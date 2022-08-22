ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victorville Daily Press

1 dead in multi-vehicle collision on Hesperia's Interstate 15

By Rene Ray De La Cruz, Victorville Daily Press
Victorville Daily Press
Victorville Daily Press
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=356XRJ_0hQgkxfl00

One person suffered fatal injuries over the weekend during a multi-vehicle collision on northbound Interstate 15 in Hesperia.

The California Highway Patrol and San Bernardino County Fire responded to the collision at approximately 12:30 a.m. on Sunday on 1-15 just north of Main Street.

The vehicles involved were a Mercedes-Benz C300, Chevrolet Camaro and Gray Sedan, according to the CHP.

Upon arrival at the scene, firefighters pronounced one person deceased and several others with injuries.

During the investigation, all northbound lanes of 1-15 were closed for nearly an hour.

More local news: Emergency Medical Service veteran Dave Ebers laid to rest in Barstow

The cause of the collision is under investigation by the CHP Victorville Office.

The San Bernardino County-Sheriff’s Division has not released the identity of the deceased.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz may be reached at 760-951-6227 or RDeLaCruz@VVDailyPress.com . Follow him on Twitter @ DP_ReneDeLaCruz .

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: 1 dead in multi-vehicle collision on Hesperia's Interstate 15

Comments / 4

Related
paininthepass.info

Crash Involving Three Big Rig & One Vehicle Halts Traffic In The Cajon Pass Wednesday Afternoon

CAJON PASS, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A chain-reaction crash involving three big rigs in the Cajon Pass halts traffic for more than 3 hours Wednesday afternoon. California Highway Patrol and San Bernardino Fire Department received calls of a collision on northbound Interstate 15 about a mile after Highway 138 exit. The crash happened at about 12:52pm Wednesday on August 24, 2022.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
paininthepass.info

One Killed, Two Airlifted In Four-Vehicle Crash NB I-15 Near Baker

BAKER, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> One person was killed and two were injured in a crash that involved four vehicles on Interstate 15 Tuesday afternoon. California Highway Patrol and San Bernardino County Fire Department firefighters responded to the traffic crash. The collision was reported at about 12:07pm, Tuesday August 23, 2021. It was located on northbound Interstate 15 about four miles after Afton Road exit. The two lanes were blocked for hours due to the the investigation and removal of the vehicles.
BAKER, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hesperia#Interstate 15#Accident#Mercedes Benz C300#Chevrolet#Victorville Daily Press
foxla.com

Pedestrian killed in Pomona crash involving patrol car

POMONA, Calif. - An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was killed in a traffic crash involving a patrol car Wednesday morning in Pomona. It happened just after 6 a.m. in the area near Mission Boulevard and S. Main Street. The investigation is active and ongoing. SUGGESTED:. No other details...
POMONA, CA
KTLA

New video shows severe flood damage to 10 Fwy in Riverside County

Update: One lane of the eastbound 10 Freeway was open as of 9:30 a.m. Thursday, according to Caltrans. Eastbound lanes of the 10 Freeway in Riverside County were washed away Wednesday evening when heavy rainfall delivered a flash flood. The flooding occurred just before 8 p.m., impacting the 10 Fwy south of Joshua Tree National […]
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Burbank rape, burglary suspect arrested in Riverside County

A 24-year-old man suspected of raping a woman in Burbank was arrested Wednesday. Burbank Police Department officers were called about 4:45 a.m. Monday to a residence in the 400 block of South Third Street, near the Golden State (5) Freeway, on reports of the assault and made contact with the victim, who told police she was assaulted in her bedroom by a man she did not know who fled the scene following a struggle.
BURBANK, CA
z1077fm.com

Yucca Valley man dies after vehicle rollover

A 45-year-old Yucca Valley man died after being involved in a single vehicle accident late Friday night, August 20th according to the California Highway Patrol. It was nearly midnight when a 2004 Chevy Silverado was southbound on Avalon Avenue near Sunway Drive, and the CHP reports that for unknown reasons the vehicle swerved across both lanes and onto the shoulder where it traveled into the open desert and rolled. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected during the crash.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
L.A. Weekly

Derek Traeger Killed in Vehicle Crash on 405 Freeway [Torrance, CA]

28-Year-Old Lifeguard Pronounced Dead after Traffic Accident near Artesia Boulevard. The crash happened on August 14th in the early hours of the morning, on the northbound 405 freeway, south of Artesia Boulevard. Furthermore, according to corner report, the 28-year-old LA County Lifeguard at Santa Monica died after suffering a blunt...
TORRANCE, CA
L.A. Weekly

Daniel Soto Dead, Gerald Willis Arrested after DUI Bicycle Crash on Arrow Route [Rancho Cucamonga, CA]

41-Year-Old Cyclist Killed in DUI Accident near Haven Avenue, One Arrested. Police responded to the scene around 2:00 a.m., near Haven Avenue on August 20th. Per reports, the driver of a black 2019 Jeep Compass struck Soto while he was riding with a group of cyclists, including his son. At the time, the bicycle group was traveling on the westbound shoulder of Arrow Route towards Haven Avenue.
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
zachnews.net

Barstow, CA: Man from Apple Valley, California arrested during the night last Monday for first degree robbery of an inhabited dwelling.

Source: Barstow Police Department (Information and Press Release) Picture: Barstow Police Department (Courtesy) Barstow, California: Officers from the Barstow Police Department have arrested a man from Apple Valley, California on Monday, August 22nd, 2022 for first degree robbery of an inhabited dwelling. According to a press release from the Barstow...
BARSTOW, CA
L.A. Weekly

Man Killed in Electric Bike Accident on Val Vista Street [Pomona, CA]

50-Year-Old Man Dead after Traffic Crash on Paige Drive. The incident happened on August 21st, at around 5:00 p.m., at the intersection of Val Vista and Paige Drive, just north of the Pomona Freeway. According to reports, the man was riding an electric bicycle in the area, when he was...
POMONA, CA
vvng.com

Woman killed in multi-vehicle crash on NB I-15 freeway in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A woman was killed in a late-night multi-vehicle traffic collision on the 15 freeway in Hesperia. It happened at 12:27 am, on Sunday, August 21, 2022, on the northbound I-15, south of Bear Valley Road. The crash involved 4-5 vehicles including a Mercedez C300 that overturned and landed along the right shoulder in a drainage ditch.
HESPERIA, CA
Fontana Herald News

Man riding an electric bicycle dies after collision in Fontana on Aug. 21

A man riding an electric bicycle died after a collision in Fontana on Aug. 21, according to the Fontana Police Department. The incident happened at about 7:52 p.m. in the area of Foothill Boulevard and the Pacific Electric Trail (PET), where officers found the man down in the No. 2 lane next to his bicycle.
Victorville Daily Press

Victorville Daily Press

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Victorville, CA from Victorville Daily Press.

 http://vvdailypress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy