live5news.com
Lowcountry lottery winner to share prize with grandparents
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry woman who won a five-digit prize told South Carolina Education Lottery officials she plans on sharing the money with her family. The winner, who chose not to be identified, won a $30,000 prize from a $2 Wild Win! scratch-off ticket purchased at Reid Street Market in Charleston, lottery spokesperson Holli Armstrong said.
Raleigh News & Observer
37-year-old SC youth pastor with a ‘vibrant smile’ dies after cancer diagnosis
A South Carolina youth pastor known for his “vibrant smile” and friendliness died after he was diagnosed with cancer, officials said. Eddie Fleming, a 37-year-old father of three, served as an elementary school resource officer before he started working with young people in a different capacity at the Summerville Family Worship Center, according to the town’s police department and an online obituary.
Lowcountry woman wins $30K on scratch-off
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A Lowcountry lottery player is not keeping all the cash for herself after scratching off a winning ticket. Instead, the winner told South Carolina Education Lottery officials she plans to share the $30,000 prize with her grandparents. “My grandma didn’t believe it until she saw the check,” the winner said. Her grandfather, […]
live5news.com
Troubling TikTok challenges inspire new, digital hall pass system
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - To fight back on an uptick in illicit behavior inspired by the social media platform TikTok, a Charleston County school is taking the traditional hall pass digital. Through an application called SmartPass, students at James Island Charter High School can request permission to leave the classroom...
12 students charged after school fight in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) — Twelve Andrews High School students have been charged after a large fight that broke out Monday during dismissal, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, which said the group attacked two other people. School resource officers and administrators quickly broke up the fight, which resulted in “minor abrasions and contusions” but […]
Charleston City Paper
Wednesday headlines: Young adult Americans getting high … in record numbers
Use of marijuana and hallucinogens among young adults reached an all-time record last year, according to new federal data. A researcher at the Medical University of South Carolina says younger adults often don’t see substances like ketamine, psilocybin mushrooms and ecstasy as taboo because of potential therapeutic effects, but the substances still have consequences. More: The New York Times.
Raleigh News & Observer
Best burgers in South Carolina? The ones at this tourist town restaurant rank No. 1
A South Carolina restaurant was just named a top date night spot — and now its cheeseburgers are getting praise. Husk, located in the tourist destination of Charleston, ranks as the state’s No. 1 best place to get a burger, according to results published Tuesday, Aug. 23. The...
live5news.com
Police searching for alleged kidnapper, victim in downtown Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police and other agencies are looking for an alleged kidnapper and a victim after a police chase ended in downtown Charleston. The Charleston Police Department got involved once the chase ended near Hampton Park on Wednesday night, according to police spokesperson Elisabeth Wolfsen. Meanwhile, the chase started with the Hanahan Police Department.
The Post and Courier
Five Charleston breakfast restaurants the whole family will love
Choosing a place to eat that the entire family will enjoy can be daunting. I must avoid gluten, my son is a picky eater, and my daughter could eat tacos for every meal. But we have learned that breakfast restaurants always have something to satisfy everyone in my family. Living...
The Post and Courier
Suspect, now 18, will have hearing on killing of College of Charleston official's husband
A teen arrested more than two years ago in the fatal shooting of a College of Charleston official's husband will appear at a hearing next week to determine if he should be tried as an adult. Travis Jermaine Wilson is one of three teens charged with fatally shooting Tom DiLorenzo...
foodgressing.com
Charleston Restaurant Week 2022 September: Menus Highlights, Dates
Charleston Restaurant Week 2022 September South Carolina is happening September 8 – 18, 2022. Things to know about Charleston Restaurant Week 2022. Days and hours of operation vary by restaurant. Please check the operating hours of the individual restaurants when making your plans. Reservations are recommended wherever possible. Menus...
counton2.com
CPD: Two injured in West Ashley shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is investigating after two people were injured during a Wednesday afternoon shooting. According to CPD, the incident happened around 3:15 p.m. on Nottingham Drive. Neither victim suffered fatal injuries. Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.
LOOK: 8-Year-Old Boy Discovers Enormous, Fossilized Shark Tooth at Myrtle Beach
A curious eight-year-old’s beach vacation became the trip of a lifetime after he discovered a fossilized shark tooth from a long-extinct species. Young Riley Gracely traveled to Myrtle Beach, S.C., with his father, Justin Gracely, his mother and his brother, Collin. During the trip, the family stopped by an educational fossil-hunting expedition facility in Summerville, South Carolina, known as Palmetto Fossil Excursions.
Report: Man meets woman through dating app, robs her at gunpoint
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man is in custody after he allegedly met with a woman through a dating app and stole her car early Monday morning, according to a police report. According to a report provided to News 2, North Charleston Police were dispatched to a reported robbery early Monday morning just after […]
Charleston City Paper
Our roads sucks: App’s data illustrate quality of Charleston’s roads
If you’re looking for one thing — just one issue — that virtually everyone can agree on, it’s this: Our roads suck. Their plethora of potholes wreck suspensions. Some are as thrilling — and scary — as roller coasters. Nails, rocks, glass and other trash eat tires, causing Charleston drivers to spend millions of dollars more on maintenance than they should.
Charleston City Paper
Closing of area’s last roller rink sends skaters into spins
It’s the end of an era for roller skaters. Music in Motion Family Fun Center roller rink in Summerville shut its doors for good Sunday night. A rink employee confirmed Monday that the skating facility has permanently closed. Last Thursday, at the rink’s final adult night, skaters zipped along,...
WYFF4.com
Brawl at South Carolina Chuck E. Cheese ends with two people charged
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — A brawl at a Chuck E. Cheese in South Carolina ended with two people being arrested, according to a police report. North Charleston Police were called to the restaurant on Rivers Avenue at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday about a disturbance between numerous adults. (Video above:...
WALA-TV FOX10
Police: 3 arrested after brawl at Chuck E. Cheese during children’s birthday party
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - Police in South Carolina are investigating a violent incident that happened over the weekend at a popular children’s restaurant. The North Charleston Police Department reports officers responded to a large fight that broke out at a Chuck E. Cheese restaurant on Aug. 20, where three people were arrested.
Parents weigh in on Carolina Park Elementary rezoning
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Parents in Mount Pleasant are fighting against a proposal to rezone Carolina Park Elementary School. It comes as leaders with the Charleston County School District (CCSD) predict growth in north Mount Pleasant will lead to an overcrowding issue. Right now, three options are being explored by CCSD leaders that could […]
BCSO investigating TikTok challenge’s connection to missing teens
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- There have been more than a dozen missing teenager cases reported to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office this month. According to BCSO, 13 runaways have been reported so far in August. Of those 13, only four are still outstanding. Now, deputies searching for a reason behind the disappearances are warning parents […]
