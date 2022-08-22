ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Firearm and heroin seized after gun call on Harrison Ave. in Springfield

By Ashley Shook
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man is facing firearm charges after police were called to a gun call Sunday morning.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, at around 6 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 0-100 block of Harrison Avenue for a gun call. A man was seen running away from the area with a firearm in his hand when police arrived. He was ordered to drop the gun several times before he tossed it over a fence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WB3qz_0hQglW4T00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bLQHL_0hQglW4T00

Police were able to detain him on Chestnut Street. Police seized the loaded firearm on the ground and 12 bags of heroin in the pocket of 27-year-old Timothy Ortiz . He was arrested and charged with the following:

  • Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License
  • Carrying a Firearm without a License
  • Assault with a Dangerous Weapon
  • Possession of a Class A Drug
  • Resisting Arrest
