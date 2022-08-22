Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Sidney Daily News
Events in Sidney, Troy celebrate Recovery Month
SIDNEY — Events in Sidney, Troy and Piqua are planned to celebrate National Recovery Month in September, beginning with Overdose Awareness Day kickoff events on Aug. 31. Memorial services and candlelight vigils will take place Wednesday, Aug. 31, from 5-7 p.m. at the Shelby County Courthouse courtsquare in Sidney, and from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Miami County Courthouse Plaza in Troy. Participants are asked to bring a picture of a loved one lost to addiction or overdose for the memorial service.
Sidney Daily News
Gill to portray Confederate Medical Corps surgeon
SIDNEY — When Newark, Ohio resident Doug Gill sets up his tent at Sidney, Ohio’s Civil War Living History Weekend, it will be his third appearance in Sidney portraying a Confederate Medical Corps surgeon. Gill also attended the inaugural 2016 event and returned again in 2018. He’s been...
dayton.com
Wright brothers sculpture to be relocated in Dayton
Wright Flyer III will be located at Edwin C. Moses Boulevard and West Third Street. The Montgomery County commissioners on Tuesday approved relocating a large sculpture honoring the Wright brothers that was moved from RiverScape MetroPark a couple years ago. The Wright Flyer III statue will be on the southwest...
Dayton-area entrepreneur, philanthropist Roger Glass, 80, has died
DAYTON — Dayton-area entrepreneur and philanthropist Roger Glass, the president and CEO of Marion’s Piazza, died Wednesday at hospice. He was 80 years old. News Center 7 anchor James Brown was able to confirm word of Glass’s death through one of the restaurants and two other sources who were close to Glass,
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sidney Daily News
Rememberance Ride set for Aug. 27
PIQUA — Rolling Thunder Inc., Ohio Chapter 10 will hold its Rememberance Ride fundraiser on Aug. 27 at Piqua Harley. Registratioon begins at 10:30 a.m. Kick stands are up at 1 p.m. The cost is $20 per vehicle,. There will be fun, food trucks, music, military vehicles and the...
countynewsonline.org
Light is a proven winner at the fair
GREENVILLE- When it all comes to a head, 4-H exhibitors at the Darke County fair, coming in second is never a option. The same can be said for Tri-Village freshman, Alexa Light. So what was her first thought, when she had the Grand Champion market meat goat. “It was a...
dayton.com
Reza’s to close in downtown Dayton, Beavercreek location thrives
After three years in downtown Dayton, Reza’s will soon close its coffee shop on Wayne Avenue, but continue roasting in the space, according to a sign posted at the business. “We will be closing the coffee shop side of the business at this location soon,” the owners of Reza’s Downtown wrote in a message to their customers. “Despite the many loyal customers who frequent this cafe, and despite the talented and hard-working baristas who work here, this cafe is just not sustainable. It has not been since Covid.”
dayton.com
19 bakeries you should know in the Dayton region
A popular Beavercreek bakery, RachelBakes & Co, recently announced that it is moving to Centerville. With that in mind, we compiled an alphabetical list of area bakeries that have done well over the years in our annual Best of Dayton contests. Ashley’s Pastry Shop. 21 Park Ave, Dayton. Big...
RELATED PEOPLE
Sidney Daily News
Troy anticipates PorchFest 2022
TROY — Troy anticipates the 2022 Troy, Ohio PorchFest on Saturday, Sept. 10. The music festival features 40 bands on 40 porches in the Southwest Historic District. This neighborhood celebration of regional music features a wide variety of musical types and instrumentation. Enjoy rock with Rusted Reserve and Camarillo;...
miamivalleytoday.com
Trans Am Cruise-In returns to Tipp City
TIPP CITY- Over 300 classic Firebirds and Trans Ams will be on display in downtown Tipp City on Saturday, Aug. 27, as the annual Tipp City Trans Am Cruise-In returns for its 25th year. “It’s grown every year,” show chairperson Jerry Minor said. “Last year we were at 350; we...
Auglaize Co. teen wins Grand Champion at Ohio State Fair
“I've been through it since I was literally born,” 16-year-old Ryleigh Egbert said. “We raise club calves so I've always helped with that. And then that's kind of how we just got into it. And my older sister showed and had some success at the state fair, too.”
Sidney Daily News
Out of the past
———— The baseball game between the courthouse officials and the saloon keepers was played on the grounds in East Sidney yesterday afternoon. It resulted in a victory for the saloon keepers by the score of 17 to 13. Fred Connors was pitcher for the winners with George Shie, catching; L.E. Pafadt was the pitcher for the county officials, while Web Bland did the catching.
IN THIS ARTICLE
dayton.com
Austin Landing hosts new festival featuring tacos, nachos this weekend
A new food festival featuring all things tacos and nachos launches Saturday at Austin Landing in Miami Township. At least 15 vendors will gather for Taco & Nacho Fest- Nacho Typical Food Fest, hosted by the Miami Valley Restaurant Association and Austin Landing Events. This is the second new festival...
Sidney Daily News
Sidney Municipal Court
SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of July 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:. Jeffrey Callahan, 51, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine. Kyle Fielder, 21, of North Andover, Massachusetts, was charged with speeding, amended to...
peakofohio.com
Bellefontaine Walmart one of 12 West Central Ohio stores to be remodeled
Changes are coming to Bellefontaine's Walmart store. Walmart has announced a $75 million remodeling project for 12 stores in West Central Ohio, including local stores in Bellefontaine, Urbana, and Sidney. The projects will expand Walmart’s pickup, delivery, and Express delivery options, the latter of which is delivered in two hours....
Sidney Daily News
Let yourself go
• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. • Martial arts classes teaching karate and jujitsu will be held from children aged 6 through adults at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. Classes will be held on Fridays from 6 to 7 p.m. for beginners at a cost of $22 for members and $40 for non-members for four classes. Advanced classes will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. and cost $44 for members and $80 for non-members for four classes. All classes are taught by Sensei David Smith, in partnership with Jukido-Kai School-Martial Arts.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dayton247now.com
Disney's Pocahontas actor arrested in Xenia
XENIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- The actor known as the voice of Pocahontas in the Disney film was reportedly charged with disorderly conduct in Xenia. Xenia Police say 55-year-old Irene Bedard-Wilson of Dayton was arrested at 3:10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at 29 E. Main St., after reports of two women arguing.
Sidney Daily News
High-speed chase puts Lima schools on lockdown
LIMA — A Dayton man was taken into custody in Shelby County Wednesday after leading law enforcement agencies on a high-speed chase through the streets of Lima at speeds reportedly in excess of 75 miles per hour. At 11:40 a.m. Wednesday, Freedom Elementary, Liberty Arts Magnet, Lima Senior, South...
WLWT 5
All aboard! Celebrate all things fall aboard Warren County’s Pumpkin Express
All aboard! The Pumpkin Express in Warren County celebrates all things fall. As we prep for the changing seasons, the historic Lebanon Mason Monroe Railroad is inviting passengers on board to celebrate the season. Scarecrow hosts will lead passengers to their seats in the train cars, where customers can enjoy...
Urbana Citizen
Balloon Fest is Sept. 9-10
On Sept. 9-10, the skies will fill with color as the 4th Annual Balloon Fest begins at Grimes Field Airport. Mark your calendars and don’t miss this evening of fun for the whole family. Gates open at 5 p.m. with an entry fee of $3 for adults and $1...
Comments / 0