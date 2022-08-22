ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

live5news.com

Lowcountry lottery winner to share prize with grandparents

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry woman who won a five-digit prize told South Carolina Education Lottery officials she plans on sharing the money with her family. The winner, who chose not to be identified, won a $30,000 prize from a $2 Wild Win! scratch-off ticket purchased at Reid Street Market in Charleston, lottery spokesperson Holli Armstrong said.
abcnews4.com

14-year-old missing runaway from North Charleston found safe

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Update (5:30 PM): Breelynn has been found safe and returned home, police say. North Charleston Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a missing 14-year-old girl. According to NCPD, Breelynn White left her home around 2 a.m. on Wednesday. She...
WCBD Count on 2

Lowcountry woman wins $30K on scratch-off

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A Lowcountry lottery player is not keeping all the cash for herself after scratching off a winning ticket. Instead, the winner told South Carolina Education Lottery officials she plans to share the $30,000 prize with her grandparents. “My grandma didn’t believe it until she saw the check,” the winner said. Her grandfather, […]
WBTW News13

12 students charged after school fight in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) — Twelve Andrews High School students have been charged after a large fight that broke out Monday during dismissal, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, which said the group attacked two other people. School resource officers and administrators quickly broke up the fight, which resulted in “minor abrasions and contusions” but […]
live5news.com

Police searching for alleged kidnapper, victim in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police and other agencies are looking for an alleged kidnapper and a victim after a police chase ended in downtown Charleston. The Charleston Police Department got involved once the chase ended near Hampton Park on Wednesday night, according to police spokesperson Elisabeth Wolfsen. Meanwhile, the chase started with the Hanahan Police Department.
The Post and Courier

Five Charleston breakfast restaurants the whole family will love

Choosing a place to eat that the entire family will enjoy can be daunting. I must avoid gluten, my son is a picky eater, and my daughter could eat tacos for every meal. But we have learned that breakfast restaurants always have something to satisfy everyone in my family. Living...
foodgressing.com

Charleston Restaurant Week 2022 September: Menus Highlights, Dates

Charleston Restaurant Week 2022 September South Carolina is happening September 8 – 18, 2022. Things to know about Charleston Restaurant Week 2022. Days and hours of operation vary by restaurant. Please check the operating hours of the individual restaurants when making your plans. Reservations are recommended wherever possible. Menus...
counton2.com

CPD: Two injured in West Ashley shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is investigating after two people were injured during a Wednesday afternoon shooting. According to CPD, the incident happened around 3:15 p.m. on Nottingham Drive. Neither victim suffered fatal injuries. Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.
Charleston City Paper

Closing of area’s last roller rink sends skaters into spins

It’s the end of an era for roller skaters. Music in Motion Family Fun Center roller rink in Summerville shut its doors for good Sunday night. A rink employee confirmed Monday that the skating facility has permanently closed. Last Thursday, at the rink’s final adult night, skaters zipped along,...
fox40jackson.com

Boy, 8 years old, discovers giant shark tooth in South Carolina: ‘Find of a lifetime’

An outdoorsy eight-year-old found a fossilized shark tooth from a long-extinct species while he was on a family vacation in South Carolina earlier this month of August 2022. Young Riley Gracely of Lebanon, Pennsylvania, traveled to Myrtle Beach, S.C., for vacation along with his father, Justin Gracely, his mother, Janelle Gracely, and his brother, Collin, in August.
WCBD Count on 2

Report: Man meets woman through dating app, robs her at gunpoint

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man is in custody after he allegedly met with a woman through a dating app and stole her car early Monday morning, according to a police report. According to a report provided to News 2, North Charleston Police were dispatched to a reported robbery early Monday morning just after […]
Raleigh News & Observer

Missing 7-year-old believed to be in danger is found safe, South Carolina cops say

A missing 7-year-old girl once believed to be in danger has been found safe, South Carolina officials said. A search had been underway for Lillian Constine and her father, Christopher Ryan Constine. Officials started looking for the two overnight Wednesday, Aug. 24, but hadn’t found them hours later, according to the Hanahan Police Department.
WCBD Count on 2

CCSO: Driver killed in late-night Johns Island crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash that happened Tuesday night on Johns Island. According to CCSO, deputies responded to the crash before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday along the 3000 block of Plow Ground Road. “A Toyota sedan veered off the road before hitting a tree […]
WCBD Count on 2

Off-duty NCPD officer involved in crash

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An officer with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) was involved in a crash Thursday afternoon. A spokesman for NCPD said the crash happened in another jurisdiction. That officer, who has not been identified, was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The officer was off duty at the […]
