Fond Du Lac, WI

Kitchen fire in apartment near Marian University displaces three residents

By Obituaries
FDL Reporter | The Reporter
 3 days ago
FOND DU LAC – Three residents were displaced from their apartment after a kitchen fire late Sunday on Morningside Drive near Marian University, Fond du Lac Fire and Rescue said Monday morning.

Fire crews responded to a call at 11:46 p.m. Sunday after the residents in the apartment woke up to discover black smoke. Everyone inside the apartment building evacuated safely, the Fire Department said.

Fire crews contained the fire to the kitchen in one unit with a water extinguisher, but smoke and soot damage extended through the apartment and into the common hallway, the Fire Department said.

A damage estimate was not available and the fire is under investigation.

Contact Rebecca Loroff at rloroff@gannett.com or 920-907-7801.

fox47.com

One person dead after I-39/90 crash that sent semi over median

MADISON, Wis. — One person was killed Sunday after a crash on I-39/90 that flipped a semi over a median. Emergency crews were sent to the scene of the crash near US 51 just after 9:50 a.m. A heavily damaged sedan was found and a semi was on its side straddling the median. All lanes of I-39/90 were shut down because of the incident.
WBAY Green Bay

Motorcyclist killed in Shawano County crash

SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A motorcyclist was pronounced dead following a crash in Shawano County Tuesday. At about 12:19 p.m., the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash at Highway 29 and County Road MMM in the Town of Richmond. The Sheriff’s Office says a preliminary investigation...
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
WISN

Man shot Wednesday morning dies at Froedtert Hospital

MILWAUKEE — A man was shot and later died Wednesday morning near 22nd and Pierce streets. Police said the shooting happened just before 7 a.m. The 34-year-old Milwaukee man later died at Froedtert Hospital. Milwaukee police are looking for a shooter. Anyone with any information is asked to contact...
