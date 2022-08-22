ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WMUR.com

Judge grants bail for woman accused of causing crash that hurt New Hampshire state trooper

NASHUA, N.H. — A woman accused of causing an April crash that injured a New Hampshire state trooper will be released on bail, a judge ruled Thursday. Erica Murphy, who is charged with aggravated DUI with serious injury, had been held on preventative detention since the crash, in which she allegedly rear-ended a state police cruiser on the Everett Turnpike, seriously injuring the trooper.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, NH
nbcboston.com

Shots Fired During New Hampshire Traffic Stop

Shots were apparently fired during a traffic stop in New Hampshire Tuesday morning, according to New Hampshire State Police, leading to an investigation into what happened by the agency. The incident happened around 11 a.m. Tuesday in the Canaan Road area of Tuftonboro. A Carroll County deputy attempted to make...
CARROLL COUNTY, NH
manchesterinklink.com

MPD Under the Radar: Man banned from Brown Avenue restaurant for a year

Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed. In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on...
MANCHESTER, NH
WCAX

NH man indicted for murder of cousin

HAVERHILL, N.H. (WCAX) - A Lyme, New Hampshire, man has been indicted for first-degree murder in the shooting death of his cousin last fall. New Hampshire authorities Wednesday said a grand jury last week indicted Lance Goodrich, 36, for first-degree murder in the shooting death Brooke Goodrich, 25. It happened...
LYME, NH
NECN

Murder Charge Announced in Woman's 1986 Killing in Mass.

A suspect has been indicted for murder in the killing of a 20-year-old woman whose body was found by the side of Massachusetts Route 128 in Beverly in 1986, prosecutors announced Wednesday. An Essex County Grand Jury has indicted John Carey, 63, for murder in connection with the strangulation death...
BEVERLY, MA
liveboston617.org

Joint BPD-DCU and FBI Boston Operation Busts Dorchester Based Drug Ring

The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

State Police investigate fatal motorcycle crash in Amesbury

AMESBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in Amesbury on Wednesday night. At 7:55 p.m. on Wednesday, State Troopers responded to a crash on Route 495 northbound in Amesbury that resulted in the death of a motorcycle operator. Preliminary investigation indicates that a 2009 Yamaha YZFR6 was being operated erratically and at a high rate of speed by Kruise Delgado, 34, from Lowell.
AMESBURY, MA
CBS Boston

State Police responded to five fatal crashes on Wednesday

AMESBURY – Massachusetts State Police responded to five separate fatal motor vehicle crashes on Wednesday.State police said they are leading investigations into fatal motorcycle crashes in Amesbury and Newburyport along with a car crash in Stoughton. Troopers also helped local police with fatal crashes in Falmouth and Leominster. Kruise Herring Delgado of Lowell was identified as the motorcyclist killed in the Amesbury crash. Delgado was attempting to speed through a tight gap between a tractor-trailer and Tesla on Interstate 495 North. Police said he may have struck the rear of the tractor-trailer, then the side of the Tesla. The motorcyclist killed...
NEWBURYPORT, MA
WMUR.com

Police give more details about shooting outside mall in Salem

SALEM, N.H. — Police in Salem on Tuesday released additional information aftera man was shot outside the Rockingham Park Mall on Monday. Police identified the shooting victim as a 19-year-old from Lowell, Massachusetts. Officers responded to a mall parking lot around 6 p.m. Monday for a report of shots...
SALEM, NH
WCAX

Police arrest NH man for shooting gun inside home

GRAFTON, N.H. (WCAX) - A New Hampshire man is due in court on Monday after allegedly shooting a handgun inside his home. Police say Sunday at about 5:20 p.m., Peter Mancini, 44, of Grafton, shot a gun inside the home after an argument with his wife. No one was injured...
GRAFTON, NH
NECN

Man Charged in Deadly Lawrence Stabbing

A man has been charged in a stabbing in Lawrence, Massachusetts, that left another man dead last week. Lawrence police say the victim, who was not named, was found near Lowell and Oxford streets Friday night. He was rushed to Lawrence General Hospital where he died. Jose Delacruz, 42, has...
LAWRENCE, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

State police identify man who was struck, killed by car on Route 1 in Saugus

SAUGUS, Mass. — Investigators have identified a man who was struck and killed by car while trying to cross Route 1 in Saugus on Tuesday night. Troopers responding to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian on the southbound side of the highway in the area of Burger King and the Essex Street exit around 10 p.m. found 45-year-old Carlos Vasquez, of Bennington, Vermont, suffering from serious injuries, according to Massachusetts State Police.
SAUGUS, MA

