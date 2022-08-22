ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

Inside Nova

Transportation authority weighs $75 billion in Northern Virginia projects

The Northern Virginia Transportation Authority is looking for feedback from the public on its long-range TransAction plan, which is supposed to guide the region’s transportation project priorities through 2045. Featuring an estimated $75.7 billion in potential projects, TransAction is different from the NVTA’s six-year program, serving instead as a...
VIRGINIA STATE
Inside Nova

Letter: Arlington board seems to be restricting, not expanding, input on Missing Middle

Editor: On Aug. 11, the Arlington County government announced that the County Board would be hosting “community conversations” on Missing Middle housing. By Aug. 14, all conversations in English were filled. That this happened during the height of August vacations clearly suggests a HUGE demand for meaningful dialogue...
Inside Nova

InFive: Plea in family murders and another data center proposal

Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. Amazon wants to bring another 900,000 square feet of data centers to western Prince William County. Levi Norwood has pleaded guilty in Fauquier County Circuit Court to shooting and killing his mother and 6-year-old brother in February 2020 in the family’s Midland home.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Public hearing scheduled for controversial PW Digital Gateway proposal

The proposed PW Digital Gateway has officially been scheduled for a public hearing. The Planning Commission will hold a public hearing Sept. 14 on the request to designate nearly 2,100 acres in western Prince William County for data centers. The project, which proposes 27.6 million square feet of data centers...
Inside Nova

Letters: Facts matter as Arlington debates housing policy

Editor: I share Ann Ulmschneider’s distaste for a developer’s assault on the historic Febrey-Lothrop-Rouse estate [“Change in Housing Policy Will Benefit Many Groups,” Letters Aug. 11]. Many people urged the county government to purchase this valuable site, both to preserve its historic assets and to control...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Seven adults, seven children displaced after Dale City house fire

Fourteen people were displaced after a fire early Thursday morning in Dale City. Fire crews were called to the 13000 block of Langstone Drive at 1:07 a.m. and arrived to find heavy fire and smoke emitting from the rear of a home. The fire was discovered by one of the occupants who alerted the others, said Prince William Fire and Rescue Assistant Chief Matt Smolsky.
DALE CITY, VA
Inside Nova

Police investigate attempted child abduction in Alexandria, incident at Gainesville bus stop

Police in Fairfax and Prince William counties are investigating two disturbing incidents involving strangers and children over the past few days. The latest happened this evening in the 5000 block of Caryn Court in the Alexandria area. Fairfax County police said a man approached a group of kids, displayed a knife and grabbed a child by hand. The child broke free and the man ran, police said on Twitter at 6:27 p.m. Officers found a suspect nearby and he was arrested. The child was not physically injured. No other details have been released.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Inside Nova

Arlington school system to work on achievements gaps one student at a time

Arlington Public Schools’ seemingly intractable challenge in breaking the sometimes massive difference in the rates of academic success will focus, this school year, on making improvements one student at a time. “We have a persistent achievement gap. We’ve got to really double down and think about each and every...
Inside Nova

Trade group: Slow return to offices will cause pain for region

A slower-than-anticipated return to the office for workers across the region may have significant implications not just for those who own office buildings, but for the local governments that rely on the tax revenue and vibrancy that they provide. “Experts all agree that telework and hybrid-work arrangements are here to...
WASHINGTON, DC
Inside Nova

Commentary: Education is key in supporting students with food allergies

As summer winds down, I begin to think about the transition back into the classroom. This transition requires immense preparation when you have to avoid contact with life-threatening allergens. My allergies include egg, peanut and shellfish. Thankfully, I have years of practice. I am going into my senior year at...
WASHINGTON, DC
News Break
Politics
Inside Nova

Vega hears from law enforcement leaders

Republican Nominee for Virginia’s 7th Congressional District Yesli Vega sat down with local law enforcement and industry leaders for a roundtable discussion on Aug. 15 about the issues and needs officers need to thrive. “In my opinion, based on the conversations I’ve been having with voters up and down...
CULPEPER COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Man charged with killing mother of his child in Stafford County

A Chesterfield man has been charged with murder in the Tuesday afternoon shooting death of the mother of his child in Stafford County. At 1:49 p.m. deputies were called to a shooting on Crescent Valley Drive in southern Stafford where they found the victim, Aliyah Henderson, 19, with a gunshot wound, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

State police searching for gunman after driver shot at on I-495

State police are looking for the gunman who fired on another driver along Interstate 495 in Fairfax County early Thursday. The victim called police about 4:50 a.m., saying his vehicle was shot at as he and another driver were traveling north on I-495 approaching Exit 52B at Little River Turnpike.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Be A Culpeper Local Week successful

Residents and visitors alike participated in the inaugural Be A Culpeper Local Week, excited to show their support for Culpeper businesses and participate in the week's festivities. “We’d like to say thank you to our dedicated businesses for participating in the first Be A Culpeper Local Week, and offering customers...
CULPEPER, VA
Inside Nova

2023-2025 college athletic commitments (Prince William County)

NOTE: Email your commitment information to David Fawcett at dfawcett@insidenova.com. Please include the player's name, high school, year, sport, college selection and a contact number. 2023. BATTLEFIELD. Ty Gordon, football, ODU. Camille Spink, swimming, Tennessee. Joey Swekosky, baseball, Marymount. J.P. Williams, baseball, George Mason. Caleb Woodson, football, Virginia Tech. BRENTSVILLE.
Inside Nova

Lacrosse players, coach chosen All-American

One head coach and a number of players recently were chosen girls high-school All-American by USA Lacrosse. Madison High School head coach Jean Counts was selected as a Coach of the Year. Players chosen All-American were Madison’s Jordon Condon (mid-fielder); Oakton’s Aly Yee-Jenkins (mid-fielder); and from Langley, Julia Day (attack),...
MADISON, VA
Inside Nova

Babur Lateef appointed UVA Health System board chair

Babur Lateef, a local ophthalmologist and chair of the Prince William County School Board, has been appointed chair of the Health System Board of the University of Virginia Board of Visitors. The health system board acts as the oversight board for UVA Health, which includes the UVA Medical Center; the...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA

