Atascadero, CA

New dog rescue opens in North County

By News Staff
A-Town Daily News
A-Town Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ynyU3_0hQglUJ100
Left to right. Board members Katharine Taylor, Ari Spoto, Jessi Norris, Anouk Novy, Katie Bottrell, Alyssa Ball, and Meghann Schlossberg.

Organization’s mission is to rescue dogs from high-risk situations, shelter them in a loving home environment until they find homes

– A new dog rescue, Novy’s Ark, has opened in Atascadero. Novy’s Ark is the realization of a lifelong dream of Founder and Director Anouk Novy. A native and local of San Luis Obispo County, Novy has long been involved in pet rescue. The organization’s mission is to rescue dogs from high-risk situations and shelter them in a loving home environment until they find their forever home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n0kOk_0hQglUJ100

Open since April 2022, Novy’s Ark has already seen the successful rehoming of seven dogs. Due to a variety of circumstances such as overcrowded shelters or medical needs, all these dogs were in danger of being euthanized before coming to the Novy’s Ark facility.

Novy’s Ark is currently seeking volunteers for a variety of projects. These include exercising rescue dogs, cleaning and maintenance of the facility, assistance with fundraisers, and many other opportunities. The nonprofit is seeking donations and welcomes the public to come and meet these dogs and welcome one into their homes. Every adoption helps 2 dogs, not only the one you rescue, but it allows a kennel to be free for another to be saved.

Visit www.novysark.org to complete a volunteer application, send a donation, or shop their wishlist.

A-Town Daily News

A-Town Daily News

A-Town Daily News

Atascadero, CA
ABOUT

The most comprehensive source of news in Atascadero, Calif. with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media.

 https://atowndailynews.com/

