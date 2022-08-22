ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mahoningmatters.com

BUSINESS ROUNDUP | Kristen Pawcio joins Wean Foundation as executive assistant to the president

The Raymond John Wean Foundation recently announced that Kristen Pawcio has joined its team as executive assistant to the president. In this role, Pawcio provides advanced administrative support to the foundation president, including office administration, calendar management and board relations, a news release states. She also serves as a liaison between the executive office and external partners.
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
mahoningmatters.com

FOR THE HEALTH OF IT | To create a healthy community, we all need to ask, ‘What can I do to help?’

Well-respected authorities on the subject define health as “a state of complete physical, mental and social well-being and not merely the absence of disease or infirmity.” The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has adapted this definition for use in its own materials: “Health is more than the absence of disease; it is a resource that allows people to realize their aspirations, satisfy their needs and to cope with the environment in order to live a long, productive, and fruitful life.”
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
mahoningmatters.com

After leaving corporate career, Youngstown entrepreneur bet on herself and won

Ashlyn Symone, a native of Youngstown’s East Side and a Youngstown State University alumna, has a story many can admire. After earning her marketing and communications degree with honors in 2018, her entrepreneurial desires led her down a path of self-reliance and determination. Equipped with a knack for strategic thinking and creative design, she left her job and took on all the risks of becoming her own boss.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy