Read full article on original website
Related
Virginia Beach couple responsible for largest coupon scam in U.S. history to appear on ABC series 'The Con'
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on May 26, 2022. A Virginia Beach couple who was sentenced to prison last year for a multi-million dollar coupon scam that impacted multiple businesses will be featured in an ABC primetime series on August 25.
WAVY News 10
Floors in Need of a Change
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – How do your floors look at home? Are they in need of a fresh new look? 50 Floor can make that change in as little as one day. Check out their monthly special offers: August Special – 60% Off All Materials. Call 50 Floor...
Literary Hub
The book-banning lawsuit against Barnes & Noble is moving forward in Virginia.
Two Virginia lawsuits that are seeking to restrict young people’s access to books with sexual content will move forward with a hearing this Tuesday, August 30, raising the possibility that Barnes and Noble could require parental consent to sell such books to minors—or that the books could be pulled from bookstores in the state entirely.
EDITOR’S COLUMN: Going Back and Remembering Blacks in Williamsburg and Jamestown, Virginia
I continue to engage people about 1619 and the real story behind Black life in that region because of joyful moments from my childhood and because I am determined to share the truth as opposed to works that are founded on inaccurate history and selective, biased memories. The post EDITOR’S COLUMN: Going Back and Remembering Blacks in Williamsburg and Jamestown, Virginia appeared first on The Washington Informer.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Inspired by son, Virginia Beach couple readies school for children with autism
After searching for the perfect fit for their son's education, Maegan and Josh Cahoon decided to create it. Maverick Learning Center is a school in Virginia Beach for children on the autism spectrum.
Pharrell meets with Virginia Beach leaders for the first time after moving Something in the Water festival
For the first time since Pharrell Williams announced he was pulling his Something in the Water music festival from Virginia Beach, citing the city energy as "toxic," he met with multiple leaders from his hometown over lunch.
Virginia Housing in Hampton – LIVE EVENT
Join Miss Community Clovia and Virginia Housing in Hampton, VA on Wednesday, August 24th from 4:30pm to 6:30pm at the Hampton Roads Main Library (4207 Victoria Road), to discuss home buyer education, facts about credit and how to get a housing counselor. Learn more at www.virginiahousing.com
WBOC
Portsmouth to Name Street for Hometown Hero Missy Elliott
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) - A Virginia city is honoring hometown hero Missy Elliott by naming a boulevard in a new entertainment district after her. News outlets report that the Portsmouth City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to change the name of a 1-mile section of McLean Street to Missy Elliott Boulevard. The award-winning rapper, singer, songwriter and producer, born Melissa Arnette Elliott, graduated from Manor High School. In 2019, she gave $25,000 to the school, which was then Woodrow Wilson High School. Its name has since changed back to Manor. Portsmouth resident and lifelong fan Erin Carter requested the street name change to honor the artist she says had the courage to take on the world stage.
WAVY News 10
Scanner enthusiasts and journalists must adjust after VBPD encryption
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — After switching to encrypted transmission this month, the Virginia Beach Police Department scanners are quiet, leaving thousands of scanner hobbyists without their beloved entertainment. “Some people will say ‘I’ll listen to the scanner before I watch Netflix,” says Navy veteran Harry Brogan, who runs...
News 3 gets view of HRBT expansion by boat
The nearly $4 billion project is expected to be completed in November 2025, meaning you'll see the work continuing in the area for years to come.
WAVY News 10
In The Kitchen: Crab Cakes Three Ways
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Chef Michael Kellum from Berret’s Seafood Restaurant and Taphouse Grill joined us in the kitchen today and showed us how they serve their signature dish, crab cakes. Berret’s Seafood Restaurant and Taphouse Grill. 199 South Boundary Street, Williamsburg. 757-253-1847. This segment of The...
WAVY News 10
Morning Announcements: Chesapeake Public Schools gets ready for 2022-23 school year
Look for more announcements from local school districts each morning on WAVY News 10 Today. Morning Announcements: Chesapeake Public Schools …. 1619 Commemoration of 1st enslaved Africans returns …. CNU President Paul Trible is stepping down. After a historic run, CNU President Paul Trible is …. Arrest made after quadruple...
Military Circle Mall to stay open an extra month, despite its financial strain on city
The clock is ticking for the remaining businesses at Military Circle Mall in Norfolk to set up shop somewhere else.
Virginia Beach Parks & Rec. proposes idea for Rudee Loop redevelopment
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — On August 12, the City of Virginia Beach unveiled three proposals to redevelop an 11-acre section of the Oceanfront. Now, the city's department of parks and recreation has entered the ring to design a concept for Rudee Loop. Rudee Loop, situated where Rudee Inlet and...
13newsnow.com
Pharrell Williams meets with Virginia Beach leaders to discuss Atlantic Park project
The project, also known as the "dome site," is Williams' brainchild. The Virginia Beach council members went out to New York for the meeting.
Chick-fil-A is testing this new breakfast menu item in Norfolk, Portsmouth
NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is the most recent edition of Friday Flavor, which aired on Aug. 19. While Chick-fil-A wants people to "Eat Mor Chikin," the popular fast-food chain also wants people to munch on a new breakfast item that could become a permanent part of its menu.
1619 Commemoration of 1st enslaved Africans returns to Ft. Monroe
This weekend, the Fort Monroe Authority, National Park Service, Project 1619 and the City of Hampton will host a series of events.
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Newport News Shipyard Hosts Enterprise Keel-Laying Ceremony
As America recognizes the 100-year legacy of aircraft carriers, Newport News Shipbuilding, a division of HII, will host a ceremonial keel-laying for the Gerald R. Ford-class aircraft carrier Enterprise (CVN 80) in Newport News this Saturday, Aug. 27, at 10 a.m. The historic event will include the ship’s sponsors, Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles and Katie Ledecky, Newport News shipbuilders, representatives from the U.S. Navy, and local officials. While the ceremony is private, all are invited to watch via livestream. Visit HII.com/cvn80 or watch on HII’s Facebook and YouTube pages. CVN 80 is the third ship in the U.S. Navy’s new Ford-class and will be the first aircraft carrier designed and built digitally. The new Ford-class carriers replace the Nimitz-class and feature a new nuclear power plant, a redesigned island, electromagnetic catapults, improved weapons movement, an enhanced flight deck capable of increased aircraft sortie rates, and growth margin for future technologies. CVN 80 will be the ninth Navy vessel to bear the name Enterprise. It carries on the name of the first nuclear-powered aircraft carrier in history, CVN 65, which was commissioned in 1961 and built at Newport News Shipbuilding. In fact, all nuclear-powered aircraft carriers now operating in the U.S. Navy fleet today were built at Newport News Shipbuilding.
'Distraction is the enemy of education' | Virginia Beach School Board votes to ban cellphones in class
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Students in Virginia Beach are now limited when and where they can use their cellphones. Superintendent Dr. Aaron Spence said the goal is to cut down on distractions in the classrooms. "We can see in the research we need to eliminate that. But beyond that,...
Comments / 3