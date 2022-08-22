Grateful Patients Return to Ryder Trauma to Thank their Medical Teams. On August 23, 2022 at 10am The Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial celebrated 30 Years of Saving Lives in South Florida. Attending this celebration were, Carlos A. Migoya, chief executive officer, Jackson Health System; David Zambrana, PhD, DNP, MBA, RN, executive vice president and chief operating officer, Jackson Health System; Robert Sanchez, chief executive officer, Ryder System, Inc.;Nicholas Namias, MD, MBA, FACS, FCCM, medical director at Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial and UHealth – University of Miami Health System trauma surgeon ;Grisel Carmenaty, saved at Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial and Jonathan Cruz, saved at Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO