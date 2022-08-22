Read full article on original website
Association of Community Cancer Centers Announces 2022 Innovator Award Winner as Baptist Health’s Miami Cancer Institute
August 23, 2022 – The Association of Community Cancer Centers (ACCC) announced today that Baptist Health’s Miami Cancer Institute a recipient of a 2022 ACCC Innovator Award. The award recognizes Miami Cancer Institute’s use of technology to improve patient oral oncolytic consent compliance. It’s common for cancer...
HCA Florida University Hospital Completes First Craniotomy
August 23, 2022 – HCA Florida University Hospital, a 165-bed facility, and part of HCA Florida Healthcare, the largest healthcare system in the state, recently completed its first surgery for blood clot in the brain. The patient, 95-year-old Obdulia Pena, underwent a burr hole drainage, a surgical procedure involving...
Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Celebrates 30 Years of Saving Lives in South Florida
Grateful Patients Return to Ryder Trauma to Thank their Medical Teams. On August 23, 2022 at 10am The Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial celebrated 30 Years of Saving Lives in South Florida. Attending this celebration were, Carlos A. Migoya, chief executive officer, Jackson Health System; David Zambrana, PhD, DNP, MBA, RN, executive vice president and chief operating officer, Jackson Health System; Robert Sanchez, chief executive officer, Ryder System, Inc.;Nicholas Namias, MD, MBA, FACS, FCCM, medical director at Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial and UHealth – University of Miami Health System trauma surgeon ;Grisel Carmenaty, saved at Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial and Jonathan Cruz, saved at Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial.
