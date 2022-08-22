Read full article on original website
'He's the most arrogant man I’ve ever spoken to': Mum of 14-year-old autistic boy whose phone was smashed by Cristiano Ronaldo at Everton claims the Man United star moaned about his own childhood in bizarre 10-minute phone call
The mother of the 14-year-old autistic boy whose phone was smashed by Cristiano Ronaldo has branded the superstar as 'arrogant' and plans to take him to court. Following Manchester United's defeat to Everton at Goodison Park last season, Ronaldo appeared to slap the hand of Jacob Harding as he stormed down the tunnel, damaging the boy's phone.
Cristiano Ronaldo: Mum plans to take legal action against Man Utd ace after he smashed her son’s phone on the ground
A MUM is planning on taking legal action against "arrogant" Cristiano Ronaldo after he smashed her teen son's phone on the ground. Sarah Kelly, 37, spoke out after the Manchester United striker accepted a caution for an incident at Goodison Park last season. The champ appeared to slap Jacob Harding’s...
Erik ten Hag Gives Cristiano Ronaldo An Ultimatum
The Manchester United manager has had a frank discussion Cristiano Ronaldo as the transfer window deadline looms on the horizon.
'I'd do anything to see them not play for us again': Liverpool fans slam Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Roberto Firmino after defeat by Man United and urge the Reds to 'get rid' of under-performing trio who are 'like a bad smell'
Liverpool fans have torn into Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Roberto Firmino after watching their team fall to a 2-1 defeat away at rivals Manchester United. The Reds' poor start to the season continued at Old Trafford on Monday night as they were outfought and outclassed by a United team with a point to prove.
Liverpool Striker Mohamed Salah Makes Bold Arsenal Premier League Title Claim
Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah has named the teams he expects to be fighting for the Premier League title this season.
Watch heartwarming moment boy runs on pitch to console devastated keeper after he concedes injury-time goal
A YOUNG pitch invader consoled Defensa y Justicia goalkeeper Ezequiel Unsain with a warm embrace after his side were cruelly beaten late on by Boca Juniors. The Argentine top-flight outfit looked to be holding on for a point at home against Hugo Ibarra's side. But the visitors snatched a dramatic...
Ex-Liverpool Star Says Chelsea Winger Christian Pulisic Would Go Straight Into Manchester United's XI
Former Liverpool star Glen Johnson has said that Chelsea Winger Christian Pulisic would go straight into Manchester United's lineup, amid the rumours linking him to the club.
Transfer news: Antony wants to sign for Man Utd but Ajax want £84m
Ajax are holding out for £84m for winger Antony, who is determined to push through a move to Manchester United. His representatives are staying in England to help get the deal done. (Telegraph - subscription required), external. Antony handed in a transfer request on Wednesday in order to make...
Ann-Katrin Berger: Chelsea goalkeeper says cancer has returned
Chelsea and Germany goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger says her thyroid cancer has returned after four years of being cancer free. Berger, 31, was first diagnosed in 2017 while playing for Birmingham City. She returned to football 76 days later and went on to be named in the PFA's Team of the...
Leicester City make huge Wesley Fofana decision ahead of Premier League clash against Chelsea
Wesley Fofana has been left out of Leicester City’s squad to face Chelsea this weekend amid his links with a move to the Blues, according to reports. Thomas Tuchel’s side have been showing a lot of interest in the Frenchman in recent weeks as they look to sign another defender before the end of the transfer window.
West Ham United: Emerson Palmieri joins Hammers from Chelsea in deal worth £15m
West Ham have signed left-back Emerson Palmieri from Chelsea in a deal understood to be worth £15m. The 28-year-old Italy international has joined the Hammers on a four-year contract, with a one-year option, for £13m plus £2m in add-ons. Palmieri spent last season on loan at Lyon...
Manchester United Youngster Could Leave On Loan With Antony's Arrival
Manchester United are very close to submitting an official bid to Ajax to sign winger Antony, however a new report has suggested that the arrival of the Brazilian could see a youngster leave on loan with a Premier League side interested.
Report: Everton Interested In Signing James Garner From Manchester United
According to reports, Everton has expressed genuine interest in signing Manchester United Midfielder James Garner. The Toffees are keen on the 21-year-old to bolster their Midfield, it was claimed that the Merseyside club will make a formal offer to Manchester United in the coming days, according to a report from Sky Sports.
LIVE Transfer Talk: USMNT's Sergino Dest could swap Barcelona for Dortmund with Thomas Meunier
The summer transfer window is here, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Barcelona, Dortmund mull Dest-Meunier swap. Barcelona defender and U.S. men's national team regular Sergino Dest...
Gareth Bale meets family in LA after they travel 5,500 miles to watch him play… only to find out he’s not in squad
GARETH BALE invited a Welsh family to meet him in LA - after their wasted 5,500-mile trip to watch him play. Mum Rebecca Timms, 43, husband James, 42, and sons Ryan, 15, and Matty, 13, wanted to see their football hero in action during their summer holiday to the States.
Match Recap: FC Barcelona 3-3 Manchester City
FC Barcelona and Manchester City played to an entertaining draw at the Camp Nou in Catalonia on Wednesday evening. Even though the teams could not separate from each other, the real winner was ALS Awareness. The charity match that was scheduled to rase awareness and funds for the auto immune disease saw the two giants score a total of 6 goals.
Tottenham Hotspur Champions League Draw: Everything You Need to Know About UCL Group D, Eintracht Frankfurt, Sporting Lisbon, and Marseille
Tottenham Hotspur are back in the Champions League and have to be feeling pretty good about life in Group D. The post Tottenham Hotspur Champions League Draw: Everything You Need to Know About UCL Group D, Eintracht Frankfurt, Sporting Lisbon, and Marseille appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Make De Jong Offer Barcelona Can’t Refuse
In an ideal world, Liverpool would have managed to sign Aurélien Tchouaméni or Jude Bellingham this summer. In this world, Tchouaméni joined Real Madrid and Dortmund won’t consider selling Bellingham until next year after losing start striker Erling Haaland. In a slightly less ideal but still...
Thursday's gossip: Fofana, Maguire, Antony, Paqueta, De Jong, Dubravka
Chelsea may move for Manchester United and England defender Harry Maguire, 29, if they are unable to sign French centre-back Wesley Fofana, 21, from Leicester.(Evening Standard) Ajax are holding out for £84m for 22-year-old Brazil winger Antony, who is determined to push through a move to Manchester United. His representatives...
Report: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Close To Chelsea Move With Player At Airport
Aubameyang is thought to have played his final game for Barcelona last night in a friendly against Manchester City, with the striker giving what looked like a parting wave to the fans after the match.
