WTOV 9
Support ride to deliver donations to boy injured in hit-and-run motorcycle incident
WEIRTON, W.Va. — A support ride has been organized for Friday to take donations to JoJo Greene, the 7-year-old boy injured in a motorcycle incident last week. Bikes should start arriving at 4 p.m. at the Sheetz on Three Springs Drive in Weirton. Motorcycles will depart at 5:30 p.m. with a Weirton police and Hancock County Sheriff's Office escort. The destination: Cove Valley Park at Kings Creek.
WTOV 9
Search for man allegedly involved in hit-and-run continues
HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. — Police are still searching for a man believed to have struck a 7-year-old boy with a motorcycle. A warrant is out for the arrest of Paul White of Weirton. The Hancock County Sheriff's Office said White is expected to be charged with leaving the scene of an accident with bodily injury.
Your Radio Place
Belmont County fire chief ends 47-years of service
SHADYSIDE, Ohio- David Lenz has announced his retirement as chief of the OR&W Fire District, ending a 47-year career. Lenz started out as chief for the Shadyside Volunteer Fire Department and then when it was replaced by the OR&W Fire District ten years ago, he was named chief. The district now supports both.
Local K-9 officer passes away
Township officials announced on Facebook that "Dany" passed away.
whbc.com
Holmes Sheriff: Stark Man Intentionally Caused ‘Accident’
MILLERSBURG, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It was no accident. Holmes County Sheriff’s investigators say 33-year-old Timothy Ellsworth of Lawrence Township purposely drove head on into his former girlfriend’s vehicle on Route 241 just outside of Millersburg on Sunday. Witnesses say he then walked up to...
Ohio disabled woman found living in terrible conditions
An Ohio woman is receiving medical attention after being found by the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office living in terrible conditions. The Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office recently responded to a Perry’s Den address to conduct a well-being check on a female with mental and intellectual disabilities that had been left unattended several times for several days […]
Injuries reported in Canfield crash
Authorities say serious injuries were reported in a crash that happened Thursday afternoon in Canfield.
Ohio teen dies after being shot in the head; 2 arrested in Jefferson County shooting
New details have been revealed in a Jefferson County shooting. 19-year-old Skyler Miller of Steubenville died Sunday morning after a shot to the head from a revolver. Miller was pronounced dead at Trinity Medical Center West. Police confirmed that Matthew Lumpkin, 18, was charged with tampering with evidence for allegedly removing the weapon from the […]
Police: Ohio middle-schooler had gun, hollow-point rounds
Stark County deputies said a 13-year-old student at Oakwood Middle School had a gun and hollow-point rounds in his backpack.
WTOV 9
Belmont County in need of foster families
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — Belmont County is currently seeing the need for more foster families in the area and are taking the steps needed to get those families certified. Within Belmont County, there are less active foster homes than needed for children taken in by the Belmont County Jobs and Family Services.
WTOV 9
Commission considering noise ordinance in parts of Ohio County
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — About a month ago, the Ohio County Commission heard from a frustrated resident. After looking into his situation, commissioners are considering a noise ordinance throughout parts of the county. “We've had these residents coming in to complain about loud noises and what they considered nuisances...
WTOV 9
Bechtel named 2022 Light of the Valley
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — The Light of the Valley luncheon was held at Wheeling Park's White Palace on Wednesday, where the city's longtime recreation director was feted. Tom Bechtel has been a help to many young athletes across the valley -- both in his 45-year role as head of the city’s recreation department and since his 2019 retirement as coordinator for the city’s J.B. Chambers I-470 Sports Complex.
WTOV 9
Juvenile charged in Toronto shooting death
TORONTO, Ohio — A juvenile has been charged following a fatal shooting in Toronto last weekend. According to Toronto Police Chief Charlie Daniels, that juvenile is facing a count of reckless homicide with a firearm specification. Skyler Miller was shot at a home along West Fernwood Avenue early Sunday...
WTOV 9
'Communities in Schools' program paying immediate dividends in Ohio County
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Ohio County Schools has put forth many efforts to help underprivileged children. A nationwide project called ‘Communities in Schools’ is being implemented throughout the district. This is an initiative to bring in closer help for students in need. “So, they can help with...
WTOV 9
Man arrested after incident at Wheeling hotel
WHEELING, W.Va. — Patrick James Ankrom, 32, is in the Northern Regional Jail after being arrested by Wheeling Police on Tuesday morning. Ankrom, last known residence of Latrobe, Pa, is charged with brandishing after an incident at SpringHill Suites on National Road. According to Wheeling Police, officers were called...
whbc.com
Missing in Louisville: Stolen Fire Hydrant
LOUISVILLE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Missing in Louisville: one fire hydrant. Police in the Constitution City are looking for the man and woman who made off with the fire plug along Baier Avenue this week. They posted surveillance video of the incident on social media. It had...
whbc.com
Canton Man Killed in Carroll Motorcycle Crash
NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton man was killed in a weekend motorcycle accident in Carroll County. The state patrol says Paul Tuzzio II was driving on Route 212 near Sherrodsville when he missed a curve and hit a culvert beside the road. He was...
Driver flees scene of wrong way crash in Lawrence County
UNION TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - State police are searching for one of the drivers in a wrong-way crash on Route 422 in Lawrence County. Around 3:30 a.m., troopers were called to the scene of the crash that involved a pickup truck and a passenger vehicle. The driver of the passenger vehicle fled on foot after the crash. As for the driver of the pickup truck, they remained on the scene and did not appear to sustain any injuries. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
wqkt.com
More details released about Holmes Co. crash/suicide
Authorities in Holmes County are releasing more information about the incident this week in which a Massillon man intentionally caused a head-on collision and then killed himself. Investigators say the vehicle that 33-year old Timothy Ellsworth struck was being driven by his ex-girlfriend and he was undoubtedly targeting her. Following the crash, Ellsworth got out of his vehicle, walked up to his ex’s car and fatally shot himself. It wasn’t the first time that Ellsworth had used a vehicle as a weapon. He was convicted in 2014 of intentionally ramming his truck into a vehicle driven by a relative of his then-fiancee.
WTOV 9
Lenz reflects on 47 years of serving Shadyside area
SHADYSIDE, Ohio — After 47 years of service of serving the citizens of Shadyside and Mead Township, Dave Lenz is putting down his gear and entering a life of retirement. Lenz started his career with the station in 1975, when the station was still called the Shadyside Volunteer Fire Department.
