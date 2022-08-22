Read full article on original website
This New Discount Store in New Jersey has Unbelievably Low PricesTravel MavenMoorestown, NJ
Five restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensPennsylvania State
The Most Delicious Deli is Hiding Inside This Unassuming Pennsylvania Gas StationTravel MavenNorristown, PA
This Riverfront Resort is the Most Relaxing Pennsylvania GetawayTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Urban Farmer in Philadelphia Presents Chef Collaboration Mushroom Dinner SeriesMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
mainlinetoday.com
Shop Cheerful Colors From These Main Line Stores
Add cheerful colors to brighten your wardrobe. Adobe Stock by Nataliia. Product photos courtesy of respective businesses. Want to really shine this season? Slip into cheerful colors and sparkly jewelry from these shops around the Main Line. Made from luxe soft leather, the Icon Bag is reversible, with silver on...
Quakertown Public Market Is Becoming a New Bucks County Hot Spot
The Quakertown market is your one stop shop for all food and drink needs. For those looking for a variety of eats in one spot, look no further than the Trolley Barn Public Market in Quakertown. Vittoria Woodill reported on the Bucks County spot for her video segment Taste With Tori on CBS Philadelphia.
Everlane to Open First Store in the Greater Philadelphia Area
The store will feature an assortment of men's and women's clothing
Mistakes Tourists Make While Visiting In Philadelphia
Philly locals share the faux pas they often see visitors committing and what to do instead.
morethanthecurve.com
Conshohocken Pizza to open on Saturday
Conshohocken Pizza has announced that it will open on Saturday, August 27th. It fills the space at 1642 Butler Pike in Conshohocken (Plymouth Township) that was previously the home for La Cucina Italian Eatery. Conshohocken Pizza is associated with Blue Bell Pizza at the intersection of Butler and Skippack pikes.
Need Historic Location Ideas for Your Wedding? There’s Four in Chester County
If you’re searching for unique, historic location ideas to plan your wedding, Chester County is home to four of the most romantic sites to set your love in stone, write Walden Green and staff from Philadelphia Magazine.
National Roller Coaster Day Has Blurred By, But Hatfield’s Link to the Thrill Ride Is Always Present
PTC's coaster, The Twister, at Knoebels Amusement Park and Resort, Elysburg, Pa. Aug. 16, National Roller Coaster Day, was cause for Brandon Goldner of CBS3 to strap into the story of how a Hatfield company — Philadelphia Toboggan Coasters (PTC) — played a critical role in developing this theme park classic.
Goodie Bags, Live Music, And Old Treasures: Vintage Revival Market is One of a Kind [Lancaster, PA]
I'll be honest - I was actually looking for the Crate & Barrel Outlet at Rockvale when I stumbled upon Vintage Revival Market. Once inside, I forgot all about the other outlet shop I was planning on visiting.
2022 KoP Beerfest Tickets Are Now on Sale; Waiting to Buy May Leave Latecomers High and Dry
It's not too early to plan to attend the 2022 Beerfest Royale, a signature event of the King of Prussia District.Image via King of Prussia District at Facebook. The 2022 King of Prussia Beerfest Royale — an annual signature event of the King of Prussia District — has opened ticket sales for the Oct. 6 and 8 event.
Here’s what a vacant Lehigh Valley Kmart location is slated to become
The former location of a Kmart store that has sat vacant since early 2019 is slated to become a self-storage facility in Allentown. Devon Self Storage plans to utilize the existing 86,395-square-foot Kmart building at 1502 S. Fourth St., but also has plans to build another estimated 37,000 square feet for a proposed self storage facility project. The company, which filed plans under QOZ Self-Storage LLC, hopes to use a total of about 123,400 square feet on more than 13 acres.
Philly May ‘Own’ the Cheesesteak, but Montco Versions Hold Up, Gaining Top Spot in Recent Rating
Many Montgomery County spots made a 2020 list of 60 Philly cheesesteak favorites in the Philadelphia region, writes Jeff Belonger for myphillyalive.com. The list, ranked highest to lowest, resulted from a part of a seven-day tour in 2020 to find the ultimate Philly cheesesteak. The research covered the city itself,...
From Lab to Fab: Former Science Supply Buyer in Norristown Becomes Ethnic Fashion Designer
Addie Elabor’s job may have been as buyer for a lab supply company, but her passion was blending colorful, textured fabrics into attractive combinations. Eight years ago, she snipped free of the ties to her 9-to-5 work and launched D’IYANU, an eye-catching ethnic brand, in Norristown. Janelle Burrell peeked behind the curtain to tell her story for CBS3.
Lansdale Celebrates Sesquicentennial: 150 Years of Being a Bustling Borough
Lansdale celebrates turning 50 back in 1922; the community's 2022 party this week will be a bit more higher tech. Whereas the rest of Montgomery County is rather quiet — neighbors are on vacation, kids remain still in the afternoon heat, even the cicadas seem spent — Lansdale is spending the waning summer days whooping it up.
gridphilly.com
Cobbs Creek Redux? Clearcutting Begins in South Philly Meadows
The destruction of the South Philly Meadows has begun, and, according to witnesses, not in a safe way. As of the morning of Tuesday, August 24, there was no fencing securing the land while trees upwards of 50 feet were being felled close to park users. “As I walked through...
Media Strategy Firm MayoSeitz Sets Sights on Conshohocken
Media advisory services provider MayoSeitz is vacating its Blue Bell center of operations, where it had conducted business for 20 years, and moving to Conshohocken. Natalie Kostelni covered the relocation for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The space that the firm is vacating, Arborcrest, was the former U.S. headquarters of Unisys....
PhillyBite
Five of the Best Seafood Restaurants in Delaware
DELAWARE - If you're looking for some of the best seafood restaurants in Delaware, you've come to the right place. Look no further if you're looking for a casual, family-friendly atmosphere and fresh, local fare. Here are five places to go for seafood that will leave you craving more. Meding's Seafood & Grill in Milford, Harry's Seafood and Grill in Wilmington, and The Reef Seafood & Steak in Wilmington.
PhillyBite Magazine Ranks the Five Best Burgers in West Chester
The online culinary resource PhillyBite Magazine has ranked, in no particular order, the five best burgers in West Chester, a tall task considering the plethora of options that await diners in the borough. Located in a charming building on East Market Street, Rams Head Bar & Grill serves American fare,...
This Riverfront Resort is the Most Relaxing Pennsylvania Getaway
Pennsylvania is brimming with gorgeous accommodation options. From rustic campgrounds surrounded by forest land to cabins up in the mountains, our beautiful state makes for a unique getaway.
billypenn.com
The ‘Flavored by Philly’ potato chip winner is an ode to the city’s best sandwiches
The moment we’ve all been waiting for is here. Chester County chip company Herr’s has announced the winner of its “Flavored by Philly” competition, which sourced ideas for local-themed flavors from regular folks. In mid-June, Herr’s picked three finalists out of the 6,200 entries “made by...
Want to Guess What the Top 5 Restaurants in Lancaster are, According to Yelp?
Hint - it reflects the incredible diversity Lancaster has when it comes to the food scene. Here are the top five, highest rated restaurants in Lancaster, PA, according to Yelp.
