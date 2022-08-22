Read full article on original website
Madison business owners ‘ecstatic’ with arrest of alleged serial burglar
Business owners on Madison's west side say the arrest of a 34-year-old man who police allege is involved in a string of 15 burglaries is a positive step toward justice.
Madison police arrest suspect tied to numerous burglaries
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man allegedly involved in 15 different burglaries has been arrested by the Madison Police Department. The burglaries first started in May when a suspect broke into several businesses in the Clock Town Court on Mineral Point Road. Just days later, another restaurant had been broken into and over $10,000 was stolen.
Suspect arrested after MPD sergeant dragged through parking lot
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A suspect was arrested Wednesday after a Madison Police Department sergeant was injured last week when he was dragged through a parking lot on the city’s near east side. An incident report from MPD stated that the suspect jumped off of a second-story apartment balcony...
Hartland 'swatting' call: Madison man sentenced for 2019 incident
HARTLAND, Wis. - A Madison area man has been sentenced to two years of probation for a 2019 false emergency report in Hartland – known as a "swatting incident." Gaige Frain, 22, was charged with three total counts – including terrorist threats. He pleaded guilty to that charge on June 30, 2022 and the other charges were dismissed.
Two people tied up and robbed in Madison home
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Investigators are still searching for the three men accused of tying up and robbing two victims in their Madison home. According to the Madison Police Department, the suspects broke into the home, in the 2800 block of Dryden Drive, around 2 a.m. and restrained two people who lived there. The trio also allegedly took cash and other unnamed property from them.
Wauzeka Woman Found Guilty For Mailing In Illegal Drug Into Fox Lake Prison
(Fox Lake) A Wauzeka woman has been found guilty of mailing an illegal drug into Fox Lake Correctional. Angelica Pitzer entered a no contest plea to a felony count of Deliver Illegal Articles to an Inmate. Correctional staff at the prison intercepted an envelope addressed to an inmate that contained...
Dodge County Authorities Searching For Woman Connected To Traffic Incident
(Waupun) The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office at last word was looking for a woman connected to a traffic incident from Tuesday night. No details were given about the incident, but authorities say the woman fled and hid in a cornfield. Wednesday afternoon, the woman was said to be walking...
Police: North side residents tied up, robbed by masked men
MADISON, Wis. — Police are investigating a burglary on the north side that two left residents of a home tied up while three masked men invaded their house. Officers received the call around 2 a.m. Thursday from the area of Dryden Drive, according to a police incident report. The residents told police three masked men forced their way inside, tied...
Dodge Co. deputies catch up to suspect who fled 33 hours earlier
MAZOMANIE, Wis. (WMTV) - A Mazomanie woman was arrested a day-and-a-half after a Dodge Co. chase during which she allegedly crashed into a squad car and a cornfield before getting away. According to the Dodge Co. Sheriff’s Office, one of its sergeants stopped 42-year-old woman on Tuesday, at around 7...
Man suffering gunshot wound in serious condition, Madison police say
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man who arrived at a Madison hospital suffering from a gunshot wound overnight remains in serious condition as of Thursday morning, the police department reports. MPD’s initial report stated the man showed up at the hospital around 1:30 a.m. The report indicated he had suffered...
Verona man arrested following suspected overdose death of Monroe man, police say
MONROE, Wis. — Police in Monroe arrested a 32-year-old Verona man Tuesday following another man’s suspected overdose death earlier that day, the city’s police chief said Wednesday. In a news release, the Monroe Police Department said officers arrested the Verona man shortly before 6:40 p.m. at the city’s police station following an investigation into the victim’s death. The incident happened...
MPD recovers stolen bikes, ATV; working to track down owners
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Detectives with the Madison Police Department are working to track down the owners of several stolen bikes, a motorcycle and an ATV that were found Thursday morning. The Madison Police Department explained that it worked jointly with the UW-Madison Police Department to chase down leads related...
Richland County law enforcement searching for whoever caused ‘extensive property damage’ at fairgrounds
RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is looking for whoever drove through a large grassy area county’s fairgrounds over the weekend, causing “extensive property damage.” In a Facebook post, the agency said the person or people tried to enter the race track at the fairgrounds north of Richland Center Saturday night or Sunday morning but found a...
71-year-old arrested for Dane Co. homicide in May
Truck stolen in Sun Prairie crashes 3 times in Madison
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - A truck that was stolen by an armed man in Sun Prairie has been recovered – but not before it was involved in three separate crashes during a Madison police chase. The Sun Prairie Police Department is still trying to track down the man who stole the truck and described its investigation as very active.
Suspect arrested in connection with Town of York homicide
MADISON, Wis. — Officials with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office have made an arrest in connection with the death of a 39-year-old woman earlier this year. Dora Gonzales Zarate was found dead in her home in the Town of York on May 24. At the time, officials said they believed her death was not random. Investigators searched Zarate’s home, canvassed...
Beloit couple indicted on multiple federal drug charges
MADISON, Wis. — A Beloit couple is facing federal drug charges stemming from allegations they conspired together to sell and distribute drugs in the fall of 2021. Depronce Burnett, 38, and Dominique Holsten, 34, were indicted Wednesday; the indictment alleges the couple worked together on a plan to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and 500 grams or more of cocaine between Oct. 1 and Oct. 27, 2021.
Man sentenced in 2020 Madison park shots fired incident
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 50-year-old Madison man who fired a gun after an argument at Brittingham Park two years ago was sentenced Friday in federal court, the Wisconsin Department of Justice revealed. Robert Coney was sentenced to 15 months in prison for possession of ammunition as a felon, which...
