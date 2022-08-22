ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erwin, NC

WRAL

Baker: Arrests 'won't bring Deputy Byrd back'

Alder Alfonso Marin-Sotelo, one of two brothers charged in the Aug. 11 murder of a Wake County deputy, was transferred Thursday to a Wake County jail and will appear in court the same afternoon. Reporter: Chelsea Donovan. Photographer: Lauren DesArmo.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL

What's next for brothers charged with murdering Wake deputy

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. What's next for brothers charged with murdering Wake deputy. Arturo Marin-Sotelo and Alder Alfonso Marin-Sotelo face charges of first-degree murder in the death of Ned...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
City
Erwin, NC
WRAL

WRAL Amanda Lamb breaks down grand jury process in murder trial for Wake deputy

WRAL Amanda Lamb breaks down grand jury process in murder trial for Wake deputy. We are expecting more charges in the shooting death of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd and sources tell WRAL that the case of the man who has already been charged, Arturo Marine-Sotelo is going before the grand jury today. Longtime WRAL crime reporter and host of our "What Remains" podcast walk us through how this process works.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Man accused of injuring Nash County deputy during I-95 shootout found guilty on federal firearms charge

Rocky Mount, N.C. — A federal jury convicted a Florida man of illegally possessing a gun during shooting last year that left a Nash County deputy injured. Jarred Javon Ford was pulled over in February for speeding on Interstate 95. Authorities said there was a struggle during the stop and Ford fired a pistol several times. Deputy William Toney was shot in both arms and his hip during the shootout.
NASH COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

One person shot in Dunn

Dunn, N.C. — One person was shot in Dunn on Wednesday night. The shooting happened around 8:30 on North Washington Avenue. The person's condition was not immediately known. Police did not release any information on a suspect or motive in the shooting.
DUNN, NC
WRAL

Bladen sheriff launching investigation after detention officer accused of fake traffic stop

Bladen sheriff launching investigation after detention officer accused of fake traffic stop. One of the Bladen County Sheriff's Office detention officers was arrested on Tuesday and charged with impersonating a police officer during a traffic stop. Stephon Singleton claims he was trying to stop a road rage incident and used fake blue lights he had attached to his car to do so.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
cbs17

4 students involved in fight at North Garner Middle School: police

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Garner police say they responded to a fight at North Garner Middle School Wednesday afternoon. Officers say four girl students were involved in the fight. There were no reported injuries to students or officers, according to police. Police say no weapons were involved and police...
GARNER, NC
WRAL

Pregnant woman hospitalized after shooting at Raleigh intersection

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Pregnant woman hospitalized after shooting at Raleigh intersection. A pregnant woman rushed to the hospital after a shooting Thursday at the intersection of Raleigh Boulevard...
RALEIGH, NC

