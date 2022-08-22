Read full article on original website
Goodwill Thrift Stores: Controversy and ChangeJoel EisenbergGreat Falls, MT
HSS proclamation rescinded by Manteca City Council due to its affiliation with extremist group in IndiaSANAF NewsManteca, CA
The City of Manteca, CA rescinds proclamation of the Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (HSS)Jenifer KnightonManteca, CA
Head-On Crash in Colusa County Causes Four Fatalities
Sacramento Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Pedestrian
La Mancha Way Pedestrian Fatality Involves Hit-and-Run Driver. A midnight hit-and-run in Sacramento caused the death of a pedestrian on August 20. The fatal crash occurred near the intersection of La Mancha Way and Elder Court, according to the Sacramento Police Department incident report. They said when responding officers arrived at the scene, they discovered a man with major injuries lying in the roadway that appeared to have been caused by a vehicle.
Fremont Woman Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on SR-84 in Newark
A Fremont woman was killed in a crash on Highway 84 in Newark on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. The incident was described as a multi-vehicle collision that took place on eastbound State Route 84 close to the Newark Boulevard on-ramp, the California Highway Patrol reported. Details on the Multi-Vehicle Crash...
Motorcyclist Fatality Reported in Nevada County Accident
A traffic fatality was reported near Auburn on August 21 when a motorcyclist was involved in a collision. The accident happened near Combie and Cascade Crossing roads west of Lake of the Pines, which is a gated residential area, around 5:36 p.m. Officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that the county coroner was called to the scene to declare the rider deceased.
Southbound State Route 13 in Oakland reopens following deadly crash, CHP says
State Route 13 in Oakland reopened Wednesday following a deadly crash, the California Highway Patrol said.
Man hospitalized after crashing into ambulance in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO – A man is in the hospital after colliding with an ambulance in Sacramento's Oak Park neighborhood early Thursday morning.The crash happened just before 2 a.m. on 14th Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but at least two vehicles – the ambulance and a sedan – were involved.The impact of the crash left the ambulance on its side, and the sedan had significant front-end damage. Police say there were two paramedics inside the ambulance; both weren't hurt in the crash.
Teen Dead, Another Hospitalized after Pursuit Crash on Tuolumne Street [Vallejo, CA]
VALLEJO, CA (August 24, 2022) – Friday, a 17-year-old boy died, and a 16-year-old girl sustained injuries after a crash on Tuolumne Street. The accident took place on August 5th, at around 12:37 a.m., near the intersection of Tuolumne Street and North Camino Alto. According to reports, the 17-year-old...
Modesto man, 67, killed in Tuolumne County motorcycle crash
A motorcyclist from Modesto has died after he crashed into a pickup truck hauling bee boxes east of Oakdale Monday night. California Highway Patrol says the crash happened a little before 10 p.m. near Rushing Hill Lookout Road along Highway 120. Officers say the motorcyclist crashed into the passenger side of the pickup, causing the rider to be ejected. While the rider was wearing a helmet, officers say he died from his injuries at the scene. The driver of the pickup truck was not hurt, CHP says. He stayed at the scene after the crash and is cooperating with the investigation. Authorities have not yet released the name of the motorcycle rider, but he has been identified as a 67-year-old Modesto resident.
Man arrested after reaching 115 mph in chase on Fiddyment Road near Roseville
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A man was arrested in Roseville after a traffic stop in Lincoln turned into a police chase. Deputies with the Placer County Sheriff's Office made a traffic stop on August 18 at around 2 a.m. in rural Lincoln. The driver appeared to be under the influence, according to the sheriff's office.
Crews work quickly to mitigate chemical spill in Lodi
LODI – Authorities say no hazardous material got into the city's drainage system after a spill in Lodi Thursday morning. Lodi Fire says their crews responded to the 2300 block of Maggio Circle for a Hazmat situation. At the scene, crews discovered that a "mild corrosive cleaner" had spilled out of a machine. About 60-75 gallons of cleaner was spilled. First responders were able to mitigate the leak and environmental health workers took over. Officials say no product got into Lodi's drainage system.
Michael Burks Killed in Pedestrian Accident on Golden State Boulevard [Turlock, CA]
Kaisee Budworth Involved in Fatal Car Crash near Barnhart Road. The fatal incident happened shortly after midnight south of Barnhart Road. According to police, Burks was in the middle of the southbound lane when 22-year-old Budworth, driving a silver Ford sedan, struck him while going south on Golden State Road.
Repeat bank robber arrested in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — On Tuesday, A Rio Vista man attempted to rob a bank in Fairfield for at least the second time using the same method, according to the Fairfield Police Department. At 10:53 a.m., dispatch received a call from the bank that a man had given them a note demanding money, according to […]
Man Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash near Interstate 5 [Stockton, CA]
STOCKTON, CA (August 23, 2022) – Saturday, a two-vehicle crash near Interstate 5 claimed the life of a 33-year-old man and injured another one. The crash happened at around 4:36 p.m. at the 3100 block of South Turnpike Road near Interstate 5. According to reports, two vehicles were speeding...
