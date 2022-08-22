Read full article on original website
Clinton County hires first county engineer
LOCK HAVEN, PA – The Clinton County Commissioners on Thursday hired the county’s first fulltime engineer. Stephen P. Gibson was unanimously approved as the county’s Director of Planning/County Engineer, his pay established at $115,000. All three commissioners were upbeat on establishment of the new position and the...
PennDOT employees earn Star of Excellence awards
Twenty-nine PennDOT employees have earned PennDOT's highest recognition for their outstanding performances. Among recipients of the Star of Excellence awards are two employees from PennDOT's District 3, which includes Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, Union, and Bradford counties. The Star of Excellence Awards are presented annually to employees who represent the department’s values of service, performance, and integrity. ...
Public to decide if warranted noise barriers will be built along central Pa. thruway
SHAMOKIN DAM – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has determined noise barriers are warranted and feasible in five neighborhoods along the southern section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway in Snyder County. Whether they will be built will depend on the wishes of the residents in those neighborhoods, Matt...
County salutes Pa Wilds award winners
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Clinton County had quite the haul when the Pa Wilds organization recently recognized its annual award winners. Four of the ten, in fact, came from Clinton County so the county commissioners on Thursday gave them formal recognition through an appropriate proclamation. Those recognized included Ron...
PennDOT honors 2 employees from Jefferson, Clearfield County
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Secretary Yassmin Gramian today recognized employees for their outstanding performance with the Star of Excellence Award. Two employees from PennDOT’s District 2, which represents Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties were among the honorees. The Star of Excellence Award is […]
Destination PA: Bloomsburg, the only town in the state
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Did you know the Commonwealth’s biggest agricultural fair is in Bloomsburg? Well, in all of Pennsylvania, Bloomsburg is also the only game “in town” in another way, too. Across the state, there are 57 cities, 956 boroughs, and 1,546 townships, but just one town — Bloosmburg., What’s the difference? Admittedly, it […]
Guardrails down temporarily along Route 664 across from Lock Haven
WOODWARD TOWNSHIP, PA – Motorists are advised that guardrails have been temporarily removed from a portion of Route 664 (Coudersport Pike) on the Woodward Township side of the Susquehanna River across from Lock Haven. A contractor removed the guardrails earlier this week. A Woodward Township spokesman said it is...
Dry summer not a problem for Williamsport water
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — There is a lot of water in the Mosquito Valley Reservoir — 21 million gallons, to be exact. This is one of two watersheds that belong to the Williamsport Municipal Water Authority. "This is the lower reservoir where all of our sources can come...
Delays Expected in Selinsgrove for Susquehanna University Move-In
SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University students will begin moving in later this week and that means some traffic delays in Selinsgrove. SU says move-in will take place this Thursday, and there will be traffic delays on University Avenue and other surrounding streets. Traffic is expected to be most congested during the hours of 7 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Sunbury Wetland Park Gets Gift for New Wellness Trail
SUNBURY – Sunbury’s new wetland park is receiving a big donation to build one of its trails. Organizers of the Sunbury Wetland Ecological and Educational Park says New Enterprise Stone and Lime Co. Inc of Winfield is donating 46 tons of stone material to create a ‘center wellness trail.’
Northumberland County ‘Biggest Little Fair’ Returns This Week
SUNBURY – The ‘Biggest Little Fair’ is back this week. The Northumberland County Fair begins today (Wednesday 9/24) through Saturday at Tall Cedar’s Grove along Seven Points Road outside Sunbury. Board Member Mary Ann Troutman says this year’s fair is highlighted by a new corn hole...
Winfield Railroad Crossing to be Replaced in September
WINFIELD – The railroad crossing along Route 15 at Winfield will be replaced again, but this time, crews say it will be a ‘long-lasting’ fix. The Union County Industrial Railroad and PennDOT announced Tuesday the work will begin September 8 and will be completed September 19. Crews...
State College
Another 12-Story High-Rise Is in the Works for Downtown State College. It Might Be the Last
A student housing developer has submitted plans for another 12-story, mixed-use building in downtown State College. With a pending zoning change that could be enacted as early as next month, borough officials believe that Landmark Properties’ plans for the 155-foot tall The Mark could be the final high-rise of its kind to be developed in the downtown for the foreseeable future.
Fire breaks out at Jefferson County golf club
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A fire broke out in the maintenance supplies storage area in the Scottish Heights Golf & Lodge. On Saturday, Aug. 20, at 10 p.m. a fire started in the storage area at the golf club. The building, all maintenance supplies and equipment were destroyed. The fire caused the golf course […]
Mt. Carmel – Victoria Theatre Interior
An undated interior view of the Victoria Theatre, Mount Carmel, Northumberland County, Pennsylvania. The theatre was designed by W. H. Lee, Architect, who had offices in Philadelphia and Shamokin. The photo appeared in the “Looking Back” feature of the Pottsville Republican & Herald, April 23, 2006. The caption noted that...
PA had more deer-related wrecks last year. These are the counties with the most collisions
The Keystone State is fifth in the nation for the number of crashes that involve animals, according to State Farm. See where collisions with deer are occurring.
Two houses destroyed in Elk County fire
ELK COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — An early morning fire claimed two homes and a dog on Tuesday in Johnsonburg. Around 12:40 a.m. crews responded to a 2nd alarm fire in Johnsonburg. Officials said everyone made it out safe, except a family dog. The fire occurred on the 500 block of High Street. The cause is […]
Shamokin man charged with distribution of fentanyl
Williamsport, Pa. — A Shamokin man was indicted in federal court for allegedly distributing fentanyl on two different occasions in Northumberland County. Eric Clark, 32, distributed the fentanyl on June 1 and Aug. 3, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. The maximum penalty under federal law for this offense is 20 years of imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.
High-speed chase lands Tyrone man in UPMC Altoona
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Tyrone man was rushed to UPMC Altoona after police said he tried to flee from a traffic stop only to crash and be thrown from his SUV. The chase began Aug. 20, on Route 220 (South Eagle Valley Road) in Snyder Township when state police attempted to pull over […]
Pa. journalist ordered to provide info on net worth in ex-coach’s defamation suit
WILLIAMSPORT – A radio group and a Williamsport journalist have been ordered to disclose information on their wealth in a defamation suit in which they are defendants. Lycoming County Judge Eric R. Linhardt ruled Monday that Colonial Radio Group and Todd Bartley of Williamsport need to provide that because it could be relevant if punitive damages become an issue.
