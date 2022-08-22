Pioneering Cincinnati Children's heart researcher killed in Indian Hill cycling crash

A pioneering cardiovascular researcher and one-time co-executive director of Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center's Heart Institute was killed in a cycling crash Saturday, officials confirmed.

Jeff Robbins, Ph.D., was cycling in Indian Hill around 8:30 a.m. Saturday when there was a collision with a vehicle, according to reports from the Indian Hill Rangers. He was 71, according to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office.

Robbins was a renowned specialist in cardiovascular biology. His work led to the development of reagents ‒ chemical substances used to detect or measure another substance or to convert one substance into another by means of the reaction that it causes ‒ that helped scientists understand how some proteins are responsible for cardiac disease and how some are normal. This knowledge is used to design effective therapies against the disease-causing types.

Because his reagents were used by thousands of other researchers in labs worldwide, the hospital called him the “father of cardiac transgenesis." His research investigating the molecular underpinnings of heart disease and the genetic basis of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy ‒ where the heart thickens, making it difficult for it to pump blood ‒ won praise, according to the hospital's science blog.

"(He) has devoted his career to studying the cause-and-effect relationships between mutations in proteins and their connection to heart disease," the hospital said in a 2016 news release. "His pioneering work includes establishing the means to direct the heart to synthesize normal and mutant protein and turn them on and off at will."

Robbins, who also helped found the sports medicine program at the University of Cincinnati, "was also one of the prime forces underlying the expansion and tremendous success of the entire (Cincinnati Children's) Research Foundation over the last 25 years,” said Robbins' long-time colleague, Jeffery Molkentin, on the blog. “Jeff was a true visionary in research and program building here, as well as an outstanding mentor and world-renowned heart researcher.”

“Dr. Robbins was a special leader,” said Dr. Tina Cheng, director of the foundation, chief medical officer of Cincinnati Children’s, and the chair of pediatrics at the UC College of Medicine on the blog. “Few people have received both the Drake Medal, the highest honor of the UC College of Medicine, and the William Cooper Proctor medallion, the highest honor bestowed by Cincinnati Children’s. His research discoveries have advanced scientific knowledge and touched patients.”

Robbins, who retired in 2019, published more than 250 peer-reviewed scientific articles . Awards from outside the hospital included the Presidential Award from the International Society of Heart Research and the prestigious Research Achievement Award from the American Heart Association.

The journal of the American Heart Association published an interview with Robbins in 2010 . It quoted his fellow researchers Mark Sussman and Jeff Molkentin about what made Robbins unique.

"Jeff Robbins’ climb through the ranks as a top scientist has been rather unique in that he has accumulated only friends, rather than enemies, and in fact, he is universally praised for his integrity, benevolence, mentorship, and generosity of spirit," the pair said.

They said he was known for being playful and mischievous as well.

"Jeff either gets credit or blame for helping to shape our field and its attitudes. However, his childlike wonder and enthusiasm at the way things work always shines through," the doctors said.

Robbins received his Ph.D. in genetics and development in 1976 from the University of Connecticut. Initially, he taught at the University of Missouri's medical college. In 1985, he joined the department of pharmacology and cell biophysics at the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine. in 1993, he moved to Cincinnati Children's to start the new division of molecular cardiovascular biology.

In 2009, Cincinnati Children's formed the heart institute that Robbins once co-directed.

Investigators said a juvenile driver was involved in Saturday's crash at the corner of Given Road and Beech Trail, and said the driver stayed at the scene of the crash. The Indian Hill Rangers did not say if the driver was at fault. Reports about the crash were not available at the time of this report.

According to the Cincinnati Children's science blog, Robbins mentored more than 30 academic scientists who regard him as the “father of their careers.”

“Jeff recruited me here in 1997, and as a mentor, he had the single greatest impact on my career as a scientist,” Molkentin noted. “We feel his loss deeply and extend our heartfelt condolences to his family.”

Robbins is survived by his wife, Roz, and two sons, Stuart, and Andrew.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Pioneering Cincinnati Children's heart researcher killed in Indian Hill cycling crash