Linemen#Texas A M#College Drive#Siegen Lane
brproud.com

Southern vs MVSU football game to air on ESPN+

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The November 12 matchup between Southern University and Mississippi Valley State will now be airing on EPSN+. The start time of the game is also being moved up to 2 p.m. The Jaguars are set to play five home games on Pete Richardson Field...
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
WAFB

LSU: No new info on reported student kidnapping

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An LSU spokesman said on Thursday, Aug. 25, there is no new information to publicly release about a reported abduction of a female student on campus. The incident was reported to campus police in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Aug. 24. The university waited more than 10 hours to inform students of the reported incident by sending a brief message.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSU Reveille

Students, police recommend caution around local gas stations

LSU child and family studies senior Adriana Richardson has practiced caution around the Chevron right outside of campus’ north gates, citing suspicious activity during her trips to the Highland Road gas station. Suspicious loiterers at the gas station were selling illegal car inspection stickers to individuals, with Richardson recalling...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

‘Bluey’s Big Play’ coming to Louisiana in 2023

(KALB) - One of Disney Junior’s biggest stars is coming to Louisiana next year. Bluey and her friends are touring the country with a new theatrical show called “Bluey’s Big Play.”. The show will be available in Lafayette on January 5, 2023, at the Heyman Performing Arts...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge hospital awarded Level One trauma center status

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical has been verified as a Level One adult trauma center by the American College of Surgeons (ACS), making it the first in the region and third in the state of Louisiana. “This is a big deal for...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

LWC hosting resume writing workshop

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you need help writing a resume, there is an opportunity to get the assistance you need. The Louisiana Workforce Commission will host a resume writing workshop on Wednesday, Aug. 24 starting at 4 p.m. The workshop will take place at Fairwood Library located at...
BATON ROUGE, LA
legalreader.com

Two Cars were Damaged by an 18-Wheeler in Baton Rouge, Driver Charged with Careless Driving

Recoverable damages usually address economic loss including lost wages, medical bills, and damage to property. Louisiana – August 8, 2022 – A big rig driver hauling building supplies lost control of his vehicle causing sheets of plywood to fly into two cars in Baton Rouge. One of the vehicles had the windows shattered, body crunched up and the roof caved in, and the other sustained less destruction. The big rig had to be towed away with notable damage as well. Good Samaritans on the scene assisted the driver out of the crushed car. Four individuals from the two cars were transported to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. A Baton Rouge Police Department representative noted that lives are often not spared in these kinds of crashes, and with this type of cargo load the injuries could have been catastrophic. Accident victims should consult with a Baton Rouge car accident attorney to determine next actions toward property replacement and medical costs incurred due to car crash injuries.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

DOTD says parts of I-10 will close to 1 lane for a year

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Can you imagine parts of I-10 shut down to just one lane for a full year?. It was learned on Wednesday, Aug. 24, that’s the plan for a huge upcoming construction project. The slow, bumper-to-bumper, stop-and-go traffic on I-10 is anything but pleasant. Relief...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Police: LSU student was shot after he tried to disarm mugger outside dorm; officers ID suspected attacker

BATON ROUGE - An LSU student who was shot during an attempted robbery outside a dorm building reportedly got into a struggle with his attacker before the gun went off. A newly filed arrest warrant identified the suspected shooter as 19-year-old Clarence Hypolite, who met the victim during LSU's "Welcome Week," an orientation period for its newest class of freshman students.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

27K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy