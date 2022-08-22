Read full article on original website
Bernice Anna (Dobozenski) Schlosser
Age 93 of Loretto, passed away August 22nd at her home. Visitation will be held Friday from 4 to 8 PM at the Saints Peter and Paul Church Parish Center in Loretto. Further visitation Saturday, 1 hour prior to the Mass at the church. Mass of Christian Burial for Bernice Schlosser will be held Saturday, August 27th at 11 AM at the Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church of Loretto. Interment will be at the church cemetery. Arrangements were made with the Iten Funeral Home in Delano.
Le Sueur County Woman Crowned 2022 Princess Kay of the Milky Way
Minnesota’s dairy industry has a new ambassador for the coming year. Rachel Rynda, a 19-year-old college student from Montgomery, Minnesota in Le Sueur County was crowned the 69th Princess Kay of the Milky Way Wednesday night, prior to today’s (Thursday) start of the 2022 Minnesota State Fair. Rachel is a student at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls. She will have her likeness carved in a block of butter at a sitting at the State Fair today (Thursday).
End of a Memorable Year as Princess Kay for Litchfield’s Anna Euerle
The one-year reign of a young woman from Litchfield as Minnesota’s Princess Kay draws to an end today. Anna Euerle says the past year has been a whirlwind. She says as Minnesota’s official dairy ambassador, she’s spent a lot of time in classrooms across the state, and has made a lifetime of memories in the last year.
2022 Wright County Area Volleyball Preview/Schedules/Scores
Last Year: 25-6 Last Game: Defeated Watertown-Mayer 3-0 to go to state, L to St. Cloud C in State first round. Key Returning Players: Kali Jones, Sr. (4.1 k/s), Emerson Helget, So.(3.4 A/S), Josie Jerpseth, Sr. Preview: The Cards look to get back to state, and they have a good...
Four Wright County 4-H’ers Serving as Minnesota 4-H State Ambassadors
Four Wright County 4-H members will be helping to support Minnesota 4-H this year at the Minnesota State Fair. Earlier this year, Eden Weinhandl of Buffalo, Evelyn Otto and John Otto of Delano, and Veronica Shafer of Loretto were selected as Minnesota 4-H State Ambassadors. Eden will be a senior this year at Buffalo High School, Evelyn and John will both be seniors at Delano High School, and Veronica will be a junior at Delano High School.
Hayes Public House – Live Remote!
Join KRWC Live at Hayes Public House on Saturday August 27th! We will be live from 10a until 11a – the event itself goes all day long. Here’s what Hayes has to say about the event…Our second annual Cruise, Brews & ‘Que Round-up car show is coming up! Join us for a killer roackabilly party complete with live music, classic cars, pinup styles, BBQ, and beer! We’ll be raising funds again this year for the growing Buffalo Community & Arts Center.
Sheriff’s Office Investigating Bank Robbery in Wright County
The Wright County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Monday afternoon bank robbery in Clearwater. Authorities say around 1:44 PM Monday, the Wright County Sheriff’s Communication Center received a call reporting a robbery at the American Heritage Bank in the City of Clearwater. Deputies responded to the area but were unable to locate the suspect who was described in initial reports as a black male with longer hair. The suspect reportedly fled the area in a 2-door black car.
Open House at all Wright County Buildings This Evening (Tuesday)
Wright County will be hosting an open house for residents to see the new Government Center as well as other county facilities from 4 to 8:30 PM this evening (Tuesday). The open house will include guided tours of the Government Center, Justice Center, Highway Building and Public Works Building – all on Braddock Avenue NE north of Buffalo. Tours will take place every half hour starting at 4 PM with the last tour setting out at 7:30 PM.
