Yardbarker
Breaking down the remaining schedules of the Braves and Mets
With 38 games left, the Braves are three games back of the Mets. It won’t be an easy hole to climb out of; the Mets are a fantastic team, and like many have pointed out, they have an extremely favorable schedule the rest of the way. However, it’s far from impossible, especially given the Braves schedule, which isn’t extremely tough either.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees prospects: Deivi García turns in rare gem, Zack Britton rehabs
C Rob Brantly 0-4 3B Armando Alvarez 2-3, HR, RBI, BB. Sean Boyle 7 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 BB, 4 K, 3 HR (win) — three solo shots, but a win!. Edward Mujica 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K (save) Double-A Somerset Patriots:...
MLB・
Clarke Schmidt’s bold declaration after sweep of the Mets shows that Yankees have recaptured its moxie
For the third game in a row, the New York Yankees emerged with a victory, as they defeated the New York Mets Tuesday night, 4-2, to complete a two-leg sweep of their National League counterparts. Yankees rookie Clarke Schmidt got the win, but perhaps it’s what he said following the game that will be remembered more by future New York opponents on the road.
MLB・
Yankees Make Brutal Mistake During Game vs. Mets
The New York Yankees defense made a costly mistake during Tuesday night's "Subway Series" matchup against the Mets. With two outs in the top of the sixth, the Yankees failed to capitalize on an opportunity to get out of the inning with their 2-1 lead intact. Mets first baseman Pete...
MLB Odds: Yankees vs. Athletics prediction, odds, pick – 8/25/2022
The New York Yankees take on the Oakland Athletics. Check out our MLB odds series for our Yankees Athletics prediction and pick. Jameson Taillon goes to the bump for the Yankees, while James Kaprielian gets the call for the Athletics. Jameson Taillon had a 2.30 ERA at the start of...
Yardbarker
Highlights From the Yankees’ 2023 Schedule
The Yankees and the rest of Major League Baseball revealed schedules for the 2023 season on Wednesday, and changes are coming. For the first time ever, all 30 teams will play each other. Schedules will consist of 52 divisional games, 64 intraleague games and 46 interleague games. In addition, every team will play on Opening Day (March 30), Jackie Robinson Day (April 15), Lou Gehrig Day (June 2), July 4, Roberto Clemente Day (September 15) and Game 162 (October 1).
Look: Mets Troll Yankees Fans After Viral Hot Dog Video
During the first installment of the "Subway Series" between the Yankees and Mets on Monday night, a video of a fan at Yankee Stadium went viral on social media. A fan wearing a Yankees hat was caught on film using a hot dog as a straw for his beer. Take...
BT: Biggest difference between Mets and Yankees fans is jealousy
Brandon Tierney says the biggest difference between the fanbases of the Yankees and Mets is that the Mets are always jealous of the Yankees’ success.
Yardbarker
After extended break, Mets' Jacob deGrom faces Rockies
The New York Mets had a day off on Wednesday and will have a well-rested Jacob deGrom pitching on Thursday night. In other words, the Colorado Rockies -- in the midst of a typically rough season away from Denver's mile-high air -- could face a rough start to their 10-game road-trip.
Yardbarker
Jordan Montgomery Has Made A Key Change With The Cardinals
Ever since joining the St. Louis Cardinals, left-hander Jordan Montgomery has been a completely different pitcher from when he was with the New York Yankees. Last night was proof enough of that, as Montgomery threw a one-hit, complete-game shutout against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Home run No. 693...
TMZ.com
Ex-NY Giants Star Hakeem Nicks Selling Super Bowl XLVI Ring
A piece of NFL history can now be all yours thanks to Hakeem Nicks ... TMZ Sports has learned the former NY Giants star has decided to part ways with his Super Bowl ring -- putting it up for auction this month. Bidding on the bling -- which Nicks helped...
NFL・
