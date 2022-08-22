Read full article on original website
Oxford Eagle
Ole Miss’s Radecki selected to College Soccer News National Team of the Week
Following two shutout victories and a nation-leading four assists, Ole Miss defender Taylor Radecki has been named to the College Soccer News National Team of the Week. Radecki began the young season with a career-high three assists in the Rebels’ 5-0 victory over Southeastern on Thursday. Her previous game-high was two assists against Middle Tennessee last season. The St. Augustine, Florida, native also contributed to a defense that allowed just one shot and zero shots on goal.
Oxford Eagle
Ole Miss alumna Shakira Austin named to 2022 WNBA All-Rookie Team
Former Ole Miss star and current Washington Mystics center Shakira Austin was named to the 2022 WNBA All-Rookie Team on Thursday—becoming just the second former Rebel to ever earn the award. The versatile center averaged 8.7 points, 6.4 rebounds, 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks in 36 games this season...
Oxford Eagle
Ole Miss announces football gameday enhancements
After a successful 2021 season in which saw the Rebels finish with a perfect 7-0 home record, Ole Miss is pleased to continue to improve its fan experience to make Rebel gameday one of the best in the entire country. In December 2021, an electronic survey was sent via e-mail...
Oxford Eagle
Six Rebels tabbed to preseason coaches All-SEC teams
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Six Ole Miss football players were honored by the Southeastern Conference coaches Tuesday as the league office announced its Preseason Coaches All-SEC teams. Nick Broeker and Jonathan Mingo were selected to the second team, while Zach Evans, AJ Finley, Jeremy James and Cedric Johnson earned third...
Oxford Eagle
Ole Miss Football Practice Report: Class in Session
Class is in session on the Ole Miss campus, and as the work begins in the classroom, it continues on the practice field as well where the Rebel football team is just a dozen days away from the start of the 2022 season. Head coach Lane Kiffin met with the...
Oxford Eagle
Sardis man arrested in Oxford for firearm possession
At approximately 11 p.m. on Aug. 20, officers with the Oxford Police Department were on foot patrol around the Oxford Parking Garage when they could hear a vehicle doing a burnout somewhere inside. Officers came in contact with a vehicle on the top floor and subsequently got the passenger, Marico Fondren, 28, of Sardis, out of the vehicle. Fondren attempted to flee but was caught after a short foot chase. A firearm was located in Fondren’s possession.
Oxford Eagle
Oxford-Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce welcomes two new Oxford businesses
The Oxford-Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce, Burn Boot Camp, and Pokemoto Hawaiian Poke celebrated on Aug. 24 with ribbon cutting ceremonies. Burn Boot Camp offers workouts that challenge and change you. Their camps are a combination of muscle building, strength training, and heart-racing cardio designed to keep you moving. Their certified trainers will be there to push you and hold you accountable. Burn Boot Camp is located at 1201 Merchants Drive.
Oxford Eagle
Doorbell cameras assist OPD in burglary arrests
On Aug. 17, officers with the Oxford Police Department responded to several auto burglaries in the area of Old Taylor Rd. During the course of the investigation, detectives identified Xavian Ivy, 18, of Oxford, as one of the suspects on doorbell and security cameras in the area. He was taken into custody shortly afterwards and charged with 4 counts of Auto Burglary. Two juveniles were also arrested and referred to the Lafayette County Youth Court.
Oxford Eagle
Cost of residential and commercial waste removal set to increase
Mayor Robyn Tannehill met with the Board of Aldermen on Tuesday to discuss the budget for the new fiscal year—which includes substantial increases in the price of waste removal. Superintendent of Sanitation Amberlyn Liles explained what changes will be made by the Environmental Services Department. “Every 18-wheeler that leaves...
Oxford Eagle
County approves conditional use permit for Tiny House Rentals
The Lafayette County Planning Commission voted to approve a conditional use permit on Monday that will allow JHM-Tiny House Rentals LLC to construct a modular home off of county road 217. The permit was required because the property is in an R-2 residential district, which is zoned for single-family residential...
