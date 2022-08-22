ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malden, MA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Local
Massachusetts Government
Local
Massachusetts Education
Malden, MA
Education
State
Massachusetts State
Malden, MA
Government
City
Malden, MA
MassLive.com

Massachusetts Republicans laud referendum effort to repeal controversial immigrant driver’s license law as thousands of signed petitions are certified

Moments away from delivering another big batch of signed petitions to the Boston Election Department at City Hall, Massachusetts Republicans — including GOP governor hopeful Geoff Diehl — lauded the success of their choreographed effort to topple a recently adopted state law that allows immigrants without legal status to obtain driver’s licenses.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston woman starts up STEM program to help girls like her

BOSTON — Finding success beyond the classroom. It’s the goal for every student, but even more so for a group of young girls who want to enter the STEM field. On a trip to the Boston Museum of Science, Jessica Sanon teaches her students that learning doesn’t stop in the classroom. Born and raised in Boston, getting a quality education was a top priority for Jessica. But she faced a big challenge. Her family was from Haiti and spoke Creole. She says she found math was a universal language.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Baker
Person
Maura Healey
NECN

Mailbox Fishing Scam: Mass. Authorities Urge Caution When Sending Checks

Before you mail out any bank checks — whether to pay your utility bill or to give as a birthday present — authorities are urging people to be cautious. Police departments across eastern Massachusetts are warning residents about mailbox fishing, the process of stealing mail from residential mailboxes or even from the blue postal service collection boxes in search of checks.
BURLINGTON, MA
CBS Boston

Program helps high school students graduate with job-ready skills

BROCKTON – In addition to the basics of education like algebra, biology and literature, dozens of Massachusetts high schools are teaching kids real-world skills that employers need right now. It's part of the Innovation Pathways program created by the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE). Students take job-specific coursework in high-demand industries like healthcare, IT, life sciences and manufacturing. Carla Lominy of Brockton is a student at Bridgewater State University, but she also works as a professional medical interpreter at Brockton Neighborhood Health Center. "I actually love my job," she said. It is a job that Lominy trained...
BROCKTON, MA
theweektoday.com

New Covid-19 guidelines for schools announced ahead of fall semester

New Covid-19 guidelines for the upcoming school year reduce isolation time for positive cases and remove school-wide mask mandates. A memo sent by the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education on Monday, Aug. 15 reads, “The Commonwealth is not recommending universal mask requirements, surveillance testing of asymptomatic individuals, contact tracing, or test-to-stay testing in schools.”
ROCHESTER, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hijab#Massachusetts Charter#School Uniform#K12#Muslim
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Live 95.9

This is the oldest house in Massachusetts built around 1641

The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Some Bostonians call it a 'spuckie', but what exactly is it?

NEEDHAM, Mass. — New Deal Fruitin Revere, Massachusetts, is a shrine to the art of the sandwich, or should we say, spuckie!. The owner of Boston's Politically Incorrect North End Food Tours, Anthony Gesualdi, takes Shayna Seymour to Monica's Mercato on Salem Street to further indulge in the spuckie and learn about its anatomy.
BOSTON, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts woman goes on rampage, strikes 10 vehicles hit, nearly kills trooper

“A Massachusetts woman has been arrested after reportedly driving into several cars and nearly killing a Massachusetts State Trooper. According to the State Police Association of Massachusetts, early Monday afternoon at about 4:30 p.m., Troopers at the H-6 Barracks received a 911 call from a driver reporting an erratic operator traveling North on I-93 in Milton. The 911 caller reported a car had struck the rear of their vehicle multiple times and then fled the area. Using the description provided by the 911 caller, Troopers were able to locate the vehicle on l-93 North in the area of the Savin Hill overpass.
Dorchester Reporter

Wu: Newly-revealed allegations against Arroyo are 'troubling'

Mayor Wu on continuing her support for Arroyo: 'We’ll see how this story evolves.'. A bombshell story in the Boston Globe that outlined past allegations of sexual assault involving Boston City Councillor Ricardo Arroyo has roiled the already hotly contested race for Suffolk County District Attorney, just days before voters in Boston start heading to the polls ahead of the Sept. 6 primary.
BOSTON, MA
NEWS CENTER Maine

NEWS CENTER Maine

Portland Bangor, ME
15K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news from Maine

 https://www.newscentermaine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy