Rockford, IL

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford families get free groceries

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Some local families now have enough food to make lunches and breakfast for the next few days. Cars lined up at Rockford’s Keye Mallquist Park Wednesday afternoon for a free grocery giveaway. Any family with a kid in the household was able to pick up bags full of meat, fresh vegetables, […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Lake Forest, IL
Illinois State
Illinois Society
Rockford, IL
Joliet, IL
Rockford, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: HUD Announces Funds for Homeless Programming

The City of Rockford Health & Human Services Department (A Community Action Agency), in conjunction with the Northern Illinois Homeless Coalition (IL-501 CoC), will be accepting applications for new and renewal applications for the U.S. Dept. of Housing and Urban Development Continuum of Care (CoC) competitive grant program for Dekalb, Winnebago and Boone Counties.
wmay.com

Southern Illinois Resident Contracts Tickborne Heartland Virus

A Southern Illinois resident has contracted a tickborne illness called Heartland virus, only the third known case in Illinois since 2018. An elderly person in Jackson County tested positive for the virus, which is believed to be carried by the Lone Star tick. Around 50 cases of the virus have been identified in the Midwest and Southern U.S. since 2009. Most people who get Heartland virus will recover, but the illness can be fatal, especially in older people with comorbidities.
JACKSON COUNTY, IL
northernpublicradio.org

Illinois EPA suspends Household Hazardous Waste collections

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency has announced a temporary suspension of all Household Hazardous Waste collection events and locations after a fire occurred at the current disposal facility in Ohio. Illinois EPA is working with the current contractor to evaluate alternatives for disposal. Illinois EPA is suspending the scheduled one-day...
ILLINOIS STATE
WIFR

Rockford teen turns CEO with self-owned clothing brand

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford native has taken his creative idea and turned it into a booming business. What started as a side hustle for a little extra money back in January, is now a popular business for 17-year-old Nayshaun Wright. Offering sweatshirts in seven different colors and a...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Clean up begins at Rockford church after devastating fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two weeks after a fire at the oldest catholic church in Rockford, many are hard at work salvaging what’s left inside the building. A fire broke out just after 6:30 a.m. August 8 on the roof of St. James Catholic Church on N. 2nd Street. Masses restarted August 14, taking place in the Beauvais Center for the time being.
ROCKFORD, IL
Magic 95.1

Resident assistance program attracts doctors to rural Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (IRN) — A program designed to provide better access to rural healthcare is helping both rural communities and new doctors. Rural Illinois Medical Student Assistance Program Conference and Program Manager Donna Gallivan says the RIMSAP program helps combat the expected decline of medical professionals by the year 2034.
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

One Illinois Butcher Debuts Unusual New Brat Flavor Just in Time for Fall

It seems like everyone is fascinated by unusual food combos this week thanks to these two viral videos of people doing weird things with hotdogs and beer... Now, I'm going to state for the record that there is no way I could stomach the hot dog straw thing. I'm also pretty iffy about the dunking of a hot dog and bun in my beer too, but I'm a very picky and non-adventurous eater.
CHERRY VALLEY, IL

