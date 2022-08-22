A Southern Illinois resident has contracted a tickborne illness called Heartland virus, only the third known case in Illinois since 2018. An elderly person in Jackson County tested positive for the virus, which is believed to be carried by the Lone Star tick. Around 50 cases of the virus have been identified in the Midwest and Southern U.S. since 2009. Most people who get Heartland virus will recover, but the illness can be fatal, especially in older people with comorbidities.

JACKSON COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO