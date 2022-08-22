Read full article on original website
More Rockford-area bakers are growing their business from home after a change in state law
ROCKFORD — Katelyn Sauberlich had a go-to recipe for relief whenever she needed to shake off the stress of an intense shift as an emergency dispatcher: She baked a cake. Baking offered her a creative outlet and a sense of freedom, but for years it was just a “happy hobby,” she said.
Rockford families get free groceries
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Some local families now have enough food to make lunches and breakfast for the next few days. Cars lined up at Rockford’s Keye Mallquist Park Wednesday afternoon for a free grocery giveaway. Any family with a kid in the household was able to pick up bags full of meat, fresh vegetables, […]
This Illinois Orchard is One of the Best in the US for Apple Picking
Your weekend plans are set. A trip to an orchard that started in 1965 as a hobby, now regarded as one of the absolute best orchards in America. Is there anything to love more about the fall season?. Even spring and summer lovers will tell you that deep down, nothing...
Freeport’s Walnut Acres Nursing Home is safe, for now
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — More was learned on Tuesday night about the future of a stateline nursing home. Walnut Acres has faced several funding shortfalls in the past. The facility was the focus for the Stephenson County Board Tuesday night. Board members approved an interfund loan, which is when one fund in the county’s budget […]
Rockford Scanner™: HUD Announces Funds for Homeless Programming
The City of Rockford Health & Human Services Department (A Community Action Agency), in conjunction with the Northern Illinois Homeless Coalition (IL-501 CoC), will be accepting applications for new and renewal applications for the U.S. Dept. of Housing and Urban Development Continuum of Care (CoC) competitive grant program for Dekalb, Winnebago and Boone Counties.
After 1 year on the job, Rockford Fire Chief looking to the future
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Fire Department announced that Michele Pankow would be the new Fire Chief a year ago Tuesday. Pankow said that after almost 30 years with the fire department, her first year as chief has flown by. “I never in a million years 30 years ago that, you know, that this […]
Southern Illinois Resident Contracts Tickborne Heartland Virus
A Southern Illinois resident has contracted a tickborne illness called Heartland virus, only the third known case in Illinois since 2018. An elderly person in Jackson County tested positive for the virus, which is believed to be carried by the Lone Star tick. Around 50 cases of the virus have been identified in the Midwest and Southern U.S. since 2009. Most people who get Heartland virus will recover, but the illness can be fatal, especially in older people with comorbidities.
Rockford mayor asks for community’s help in lowering property taxes
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara has asked for the public’s help in keeping property tax levies flat, and to maybe even reduce them. McNamara asked for the help on Facebook. He said that the City, along with the Rockford Public School District, has made good progress in reducing the property tax rate. […]
Retired veterans walk ‘The Long Road’ across America on U.S. 20
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Two former U.S. Marines are on a 3,365-mile cross-country walk across the United States and are headed towards Belvidere on Wednesday. Coleman “Rocky” Kinzer, 44, and Justin LeHew, 52, set out from Boston, Massachusetts, on June 6th, on the 78th anniversary of the D-Day invasion, and headed out along U.S. 20, […]
Illinois EPA suspends Household Hazardous Waste collections
The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency has announced a temporary suspension of all Household Hazardous Waste collection events and locations after a fire occurred at the current disposal facility in Ohio. Illinois EPA is working with the current contractor to evaluate alternatives for disposal. Illinois EPA is suspending the scheduled one-day...
Rockford teen turns CEO with self-owned clothing brand
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford native has taken his creative idea and turned it into a booming business. What started as a side hustle for a little extra money back in January, is now a popular business for 17-year-old Nayshaun Wright. Offering sweatshirts in seven different colors and a...
No One Has Claimed the $1.3B Mega Millions Ticket Sold in Illinois. Can the Winner Remain Anonymous?
Last month, a suburban Chicago gas station sold someone a lucky, record-breaking Mega Millions jackpot ticket, worth $1.34 billion. But nearly 30 days later, Illinois lottery officials have not said that a winner has come forward. "We don't know whether or not they even know that they won a prize,"...
Heartland virus in Illinois; how to keep yourself safe from tick-borne illness
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - ”They’re very aggressive pursuit ticks, is how I think of them,” Dr. Holly Tuten said. Dr. Tuten leads the tick-borne pathogen surveillance program for the Illinois Mosquito and Vector Control Association. She was also the first author on a paper documenting Heartland virus in Illinois.
Clean up begins at Rockford church after devastating fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two weeks after a fire at the oldest catholic church in Rockford, many are hard at work salvaging what’s left inside the building. A fire broke out just after 6:30 a.m. August 8 on the roof of St. James Catholic Church on N. 2nd Street. Masses restarted August 14, taking place in the Beauvais Center for the time being.
Illinois schools launched initiatives to close Advanced Placement class racial gaps. Did they work?
Advanced Placement -- or AP -- classes were created over 70 years ago to give high schoolers a jumpstart on the path to college. Students can earn early college credit by scoring high on AP tests. But, even in 2022, that opportunity often isn’t available to every student. Over...
‘Tough Mudder’ event calls for travel advisories this weekend in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The annual Tough Mudder-Chicago mud run will take place from 7 to 8 p.m. Saturday, August 27 and Sunday, August 28 on the grounds of the Chicago-Rockford International Airport. Road closures for the event could impact truck routes into the airport. The following traffic controls will...
If You See One Of These Bugs In Rockford–Kill It Immediately
This may be the first time that I've ever written the words "kill it immediately" for publication (that you know of). However, this is also the first time that I've seen bug experts (or, entomologists, to be precise) also saying "kill it immediately," so there's that. The bug that will...
Resident assistance program attracts doctors to rural Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (IRN) — A program designed to provide better access to rural healthcare is helping both rural communities and new doctors. Rural Illinois Medical Student Assistance Program Conference and Program Manager Donna Gallivan says the RIMSAP program helps combat the expected decline of medical professionals by the year 2034.
One Illinois Butcher Debuts Unusual New Brat Flavor Just in Time for Fall
It seems like everyone is fascinated by unusual food combos this week thanks to these two viral videos of people doing weird things with hotdogs and beer... Now, I'm going to state for the record that there is no way I could stomach the hot dog straw thing. I'm also pretty iffy about the dunking of a hot dog and bun in my beer too, but I'm a very picky and non-adventurous eater.
Too Many People Are Breaking One Important Illinois School Bus Law, Are You One Of Them?
School is back in session for many Rockford-area school districts, so now is the perfect time for an Illinois school bus laws refresher. My daughters went back to school on Monday, and during the last three days at pickup, I have seen one alarming thing happen multiple times; people passing a school bus that has its stop sign out.
