FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fort Bragg working on moving soldiers out of condemned barracksHannah LeeFort Bragg, NC
City to vote on the start of drainage repair on Rockford DriveHannah LeeFayetteville, NC
City to hold public hearing over proposed GO BondHannah LeeFayetteville, NC
Before councilwoman leaves, Yvonne Kinston makes several requestsHannah LeeFayetteville, NC
Fayetteville council members proposes city retirement planHannah LeeFayetteville, NC
WRAL
Baker: Arrests 'won't bring Deputy Byrd back'
Alder Alfonso Marin-Sotelo, one of two brothers charged in the Aug. 11 murder of a Wake County deputy, was transferred Thursday to a Wake County jail and will appear in court the same afternoon. Reporter: Chelsea Donovan. Photographer: Lauren DesArmo.
'I will never forgive them': Ned Byrd's sister speaks Only on WRAL
Family, friends and community members are still grieving the shooting death of Wake County deputy Ned Byrd. WRAL News spoke with Byrd’s sister, Mignon Perkins, and his uncle, Walter Penney. Perkins spared no mercy for the two brothers charged with murder in Byrd’s shooting death. “They don't need...
WRAL
What's next for brothers charged with murdering Wake deputy
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. What's next for brothers charged with murdering Wake deputy. Arturo Marin-Sotelo and Alder Alfonso Marin-Sotelo face charges of first-degree murder in the death of Ned...
WRAL
Bladen correctional officer accused of fake traffic stop defends himself
Bladen correctional officer accused of fake traffic stop defends himself. A Bladen County correctional officer was fired from his job after being accused of impersonating an officer and initiating a fake traffic stop. He claims that he was trying to stop a woman who was aggressively driving from hurting someone on the road.
WRAL
WRAL Amanda Lamb breaks down grand jury process in murder trial for Wake deputy
WRAL Amanda Lamb breaks down grand jury process in murder trial for Wake deputy. We are expecting more charges in the shooting death of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd and sources tell WRAL that the case of the man who has already been charged, Arturo Marine-Sotelo is going before the grand jury today. Longtime WRAL crime reporter and host of our "What Remains" podcast walk us through how this process works.
WRAL
Man charged with murder of Wake County deputy Ned Byrd faces separate gun charge
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Man charged with murder of Wake County deputy Ned Byrd faces separate gun charge. Authorities are holding Alder Alfonso Marin-Sotelo in Forsyth County Jail on...
Man accused of injuring Nash County deputy during I-95 shootout found guilty on federal firearms charge
Rocky Mount, N.C. — A federal jury convicted a Florida man of illegally possessing a gun during shooting last year that left a Nash County deputy injured. Jarred Javon Ford was pulled over in February for speeding on Interstate 95. Authorities said there was a struggle during the stop and Ford fired a pistol several times. Deputy William Toney was shot in both arms and his hip during the shootout.
One person shot in Dunn
Dunn, N.C. — One person was shot in Dunn on Wednesday night. The shooting happened around 8:30 on North Washington Avenue. The person's condition was not immediately known. Police did not release any information on a suspect or motive in the shooting.
WRAL
Bladen sheriff launching investigation after detention officer accused of fake traffic stop
Bladen sheriff launching investigation after detention officer accused of fake traffic stop. One of the Bladen County Sheriff's Office detention officers was arrested on Tuesday and charged with impersonating a police officer during a traffic stop. Stephon Singleton claims he was trying to stop a road rage incident and used fake blue lights he had attached to his car to do so.
cbs17
4 students involved in fight at North Garner Middle School: police
GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Garner police say they responded to a fight at North Garner Middle School Wednesday afternoon. Officers say four girl students were involved in the fight. There were no reported injuries to students or officers, according to police. Police say no weapons were involved and police...
Man who threw molotov cocktails at RPD officers was not intoxicated, autospy report finds
The man who threw molotov cocktails at Raleigh police officers in May did not have any alcohol or common drugs of abuse in his system, according to an autopsy report.
WRAL
Pregnant woman hospitalized after shooting at Raleigh intersection
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Pregnant woman hospitalized after shooting at Raleigh intersection. A pregnant woman rushed to the hospital after a shooting Thursday at the intersection of Raleigh Boulevard...
WRAL
Police: Fayetteville woman stabbed to death by boyfriend who died in a crash minutes later
Fayetteville, N.C. — A Fayetteville woman was stabbed to death in a home at around on Monday night and police believe her boyfriend was the murderer. Police also said that her boyfriend died in a nearby crash around 30 minutes after her stabbing. Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department...
WRAL
Fayetteville woman stabbed to death remembered for her love of riding horses
Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department found her body in a home on Shiloh Court on Monday night. Her husband, the main suspect in her death, died in a nearby crash 30 minutes after her stabbing, according to authorities.
cbs17
‘We don’t want to lose our life’; Families in Durham public housing call for more security as shootings continue
DURHAM, N.C. – Monday night’s deadly shooting in Durham is the second homicide at a public housing complex in the city in less than one week. According to Durham police, a man was shot and killed at Liberty Street Apartments off Liberty Street at 10:30 p.m. on Monday.
cbs17
21-year-old facing first-degree murder in early Wednesday morning Fayetteville shooting, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville’s Homicide Unit has identified, arrested and charged a man with first-degree murder in the early morning convenience store shooting at the corner of Murchison and Shaw Mill Roads. Zavion Richburg, 21, is currently being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center under no...
Thousands of graves are slowly being uncovered in Dunn, revealing lost Black history
With hand saws, machetes and even a divining rod, volunteers are bringing back Wilkins Cemetery from this NC town’s Jim Crow past.
Brother of men accused of killing Wake deputy charged with federal ammunition offense
The 18-year-old brother of the two men charged with killing Ned Byrd is facing a charge of “possession of ammunition by an illegal alien.”
WRAL
Autopsy: Police shot man 11 times in attempt to end attack that included Molotov cocktails.
Raleigh, N.C. — A man killed in May by Raleigh police was shot 11 times, an autopsy report shows. Reuel Rodriguez-Nunez, 37, died May 7 after what police describe as an attack on the department's Southeast District headquarters. Rodriguez-Nunez set fire to police vehicles and through Molotov cocktails at...
WRAL
A Wake County woman nearly homeless was looking for someone to take her cats. She ended up finding months-long support from an unlikely source
Wake County resident Juwanda Jones carries four photos on her keychain — two of her children, and two of her cats. "My heart has been through a whole lot," Jones said. She lost her son Deonte, 7, and daughter Tamara, 8, just before Christmas in 2003. "I haven't truly...
