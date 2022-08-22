ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

The Associated Press

Heavy rain floods streets across Dallas-Fort Worth area

DALLAS (AP) — Heavy rains across the drought-stricken Dallas-Fort Worth area on Monday caused streets to flood, submerging vehicles as officials warned motorists to stay off the roads and water seeped into some homes and businesses. “The Dallas-Fort Worth area was pretty much ground zero for the heaviest rain overnight,” said Daniel Huckaby, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. The official National Weather Service record station at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport reported 9.19 inches (23 centimeters) of rain in the 24 hours ending at 2 p.m. Monday. That ranked second for the top 10 most rain over 24 hours in Dallas on record. The most was 9.57 inches (24.3 centimeters) that fell Sept. 4-5, 1932. “We’ve been in drought conditions, so the ground soaked up a lot of it but when you get that much rain over that short a period of time, it’s certainly going to cause flooding, and that’s what we saw, definitely in the urban areas here,” Huckaby said.
KENS 5

PHOTOS: Storms bring several inches of rain to north Texas

DALLAS — Storms overnight Sunday into Monday have dropped several inches of rain into North Texas, causing some localized flooding and nightmares for travelers. Here are some photos WFAA viewers shared of their area:. Photos of heavy rain in North Texas. WFAA Reporter Sydney Persing shot a video of...
Larry Lease

Rain at DFW Airport Becomes Second Highest Recorded in 24 Hours

North Texas is still feeling the effects of the massive rain storm over the past day.Casey Horner/Unsplash. North Texas is still seeing massive rain storms across the region. This all started Sunday night and continued through Monday. According to NBC 5, rain began falling at the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport around 3 p.m. on Sunday, which started the 24-hour clock on this massive rain event. By 12:10 p.m. Monday, the National Weather Service recorded over nine inches of rain.
KHOU

DFW rain and flooding by the numbers: How much did North Texas see?

DALLAS — It's been a historic 24 hours in North Texas as the area saw record rainfall, along with major flooding. Some areas saw rainfall totals in the double digits. As far as history goes, this weather event was one for the books, indeed: DFW Airport saw 9.19 inches of rain over a 24-hour period, which now stands as the second-highest total the airport has ever seen within any 24-hour window in history.
NBC News

At least one dead in Dallas deluge that saw more than 15 inches in 24 hours

At least one person was killed and dozens of others rescued after record-breaking rainfall soaked the Dallas-Fort Worth area Monday, turning streets into rivers and submerging cars. A 60-year-old woman died when her vehicle was swept away by floodwaters, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said. Jenkins, the county's top official,...
fox4news.com

Dallas weather delays, cancels hundreds of flights at DFW and Love Field

The heavy rains that flooded parts of North Texas on Monday left thousands of travelers frustrated at DFW International Airport and Love Field. Weather and a power outage impacting four American Airlines gates canceled more than 250 flights in and out of DFW on Monday and delayed more than 900 others, according to Flight Aware.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
spectrumlocalnews.com

Live updates: Torrential rain causes flash flooding

Heavy rain has pounded North Texas, including the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Rainfall totals are well over six inches in some areas, leading to dangerous flash flooding. Follow along with what's happening with a Twitter feed from our Spectrum News 1 meteorologists, along with the National Weather Service. Watch our live stream here.
fox4news.com

Abandoned high-rise hotel catches fire Dallas

DALLAS - Dallas firefighters put out a fire on the 12th floor of an abandoned high-rise hotel. The fire started around 5:30 a.m. Thursday in the 15-story building located near Interstate 35 and Mockingbird Lane. Dallas Fire-Rescue said when firefighters arrived they could see smoke coming from the roof and...
CBS DFW

'Water rushed in my front door,' Dallas woman loses almost everything

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) -- The clean-up has started for many people in North Texas after flood water destroyed and damaged several people's homes and apartments.Moving into a new apartment was something Brittany Taylor was looking forward to but just two days after moving in, she lost almost everything.High flood water is what Taylor woke up to in her new loft apartment Monday morning.  "Like my laptop, just like a lot of keepsakes… a lot of pictures and journals," Taylor said, fighting back tears.Taylor said she has a world wind of emotions after losing almost everything. "It was really scary because water was...
