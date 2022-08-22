ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
digg.com

The Average Lifespan Of Residents In Each US State, Visualized

Life expectancy has been cut short by at least a year in all but five American states in the past few years. A study from the National Center for Health Statistics shows the changes in Americans' life expectancy between 2019 and 2020, broken down by each state. Here's what the data shows.
HEALTH
GOBankingRates

Best and Worst States for Pensions

The pension long has been a standard part of retirement for many Americans, particularly for public sector employees like police officers and teachers. Offering a pension -- a set annual income for...
ECONOMY
digg.com

People doubt their actions affect climate change. Is that a bad thing?

The pros and cons of feeling disconnected from climate responsibility. Well over 60% of Americans think that governments and companies have a large responsibility to take on climate change. By comparison, only 45 percent think the blame rests with individuals, down from 50 percent in 2019. Advocates have long argued...
ENVIRONMENT
digg.com

California Dairy Uses Lots Of Water. Here’s Why It Matters

Advocates say it's a good time to take a closer look at the water use behind your milk. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.
CALIFORNIA STATE
digg.com

The Most Popular Places To Buy Homes In The Americas Outside The US

American homebuyers are searching far and wide for the perfect place to buy a second property. When it comes to purchasing a second home or vacation property, US-based homebuyers have been crossing borders to find their dream location in 2022. Point2 analyzed search volumes for more than 2,000 real estate-related...
REAL ESTATE
digg.com

The Family That Mined the Pentagon's Data for Profit

The Freedom of Information Act helps Americans learn what the government is up to. The Poseys exploited it—and became unlikely defenders of transparency. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
digg.com

The Privacy Flaw Threatening America's Democracy

Without robust federal protections, the country's widespread mass surveillance systems could be used against citizens like never before. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the...
POLITICS
digg.com

US Airports With The Highest Share Of Cancelled Flights In 2022, Ranked

East coast airports are way worse than West coast ones. NYC's LaGuardia airport had the highest percentage increase in cancellations this year (5.95 percent), which amounts to an estimated 50,000 cancelled flights. Hawaii's Kahului Airport had the lowest increase in rate of cancellation with a 0.93 percent bump. The Oakland...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

