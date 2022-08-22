Read full article on original website
WMUR.com
Judge grants bail for woman accused of causing crash that hurt New Hampshire state trooper
NASHUA, N.H. — A woman accused of causing an April crash that injured a New Hampshire state trooper will be released on bail, a judge ruled Thursday. Erica Murphy, who is charged with aggravated DUI with serious injury, had been held on preventative detention since the crash, in which she allegedly rear-ended a state police cruiser on the Everett Turnpike, seriously injuring the trooper.
nbcboston.com
Shots Fired During New Hampshire Traffic Stop
Shots were apparently fired during a traffic stop in New Hampshire Tuesday morning, according to New Hampshire State Police, leading to an investigation into what happened by the agency. The incident happened around 11 a.m. Tuesday in the Canaan Road area of Tuftonboro. A Carroll County deputy attempted to make...
manchesterinklink.com
MPD Under the Radar: Man banned from Brown Avenue restaurant for a year
Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed. In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on...
You’ve Been Warned: NH Police DWI Saturation Patrols Saturday
New Hampshire State Police and local departments will up their presence in the Tri-City area with a saturation DWI patrol Saturday. Officers from Barrington, Dover, and Rochester will conduct the patrols throughout Strafford County. State Police are coordinating the patrols but did not disclose when and where specifically they will take place.
WCAX
NH man indicted for murder of cousin
HAVERHILL, N.H. (WCAX) - A Lyme, New Hampshire, man has been indicted for first-degree murder in the shooting death of his cousin last fall. New Hampshire authorities Wednesday said a grand jury last week indicted Lance Goodrich, 36, for first-degree murder in the shooting death Brooke Goodrich, 25. It happened...
manchesterinklink.com
Tips from the public lead to arrest of U.S. Marshals Service ‘fugitive of the week’ on Westland Avenue
MANCHESTER, NH – The United States Marshals Service – NH Joint Fugitive Task Force announced that last week’s “Fugitive of the Week,” Gary Pratt, 53, was arrested Tuesday by members of the Manchester Police Department. Pratt, who was last known to reside in Manchester, was...
Haverhill Police Accuse 31-Year-Old Haverhill Man of Tire Slashing Spree in Bradford
A 31-year-old Haverhill man was arraigned in Haverhill District Court on charges he slashed the tires of at least 29 of his neighbors’ cars a little more than a week ago. Haverhill Police said as many as 46 vehicles were damaged over several days. Michael M. McLaughlin, of 3...
Vermont police searching for driver possibly involved in homicide
Brattleboro Police are looking to identify a vehicle that may have been involved in a homicide Friday night.
Brattleboro man claims he killed an attacker in self-defense; police probing origin of gun
Nicholas Baker, 34, is facing charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. He has not been charged with killing the man he claims attacked him Friday night. Read the story on VTDigger here: Brattleboro man claims he killed an attacker in self-defense; police probing origin of gun.
NECN
Murder Charge Announced in Woman's 1986 Killing in Mass.
A suspect has been indicted for murder in the killing of a 20-year-old woman whose body was found by the side of Massachusetts Route 128 in Beverly in 1986, prosecutors announced Wednesday. An Essex County Grand Jury has indicted John Carey, 63, for murder in connection with the strangulation death...
liveboston617.org
Joint BPD-DCU and FBI Boston Operation Busts Dorchester Based Drug Ring
The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
She was found dead on the side of Route 128 in 1986. A man was just indicted for her murder.
Claire Gravel was a 20-year-old Salem State sophomore when she was killed. More than 35 years after a 20-year-old Salem State sophomore was found dead on the side of a highway in Beverly, the Essex district attorney’s office has announced that a man has been indicted in connection with her death.
whdh.com
State Police investigate fatal motorcycle crash in Amesbury
AMESBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in Amesbury on Wednesday night. At 7:55 p.m. on Wednesday, State Troopers responded to a crash on Route 495 northbound in Amesbury that resulted in the death of a motorcycle operator. Preliminary investigation indicates that a 2009 Yamaha YZFR6 was being operated erratically and at a high rate of speed by Kruise Delgado, 34, from Lowell.
WMUR.com
Standoff underway in Tuftonboro; officers respond after man shot at sheriff’s deputy, sources say
TUFTONBORO, N.H. — A section of Route 171 in Tuftonboro was temporarily closed Tuesday after a man fired a gun at a sheriff's deputy, sources told WMUR. Sources said that just after 11 a.m. Tuesday, a Carroll County sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop a vehicle that had left Carroll County Superior Court.
WMUR.com
Candia police look for man who posed as officer before leading police on 2 separate pursuits, officials say
CANDIA, N.H. — Candia police are looking for a man who led officers on two chases early Tuesday morning. Police said around 1:20 a.m., a man in an older model white or silver Ford pickup truck stopped to talk to people on Horizon Lane in Candia and identified himself as an off-duty police officer. He reportedly asked for cash.
State Police responded to five fatal crashes on Wednesday
AMESBURY – Massachusetts State Police responded to five separate fatal motor vehicle crashes on Wednesday.State police said they are leading investigations into fatal motorcycle crashes in Amesbury and Newburyport along with a car crash in Stoughton. Troopers also helped local police with fatal crashes in Falmouth and Leominster. Kruise Herring Delgado of Lowell was identified as the motorcyclist killed in the Amesbury crash. Delgado was attempting to speed through a tight gap between a tractor-trailer and Tesla on Interstate 495 North. Police said he may have struck the rear of the tractor-trailer, then the side of the Tesla. The motorcyclist killed...
WMUR.com
Police give more details about shooting outside mall in Salem
SALEM, N.H. — Police in Salem on Tuesday released additional information aftera man was shot outside the Rockingham Park Mall on Monday. Police identified the shooting victim as a 19-year-old from Lowell, Massachusetts. Officers responded to a mall parking lot around 6 p.m. Monday for a report of shots...
WCAX
Police arrest NH man for shooting gun inside home
GRAFTON, N.H. (WCAX) - A New Hampshire man is due in court on Monday after allegedly shooting a handgun inside his home. Police say Sunday at about 5:20 p.m., Peter Mancini, 44, of Grafton, shot a gun inside the home after an argument with his wife. No one was injured...
NECN
Man Charged in Deadly Lawrence Stabbing
A man has been charged in a stabbing in Lawrence, Massachusetts, that left another man dead last week. Lawrence police say the victim, who was not named, was found near Lowell and Oxford streets Friday night. He was rushed to Lawrence General Hospital where he died. Jose Delacruz, 42, has...
State police identify man who was struck, killed by car on Route 1 in Saugus
SAUGUS, Mass. — Investigators have identified a man who was struck and killed by car while trying to cross Route 1 in Saugus on Tuesday night. Troopers responding to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian on the southbound side of the highway in the area of Burger King and the Essex Street exit around 10 p.m. found 45-year-old Carlos Vasquez, of Bennington, Vermont, suffering from serious injuries, according to Massachusetts State Police.
