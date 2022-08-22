ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eatonton, GA

Author of football murder mystery to visit Georgia Writers Museum

EATONTON — Carolyn Curry, the wife of famed two-time Super Bowl champion and college football coach Bill Curry, is the author of the just-released novel “Sudden Death.” Curry will be the Georgia Writers Museum “Meet the Author” presenter on Sept. 6 at noon.

Bill Curry will be at the event and interview Carolyn. Given the football theme of this murder mystery, the event will feature an old-fashioned tailgate party like fans enjoy on game day, complete with delicious food and favorite beverages. Tickets are $45 per person ($40 for two or more tickets). For more information or to register and pre-order a signed book, visit Georgia Writers Museum or www.georgiawritersmuseum.org.

