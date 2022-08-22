Read full article on original website
Inside Nova
Transportation authority weighs $75 billion in Northern Virginia projects
The Northern Virginia Transportation Authority is looking for feedback from the public on its long-range TransAction plan, which is supposed to guide the region’s transportation project priorities through 2045. Featuring an estimated $75.7 billion in potential projects, TransAction is different from the NVTA’s six-year program, serving instead as a...
Inside Nova
Letter: Arlington board seems to be restricting, not expanding, input on Missing Middle
Editor: On Aug. 11, the Arlington County government announced that the County Board would be hosting “community conversations” on Missing Middle housing. By Aug. 14, all conversations in English were filled. That this happened during the height of August vacations clearly suggests a HUGE demand for meaningful dialogue...
Inside Nova
InFive: Plea in family murders and another data center proposal
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. Amazon wants to bring another 900,000 square feet of data centers to western Prince William County. Levi Norwood has pleaded guilty in Fauquier County Circuit Court to shooting and killing his mother and 6-year-old brother in February 2020 in the family’s Midland home.
Inside Nova
Public hearing scheduled for controversial PW Digital Gateway proposal
The proposed PW Digital Gateway has officially been scheduled for a public hearing. The Planning Commission will hold a public hearing Sept. 14 on the request to designate nearly 2,100 acres in western Prince William County for data centers. The project, which proposes 27.6 million square feet of data centers...
Inside Nova
Letters: Facts matter as Arlington debates housing policy
Editor: I share Ann Ulmschneider’s distaste for a developer’s assault on the historic Febrey-Lothrop-Rouse estate [“Change in Housing Policy Will Benefit Many Groups,” Letters Aug. 11]. Many people urged the county government to purchase this valuable site, both to preserve its historic assets and to control...
Inside Nova
Seven adults, seven children displaced after Dale City house fire
Fourteen people were displaced after a fire early Thursday morning in Dale City. Fire crews were called to the 13000 block of Langstone Drive at 1:07 a.m. and arrived to find heavy fire and smoke emitting from the rear of a home. The fire was discovered by one of the occupants who alerted the others, said Prince William Fire and Rescue Assistant Chief Matt Smolsky.
Inside Nova
Police investigate attempted child abduction in Alexandria, incident at Gainesville bus stop
Police in Fairfax and Prince William counties are investigating two disturbing incidents involving strangers and children over the past few days. The latest happened this evening in the 5000 block of Caryn Court in the Alexandria area. Fairfax County police said a man approached a group of kids, displayed a knife and grabbed a child by hand. The child broke free and the man ran, police said on Twitter at 6:27 p.m. Officers found a suspect nearby and he was arrested. The child was not physically injured. No other details have been released.
Inside Nova
Police offering $5,000 reward for information in Sudley Manor 7-Eleven shooting
Police have released surveillance photos and announced a $5,000 reward for information leading to a suspect in a Friday double shooting outside Manassas that left one man dead. Police say the victim, 25-year-old Dalton Jakob Moore of no fixed address, was sitting with two other men on the sidewalk outside...
Inside Nova
Arlington school system to work on achievements gaps one student at a time
Arlington Public Schools’ seemingly intractable challenge in breaking the sometimes massive difference in the rates of academic success will focus, this school year, on making improvements one student at a time. “We have a persistent achievement gap. We’ve got to really double down and think about each and every...
Inside Nova
Trade group: Slow return to offices will cause pain for region
A slower-than-anticipated return to the office for workers across the region may have significant implications not just for those who own office buildings, but for the local governments that rely on the tax revenue and vibrancy that they provide. “Experts all agree that telework and hybrid-work arrangements are here to...
Inside Nova
Commentary: Education is key in supporting students with food allergies
As summer winds down, I begin to think about the transition back into the classroom. This transition requires immense preparation when you have to avoid contact with life-threatening allergens. My allergies include egg, peanut and shellfish. Thankfully, I have years of practice. I am going into my senior year at...
Inside Nova
Potomac graduate Tommy Thigpen's rapport with Amare Campbell helps North Carolina land Unity Reed standout
Tommy Thigpen knows something about playing linebacker for a Prince William County high school as well as at North Carolina. That background helped the Tar Heels secure a commitment Wednesday night from Unity Reed senior Amare Campbell. Campbell made the announcement at Unity Reed. Campbell chose the Tar Heels over...
Inside Nova
Service times set for Kyle Honore's funeral at Hylton Memorial Chapel
Funeral services for 2022 Potomac High School graduate Kyle Honore will be held Sept. 1 at Hylton Memorial Chapel in Woodbridge. The viewing is from 10 a.m. to noon and the service is noon to 1 p.m. Kyle died August 16 after being hit by a train near the entrance...
Inside Nova
Vega hears from law enforcement leaders
Republican Nominee for Virginia’s 7th Congressional District Yesli Vega sat down with local law enforcement and industry leaders for a roundtable discussion on Aug. 15 about the issues and needs officers need to thrive. “In my opinion, based on the conversations I’ve been having with voters up and down...
Inside Nova
Man charged with killing mother of his child in Stafford County
A Chesterfield man has been charged with murder in the Tuesday afternoon shooting death of the mother of his child in Stafford County. At 1:49 p.m. deputies were called to a shooting on Crescent Valley Drive in southern Stafford where they found the victim, Aliyah Henderson, 19, with a gunshot wound, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
Inside Nova
State police searching for gunman after driver shot at on I-495
State police are looking for the gunman who fired on another driver along Interstate 495 in Fairfax County early Thursday. The victim called police about 4:50 a.m., saying his vehicle was shot at as he and another driver were traveling north on I-495 approaching Exit 52B at Little River Turnpike.
Inside Nova
Be A Culpeper Local Week successful
Residents and visitors alike participated in the inaugural Be A Culpeper Local Week, excited to show their support for Culpeper businesses and participate in the week's festivities. “We’d like to say thank you to our dedicated businesses for participating in the first Be A Culpeper Local Week, and offering customers...
Inside Nova
2023-2025 college athletic commitments (Prince William County)
NOTE: Email your commitment information to David Fawcett at dfawcett@insidenova.com. Please include the player's name, high school, year, sport, college selection and a contact number. 2023. BATTLEFIELD. Ty Gordon, football, ODU. Camille Spink, swimming, Tennessee. Joey Swekosky, baseball, Marymount. J.P. Williams, baseball, George Mason. Caleb Woodson, football, Virginia Tech. BRENTSVILLE.
Inside Nova
Lacrosse players, coach chosen All-American
One head coach and a number of players recently were chosen girls high-school All-American by USA Lacrosse. Madison High School head coach Jean Counts was selected as a Coach of the Year. Players chosen All-American were Madison’s Jordon Condon (mid-fielder); Oakton’s Aly Yee-Jenkins (mid-fielder); and from Langley, Julia Day (attack),...
Inside Nova
Babur Lateef appointed UVA Health System board chair
Babur Lateef, a local ophthalmologist and chair of the Prince William County School Board, has been appointed chair of the Health System Board of the University of Virginia Board of Visitors. The health system board acts as the oversight board for UVA Health, which includes the UVA Medical Center; the...
