Daily Mail

'He's the most arrogant man I’ve ever spoken to': Mum of 14-year-old autistic boy whose phone was smashed by Cristiano Ronaldo at Everton claims the Man United star moaned about his own childhood in bizarre 10-minute phone call

The mother of the 14-year-old autistic boy whose phone was smashed by Cristiano Ronaldo has branded the superstar as 'arrogant' and plans to take him to court. Following Manchester United's defeat to Everton at Goodison Park last season, Ronaldo appeared to slap the hand of Jacob Harding as he stormed down the tunnel, damaging the boy's phone.
Daily Mail

'I'd do anything to see them not play for us again': Liverpool fans slam Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Roberto Firmino after defeat by Man United and urge the Reds to 'get rid' of under-performing trio who are 'like a bad smell'

Liverpool fans have torn into Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Roberto Firmino after watching their team fall to a 2-1 defeat away at rivals Manchester United. The Reds' poor start to the season continued at Old Trafford on Monday night as they were outfought and outclassed by a United team with a point to prove.
BBC

Transfer news: Antony wants to sign for Man Utd but Ajax want £84m

Ajax are holding out for £84m for winger Antony, who is determined to push through a move to Manchester United. His representatives are staying in England to help get the deal done. (Telegraph - subscription required), external. Antony handed in a transfer request on Wednesday in order to make...
BBC

Ann-Katrin Berger: Chelsea goalkeeper says cancer has returned

Chelsea and Germany goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger says her thyroid cancer has returned after four years of being cancer free. Berger, 31, was first diagnosed in 2017 while playing for Birmingham City. She returned to football 76 days later and went on to be named in the PFA's Team of the...
Yardbarker

Report: Everton Interested In Signing James Garner From Manchester United

According to reports, Everton has expressed genuine interest in signing Manchester United Midfielder James Garner. The Toffees are keen on the 21-year-old to bolster their Midfield, it was claimed that the Merseyside club will make a formal offer to Manchester United in the coming days, according to a report from Sky Sports.
SB Nation

Match Recap: FC Barcelona 3-3 Manchester City

FC Barcelona and Manchester City played to an entertaining draw at the Camp Nou in Catalonia on Wednesday evening. Even though the teams could not separate from each other, the real winner was ALS Awareness. The charity match that was scheduled to rase awareness and funds for the auto immune disease saw the two giants score a total of 6 goals.
SB Nation

Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Make De Jong Offer Barcelona Can’t Refuse

In an ideal world, Liverpool would have managed to sign Aurélien Tchouaméni or Jude Bellingham this summer. In this world, Tchouaméni joined Real Madrid and Dortmund won’t consider selling Bellingham until next year after losing start striker Erling Haaland. In a slightly less ideal but still...
BBC

Thursday's gossip: Fofana, Maguire, Antony, Paqueta, De Jong, Dubravka

Chelsea may move for Manchester United and England defender Harry Maguire, 29, if they are unable to sign French centre-back Wesley Fofana, 21, from Leicester.(Evening Standard) Ajax are holding out for £84m for 22-year-old Brazil winger Antony, who is determined to push through a move to Manchester United. His representatives...
