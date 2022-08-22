VOTE: Gastonia, Shelby-area nominees for Week 1 high school football players of the week

With Week 1 of high school football in Cleveland, Gaston and Lincoln counties in the books, it's now time to vote for The Gaston Gazette and Shelby Star offensive and defensive players of the week.

Coaches can send submissions for athlete of the week, statistics and story ideas to jhughes@gastongazette.com. Stats provided below are based on submissions from coaches and statisticians following Week 1 games.

Mason Avery, West Lincoln: Rushed for 217 yards on 24 carries and four touchdowns, along with a fumble recovery returned for a score in a 33-14 win over North Lincoln.

Carmelo Bess, Ashbrook: Rushed for 168 yards on 16 carries and a touchdown, in addition to a 55-yard punt return for a score in the Green Wave’s 46-12 win over Concord.

Scores, top performers from Week 1:North Carolina high school football: Gastonia, Shelby-area Week 1 roundup

Week 1 takeaways:What we learned from A.J. Richardson, King Mountain, Shelby, Ashbrook in high school football

Who's No. 1 going into Week 2?:Ranking the Gastonia, Shelby area's top high school football teams for Week 2

Izay Bridges, Shelby: Caught 10 passes for 181 yards and two touchdowns in Shelby’s 28-26 loss to Kings Mountain.

Aiden Carson, Crest: Finished with 129 yards on 21 carries and two touchdowns in Crest’s 40-22 win over Freedom.

Easton Dellinger, Lincolnton: Finished with 16 tackles in the Wolves’ 28-13 loss to South Point.

Jake Fox, East Gaston: Finished with seven tackles and returned an interception for a touchdown in his team’s 28-8 win over North Gaston.

Javarius Green, Crest: Caught five passes for 143 yards, three of them going for touchdowns (14, 46 and 57 yards) in Crest’s 40-22 win over Freedom.

Elijah Haynes, Ashbrook: Led the Green Wave with 11 tackles and returned an interception for a touchdown in his team’s 46-12 win over Concord.

Collin Huss, Cherryville: Returned an interception for a touchdown in Cherryville’s 14-0 win over Avery County.

Daylin Lee, Shelby: Completed 24 of 35 passes for 353 yards and three touchdowns in the Golden Lions’ 28-26 loss to Kings Mountain.

Lamont Littlejohn, Kings Mountain: Completed 14 of 20 passes for 221 yards and four touchdowns in a 28-26 win over Shelby.

Ben Mauney, Burns: Completed 23 of 25 passes for 388 yards and five touchdown passes as the Bulldogs shut out Forestview, 42-0.

'It was really personal':Here's how underdog Kings Mountain downed rival Shelby

Scores statewide from Week 1:North Carolina high school football scores for Week 1 of 2022 season

Cam Medlock, South Point: Rushed for 137 yards on 21 carries and three touchdowns in the Red Raiders’ 28-13 win over Lincolnton.

Tyler Mizzell, East Lincoln: Threw four touchdown passes in the Mustangs’ 36-8 win over Hibriten.

Jeremiah Norris, Burns: Rushed for 111 yards on four carries and a touchdown, along with three catches for 48 yards and another score, in the Bulldogs’ 42-0 win over Forestview.

Randall Pettus, Bessemer City: Caught 11 passes for 118 yards and a touchdown in the Yellow Jackets’ 52-6 loss to Community School of Davidson.

Jaquis Rumph, South Point: Was in on three tackles and had two interceptions in the Red Raiders’ 28-13 win over Lincolnton.

Sincere Sanders-Moss, Ashbrook: Intercepted two passes in the Green Wave’s 46-12 win over Concord.

Curtis Simpson, Kings Mountain: Finished with six tackles, three sacks and six quarterback hurries in his team’s 28-26 win over Shelby.

Ben Summey, East Gaston: Had 102 yards on 11 carries and a touchdown in the Warriors’ 28-8 win over North Gaston. He also had four tackles on defense.

Kamari Surratt, Burns: Caught six passes for 117 yards and a touchdown in the Bulldogs’ 42-0 win over Forestview.

You can reach Joe Hughes at 704-914-8138, email jhughes@gastongazette.com and follow on Twitter @JoeLHughesII.