WRAL Amanda Lamb breaks down grand jury process in murder trial for Wake deputy. We are expecting more charges in the shooting death of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd and sources tell WRAL that the case of the man who has already been charged, Arturo Marine-Sotelo is going before the grand jury today. Longtime WRAL crime reporter and host of our "What Remains" podcast walk us through how this process works.

WAKE COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO