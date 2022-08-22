ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colfax, IA

Colfax Bridge Renamed To Honor Native Who Received The Medal Of Honor

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=422qFt_0hQgm2xN00

(Colfax, IA) A bridge over the Skunk River near Colfax now bears a new name. The Saturday ceremony officially named the Staff Sergeant Herschel F. “Pete” Briles Memorial Bridge. Sergeant Briles was a Colfax native and World War Two Medal of Honor recipient. His actions included braving German gunfire in 1944 to rescue men from a tank destroyer in his platoon that had been hit and set on fire. The following day, Briles used his machine gun to pour fire into the enemy ranks — which led to 55 Germans surrendering and opening up a junction between American units, which had been held up for two days. Briles died in 1994 at the age of 84.

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Blue Ribbon Foundation Announces Plans To Renovate Livestock Buildings On Fairgrounds

(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa State Fair Blue Ribbon Foundation announced plans to spend 25 million dollars to renovate the livestock barns on the fairgrounds. Foundation executive director, Peter Cownie, says the cattle, horse, sheep, and swine barns will each get an update. Cownie says each barn need some type of work and they will renovate them while still keeping their historic appearance. Cownie says they will have more details on the renovation schedule when they meet in October.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Fire forces Campbell’s concessions to replan future fall events

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Campbell's Concessions warehouse just north of the Youth Inn at the Iowa State Fairgrounds went up in flames around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. The building is considered a total loss. The roof is gone, and the siding is charred and falling off, exposing the metal framing.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Warehouse On Iowa State Fairgrounds Destroyed By Fire

(Des Moines, IA) — A warehouse on the Iowa State Fairgrounds has been destroyed by an early morning fire. Crews were dispatched to the location at about 2:30 a-m Wednesday. Firefighters say flames and heavy smoke were coming from the Campbell’s Concessions warehouse as they arrived. An aerial truck was used to attack the fire from above. Officials say the building is a complete loss and there was damage done to some nearby trailers. No injuries were reported.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Man rescued after being trapped in southeast Iowa grain bin

(Moravia, IA) — A man escaped catastrophe when he was rescued from a grain bin in Appanoose County. The Appanoose County Sheriff’s Office says it received a call Monday morning with reports of a man trapped in a grain bin in rural Moravia. The Moravia Fire Department arrived at the scene and extracted a 58-year-old male from the half-full grain bin. The man, who has not been identified, was airlifted to a hospital in Des Moines, where he is reportedly in stable condition.
APPANOOSE COUNTY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Government
City
Colfax, IA
Western Iowa Today

Gas Price Descent Slowing Down

(UNDATED) — The drop in gas prices has slowed a bit — though they’re still trending downwards. Triple-A Iowa reports the average price for regular-unleaded in the state is three dollars, 55 cents a gallon — only three cents lower than it was one week ago. The national average is currently three-87 a gallon. The cheapest average gas price in Iowa can be found in Des Moines at three-25 a gallon. The most expensive is in Sioux County in northwestern Iowa at three-80 a gallon.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Mysterious military plane raises questions in Des Moines metro

DES MOINES, Iowa — A low-flying military surveillance plane caught the attention of multiple KCCI viewers Tuesday afternoon. KCCI confirmed the AWACS jet, with a domed disc near the tail, was being used for routine military training. A U.S. Air Force spokesperson confirmed the plane was from Tinker Air...
DES MOINES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medal Of Honor#Germans#American
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Tuesday, August 23, 2022

(Mason City, IA) -- A 23-year-old man from Osage is under arrest, charged with decapitating a Mason City woman who went missing last year. Twenty-nine-year-old Angela Bradbury of Mason City was last seen in April of 2021, and three months later a teenager found a human skull on a stick in a park in Mitchell County. Bradbury’s family provided D-N-A samples and dental records which confirmed the skull was hers. Nathan James Gilmore of Osage has been charged with Bradbury’s murder. Court records indicate investigators found a drawing of a satanic goat’s head in Gilmore's living room, and there were numbers on the drawing that coincide with the date Bradbury disappeared as well as the G-P-S coordinates of the park where her skull and other remains were found.
Des Moines Business Record

NOTABLE TRANSACTIONS: Property that includes Spare Time Entertainment sold to NYC group

A New York City-based real estate investment trust purchased property in West Des Moines that includes Spare Time Entertainment, Dallas County real estate transactions show. Spare Me (Multi) LLC, managed by W.P. Carey paid GDL Trust $17.1 million for the property at 340 Jordan Creek Parkway. W.P. Carey bills itself as "one of the largest diversified net lease REITs, specializing in the acquisition of operationally critical, single-tenant properties in North American and Europe."
WEST DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Tractor-trailer rolls into ditch along Interstate 80

MADISON COUNTY, Iowa — A tractor-trailer rolled into a ditch along Interstate 80 east Thursday morning. Madison County EMA says the semi was hauling vegetable oil. The oil spilled all over the highway. Multiple agencies responded. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the...
MADISON COUNTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Western Iowa Today

Soybean asphalt mix highlight at Farm Progress Show in Boone

(Boone, IA) — The Farm Progress Show is back in central Iowa — and one of the innovations featured is a 43-thousand square foot asphalt base made from soybean oil and recycled crushed asphalt. Iowa State University engineering professor Eric Cochran says it can be used to recycle old road layers and keeps them out of landfills. He calls the innovation “a new high-value use,” essentially becoming new pavement and eliminating the need to buy new hot mix asphalt. The project on display at the Boone site uses more than 23-hundred pounds of soybean oil from 215 bushels of crushed soybeans. Soybean checkoff dollars funded the soy-based asphalt.
BOONE, IA
Axios Des Moines

Blank IMAX will not return to Des Moines

The Science Center of Iowa will not reopen the Blank IMAX Dome Theater after water damage caused severe damage to the theater and film projector in 2018, Curt Simmons, president of SCI, told Axios Wednesday.Yes, but: That 6,000 square-foot space isn't going to sit empty — SCI is undergoing a $20 million capital campaign to redevelop the space.Details are sparse at the moment, but expect a major renovation that could include adding multiple levels and "substantially increase" public programming space, Simmons says.Flashback: Heavy rains in June 2018 flooded hundreds of homes and businesses in central Iowa, including the IMAX theater, which was the first of its kind in Des Moines when it opened in 2005.Flooding damaged the roof, specialized movie screen, projector, audio system and film collection. But SCI struggled to get reimbursed for the damage from their insurance company, filing a lawsuit in 2020 that accused Philadelphia Insurance Company of underpaying claims for damaged equipment.It ended in a settlement this year for an undisclosed amount of money.What's next: SCI is still fundraising for its capital campaign and plan on sharing more detailed plans with the public soon.
DES MOINES, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Board: Therapist used high school student to sell drugs to ‘half the school’

A former therapist has been sanctioned by the state for allegedly using a minor to sell illegal drugs in a central Iowa high school. According to state records, Joni Hunley, 50, of Des Moines, worked for Woodward Community Based Services, a counseling service owned by the company Sequel Care since 2017. While working for WCBS, […] The post Board: Therapist used high school student to sell drugs to ‘half the school’ appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Couple Gets Engaged Inside Iowa Butter Cow Cooler

(Des Moines, IA) – This year’s butter sculpture wasn’t the only thing inside the sculpture cooler at the Iowa State Fair. Nick Buckton of Des Moines proposed to his girlfriend, Mackenzie Burger, Saturday during a private tour inside the cooler, all with the secret cooperation of butter cow artist Sarah Pratt. Buckton got down on one knee inside the cooler, and the crowd on the outside cheered when Burger said “yes.”
Western Iowa Today

Man arrested in Iowa standoff charged with Omaha killings

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A man who was arrested last week after barricading himself inside an Iowa church has been charged in an arrest warrant with killing his grandmother and great grandmother in Omaha. Court records show 27-year-old Gage Walter of Omaha was charged Friday with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 93-year-old Marceline Teeters and 70-year-old Linda Walter, whose bodies were found Aug. 13 in an Omaha home. Gage Walter is also charged with attempted murder in the hammer attack of Stephen Regnier of Omaha on Aug. 12, as well as three weapons counts. Gage Walter was arrested Aug. 14 in Winterset, Iowa, after he barricaded himself inside a church there.
WHO 13

Fire destroys building at Iowa State Fairgrounds early Wednesday

DES MOINES, Iowa — Crews with the Des Moines Fire Department were called out to the Iowa State Fairgrounds early Wednesday morning after a warehouse caught fire. Firefighters were dispatched to the structure at the fairgrounds off of Dean Avenue around 2:30 a.m. after a report of smoke in the area was called in, Ahman […]
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
16K+
Followers
21K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy