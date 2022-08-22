ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville police: Three people shot early Monday; one has life-threatening injuries

By Houston Harwood, Evansville Courier & Press
 3 days ago
EVANSVILLE — Police believe two shootings that left three people injured Monday morning are connected, and one of the victims' injuries are reportedly life-threatening.

Evansville police officers dispatched to the 700 block of East Riverside Drive just after midnight located two victims suffering from gunshot wounds, spokeswoman Sgt. Anna Gray said in a news release. While officers were still on scene, dispatchers received a call that a third victim was shot and laying in an alley in the 1600 block of South Linwood Avenue.

The Courier & Press requested a copy of the police incident report, which is typically public record, but a clerk at EPD headquarters denied the request. Gray later said that was due to a miscommunication and provided a copy of the incident report.

The first two victims were alert and conscious prior to being transported to a local hospital, according to the release. They reportedly told investigators they were shot while sitting inside of a vehicle.

A third person who was in the vehicle – but not shot – said he did not catch sight of the shooter. The victims told investigators they did not want to pursue charges, police said.

The third victim suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound, police said, and was transported to an area hospital.

"It appears that all victims were involved in the same shooting incident," the release states. "If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact the Adult Investigations Unit at 812-436-7979."

Houston Harwood can be contacted at walter.harwood@courierpress.com with story ideas and questions.

wevv.com

Evansville toddler killed in Lloyd Expressway crash identified

Authorities have identified a young child who died in a fiery crash that happened in Evansville, Indiana on Friday. The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office says 20-month-old Kashmir Morris of Evansville is the child who died in the crash. The crash happened on Friday evening around 7:30 p.m. on the Lloyd...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Man in critical condition after being pulled from lake in Spencer County

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says it's investigating a water-related incident that resulted in a Clarksville man suffering life-threatening injuries. Around 3 p.m. on Monday, officers with the Santa Claus Police Department responded to a call about a man missing in the water at the Christmas Lake Village Beach in Spencer County. Upon arrival, officers entered the water and started searching for the man.
SPENCER COUNTY, IN
104.1 WIKY

Evansville Man Facing Charges For Criminal Recklessness

An Evansville man was arrested on Tuesday after he was accused of hitting a woman with his vehicle. The victim told EPD she and Kyle Keach were arguing outside of the vehicle before the incident. He then got back into the car and hit the accelerator to scare her. She...
EVANSVILLE, IN
city-countyobserver.com

Shooting/Attempted Murder investigation 700 blk of E Riverside

On August 22nd, just after midnight, Evansville Police Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of E Riverside for a victim who had been shot. When officers arrived on scene, they located two adult male victims with gunshot wounds. Both victims were alert and conscious and transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.
EVANSVILLE, IN
vincennespbs.org

Both cars damaged in Jasper crash

There were no injuries but thousands in damages after a 2 vehicle crash. It happened in Jasper just before 8 on Tuesday morning. 69-year-old Gerald Verkamp of Saint Anthony was driving west on 5th in Jasper in a 2015 Chevy 2500 pick-up, while 63-year-old FLaura Frick of Huntingburg was driving an ’05 Toyota Sienna south on Clay Street.
JASPER, IN
