Colfax Bridge Renamed To Honor Native Who Received The Medal Of Honor
(Colfax, IA) A bridge over the Skunk River near Colfax now bears a new name. The Saturday ceremony officially named the Staff Sergeant Herschel F. “Pete” Briles Memorial Bridge. Sergeant Briles was a Colfax native and World War Two Medal of Honor recipient. His actions included braving German gunfire in 1944 to rescue men from a tank destroyer in his platoon that had been hit and set on fire. The following day, Briles used his machine gun to pour fire into the enemy ranks — which led to 55 Germans surrendering and opening up a junction between American units, which had been held up for two days. Briles died in 1994 at the age of 84.
