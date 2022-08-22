ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conshohocken, PA

mainlinetoday.com

Shop Cheerful Colors From These Main Line Stores

Add cheerful colors to brighten your wardrobe. Adobe Stock by Nataliia. Product photos courtesy of respective businesses. Want to really shine this season? Slip into cheerful colors and sparkly jewelry from these shops around the Main Line. Made from luxe soft leather, the Icon Bag is reversible, with silver on...
BRYN MAWR, PA
morethanthecurve.com

Conshohocken Pizza to open on Saturday

Conshohocken Pizza has announced that it will open on Saturday, August 27th. It fills the space at 1642 Butler Pike in Conshohocken (Plymouth Township) that was previously the home for La Cucina Italian Eatery. Conshohocken Pizza is associated with Blue Bell Pizza at the intersection of Butler and Skippack pikes.
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Here’s what a vacant Lehigh Valley Kmart location is slated to become

The former location of a Kmart store that has sat vacant since early 2019 is slated to become a self-storage facility in Allentown. Devon Self Storage plans to utilize the existing 86,395-square-foot Kmart building at 1502 S. Fourth St., but also has plans to build another estimated 37,000 square feet for a proposed self storage facility project. The company, which filed plans under QOZ Self-Storage LLC, hopes to use a total of about 123,400 square feet on more than 13 acres.
ALLENTOWN, PA
MONTCO.Today

From Lab to Fab: Former Science Supply Buyer in Norristown Becomes Ethnic Fashion Designer

Addie Elabor’s job may have been as buyer for a lab supply company, but her passion was blending colorful, textured fabrics into attractive combinations. Eight years ago, she snipped free of the ties to her 9-to-5 work and launched D’IYANU, an eye-catching ethnic brand, in Norristown. Janelle Burrell peeked behind the curtain to tell her story for CBS3.
NORRISTOWN, PA
MONTCO.Today

Media Strategy Firm MayoSeitz Sets Sights on Conshohocken

Media advisory services provider MayoSeitz is vacating its Blue Bell center of operations, where it had conducted business for 20 years, and moving to Conshohocken. Natalie Kostelni covered the relocation for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The space that the firm is vacating, Arborcrest, was the former U.S. headquarters of Unisys....
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
PhillyBite

Five of the Best Seafood Restaurants in Delaware

DELAWARE - If you're looking for some of the best seafood restaurants in Delaware, you've come to the right place. Look no further if you're looking for a casual, family-friendly atmosphere and fresh, local fare. Here are five places to go for seafood that will leave you craving more. Meding's Seafood & Grill in Milford, Harry's Seafood and Grill in Wilmington, and The Reef Seafood & Steak in Wilmington.
WILMINGTON, DE
