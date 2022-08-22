Age 93 of Loretto, passed away August 22nd at her home. Visitation will be held Friday from 4 to 8 PM at the Saints Peter and Paul Church Parish Center in Loretto. Further visitation Saturday, 1 hour prior to the Mass at the church. Mass of Christian Burial for Bernice Schlosser will be held Saturday, August 27th at 11 AM at the Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church of Loretto. Interment will be at the church cemetery. Arrangements were made with the Iten Funeral Home in Delano.

LORETTO, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO