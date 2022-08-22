ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset County, NJ

Georgia man charged with kidnapping, shooting woman at Franklin hotel

By Suzanne Russell, MyCentralJersey.com
Courier News
Courier News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hjNNe_0hQgkmD000

FRANKLIN (Somerset) - A 39-year-old Georgia man is facing attempted murder and kidnapping charges in connection with allegedly shooting a 37-year-old woman at at hotel, where he was holding her and her children.

Besides attempted murder and kidnapping, both first degree crimes, Eder Gelin, of Douglasville, Georgia also has been charged with possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon, and endangering the welfare of a child, Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald and Franklin Township Public Safety Director Quovella M. Maeweather announced.

Gelin, who knows the victim, is being held at the Somerset County Jail pending a detention hearing.

Around 1:25 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022 Franklin police responded to a call for service at a World's Fair Drive hotel in response to a reported shooting. When police arrived they located a 37-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds to her hip and foot. The woman reported Gelin shot her and he was at the scene. Gelin was apprehended by police without incident, McDonald said.

A further investigation by detectives from the Franklin Township Police Department and the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit revealed that earlier in the evening Gelin had been drinking alcohol, became irate and threatened the woman.

Gelin allegedly brandished a handgun and held the woman at gunpoint in the presence of her two children for more than an hour while inside a hotel room. The victim said she was able to escape from Gelin, who chased after her and shot her causing wounds to her foot and hip, McDonald said.

Local news:Appeals court rejects gun permit for 'combative or aggressive' Bridgewater man

The woman was treated at the scene by Franklin police officers and emergency medical personnel before being transported to a local hospital for treatment for her injuries. Her injuries are not considered life threatening, McDonald said. Authorities were able to locate a handgun which was recovered from the scene.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 908-231-7100 or the Franklin Township Police Department at 732-873-5533 or via the STOPit app. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

Email: srussell@gannettnj.com

Suzanne Russell is a breaking news reporter for MyCentralJersey.com covering crime, courts and other mayhem. To get unlimited access, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

Comments / 4

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Douglasville, GA
City
Somerset, NJ
City
Bridgewater, NJ
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
County
Somerset County, NJ
State
Georgia State
Franklin, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Franklin, NJ
City
Franklin, GA
Somerset County, NJ
Crime & Safety
Douglasville, GA
Crime & Safety
weisradio.com

Woman Sentenced to 15 Years in Connection with Fatal Wreck in 2020

Caitlin Elizabeth Milam was sentenced this week in Chattooga County Superior Court in connection with a fatal wreck that happened in March of 2020. Milam was arrested in May of that year and charged with DUI, first degree Homicide by Vehicle, Failure to Maintain Lane, Driving on the Wrong Side of the Road, Speeding and Reckless Driving. According to media reports from March of 2020 – Milam was accused of being drunk while operating a vehicle on Highway 27 near the Pennville Church of Christ.
SUMMERVILLE, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

3 shot at Henry County warehouse, police say

MCDONOUGH — Three people were shot at a warehouse in Henry County Thursday afternoon, police said. Henry County Police said that they responded to reports of multiple people shot at a business on Declaration Drive in McDonough around 12:20 p.m. Officers arriving at the scene found three people shot....
HENRY COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Shooting#Crime Stoppers#Violent Crime#Mcdonald
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Newark Man Charged In South Jersey Shooting

A 34-year-old man from Newark has been arrested and charged with attempted murder for shooting a man in Gloucester Township, authorities said. Saladin Stafford also was charged with weapons offenses, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Gloucester Township Police Chief David Harkins. On Friday, Aug. 5 at...
NEWARK, NJ
fox5atlanta.com

9-year-old girls shot at with airsoft or water bead guns

HOLLY SPRINGS, Ga - Holly Springs police are looking into a report of two little girls shot by an air soft or water bead gun from a moving vehicle. Chelsea Winters says her 9-year-old daughter, Bailey, was playing with her best friend in their Holly Springs neighborhood, Harmony on the Lakes, Sunday afternoon. Her daughter told her a truck came down the street, and the female in the passenger seat shot at them.
HOLLY SPRINGS, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Police looking for driver they believe shot at two girls as part of social media trend

CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA — Police are investigating after a social media trend turned dangerous in Cherokee County. At around 4 p.m. on Aug. 21, police say a red truck was possibly involved in an incident at Harmony on the Lakes subdivision in Holly Springs where someone in the truck shot at two children walking on the sidewalk with water pellets, police say.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
WJBF

PHOTOS: Georgia suspects found with over 2k pounds of meth in large construction pipes

MERIWETHER COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — Three Georgia suspects were found with over 2,000 pounds of crystal methamphetamine stored in black corrugated construction pipes, according to the Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office. On Aug. 12, Meriwether County deputies found a large delivery of pipes on the lawn of a local resident. Investigation revealed 2,480 pounds of meth […]
Courier News

Courier News

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
508K+
Views
ABOUT

The home page for Central Jersey, including Middlesex and Somerset counties: breaking and in-depth news, sports, obituaries, events, classifieds and more.

 http://mycentraljersey.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy