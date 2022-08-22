ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Dressed for Success: Patrick Cantlay at the 2022 BMW Championship

By Golfweek
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AiEDu_0hQgiNGX00

Patrick Cantlay became the first person to successfully defend a title at a FedEx Cup Playoff event, winning the BMW Championship for the second consecutive year.

Cantlay held off alliterative challengers Scott Stallings and Scottie Scheffler, and he did it in style, rocking a combination of BOSS and FootJoy apparel.

Look good, feel good, play good, and Cantlay did all of those things, pocketing a cool $2.7 million for his weekend’s work.

The So. Cal native is in a great spot to become the first player to defend a FedEx Cup Championship which would earn him the largest PGA Tour prize to date.

We’ve already taken a deep dive inside Cantlay’s Winner’s Bag but now we get to open up the champion’s closet and see how Patty Ice dressed for success at the 2022 BMW Championship.

More Dressed for Success: Will Zalatoris | Cam Smith | Jordan Spieth

We occasionally recommend interesting products, services, and gaming opportunities. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. Golfweek operates independently, though, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Polo: BOSS - Logo Polo Shirt

Price: $128

Info: BOSS always keeps it classy, and Cantlay’s polo is no exception. Coming in five different colors, this BOSS menswear polo is designed to keep you cool and provide maximum stretch on the golf course. The polo is also made from at least 60% recycled polyester, which is part of BOSS’ mission to reduce plastic waste.

Patrick Cantlay's BOSS Polo - $128 Golfweek's Best polos for 2022

Pants: BOSS - Slim-Fit Trousers in Cotton-Blend Dobby

Price: $178

Info: Don’t let the slim-fit design fool you, these pants designed for sport just as much as a night out on the town. The partially elasticated waistband allows plenty of flexibility throughout your swing…or after a big meal.

Patrick Cantlay's BOSS Pants - $178 Golfweek's Best golf pants for 2022

Shoes: FootJoy - DryJoys Tour Shoes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eAp5m_0hQgiNGX00
Patrick Cantlay of the United States plays a second shot on the 14th hole during the final round of the BMW Championship. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Price: $199.99

Info: A golf shoe that is guaranteed 100% waterproof, the DryJoys blend traditional styling with cutting edge Stability PODS technology to enhance your stability on the course. A thicker, more supportive insole provides extra cushioning for enhanced comfort.

View FootJoy golf shoes Golfweek's Best Golf Shoes for 2022

Hat: Titleist - Tour Snapback Mesh

Price: $35

Info: Though the hat boasts another major sponsor of Cantlay’s in Goldman Sachs, don’t be fooled, it’s still the Titleist Tour Snapback Mesh, one of the most popular hats on the Tour.

Patrick Cantlay's Titleist hat - $35 Best hats worn on the PGA Tour

Comments / 0

Related
Golf Digest

Rory McIlroy’s bizarre run-in with a fan, Brooks Koepka’s wedding-day dig at Bryson DeChambeau and the cockiest club twirl of all time

Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we were so locked in on golf on Sunday we had no clue "House of the Dragon" was premiering. Not that I would have watched after that disappointing final season of "Game of Thrones." Speaking of a game of thrones, the PGA Tour and LIV Golf continue to jockey for professional golf supremacy—including the report that Tiger Woods is spearheading a tour of elite players within the PGA Tour—so I’ve got no time for any TV shows with all this DRAMA going on. Well, until “Succession” returns, that is. In any event, here’s what else had us talking this week.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Spieth
golfmagic.com

Rory McIlroy meets Shooter McGavin at Tour Championship on PGA Tour

Some golfers transcend the sport. They make you weak at the knees when you walk past them. Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus and of course, Shooter McGavin are all prime examples. Two-time FedEx Cup champion Rory McIlroy was in the presence of greatness at the Tour Championship yesterday as he got to meet Happy Gilmore's old nemesis.
GOLF
The List

Inside Tiger Woods' Relationship With Erica Herman

Tiger Woods is many things — a golf superstar, billionaire, and brand ambassador. As a result, his love life has always received loads of attention — especially since Woods has been linked to several accomplished women, such as Olympic medalist Lindsey Vonn and multi-talented model Tyra Banks. Though he's had his share of romantic relationships over the years, he's only tied the knot once, in 2004 (per CBC), with Swedish model Elin Nordegren, who shares two kids with Woods. The marriage ultimately fell apart after Nordegren discovered Woods' affairs and famously chased him out of their house with a golf club and smashed his car windows (via Mirror).
CELEBRITIES
thecomeback.com

Kyle Larson comes clean on Chase Elliott relationship

It was quite a weekend for Hendrick Motorsports when Chase Elliott clinched the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series regular-season championship and Kyle Larson picked up the win at the Go Bowling at The Glen race in Watkins Glen, N.Y. However, Larson’s move to pass Elliott in the final laps caused a lot of consternation between the two teammates and now the race winner is taking responsibility for it.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tour Championship#Bmw Championship#Golf Course#Success#Boss#Footjoy#Pga Tour
The Spun

Look: Golf World Reacts To Brooks Koepka's Racy Wedding Photos

Star golfer Brooks Koepka and his wife, Jena Sims, have been making a lot of headlines over the past few months. Earlier this summer, Koepka announced his decision to leave the PGA Tour for the LIV Golf series. The four-time major champion earned a massive payday as a result. He's...
GOLF
GolfWRX

McIlroy takes aim at Mickelson’s conduct while Greg Norman trolls in the wake of PGA Tour changes

On Wednesday, Jay Monahan announced several enhancements to the PGA Tour and its schedule in a press conference ahead of the Tour Championship. The new changes include additional “elevated events” for 2023, with top players (defined as players who finish in the top 20 under the current Player Impact Program and players who finish in the top 20 under the revised PIP criteria) set to participate in at least 20 PGA Tour events (up from 15, previously).
GOLF
GolfWRX

14-year-old girl makes two Aces in one round during club championship

This happens when a PGA Tour player makes a hole-in-one:. Imagine what might occur, then, if you score a hole-in-one at 14 years of age. Nothing that unusual to be honest these days, but try getting two aces in one round. On Tuesday, Calgary City News reported on Adele Sanford...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
NewsBreak
Sports
Golf Digest

Cameron Smith still isn’t talking about LIV Golf, but likes the idea of being a spoiler at East Lake

ATLANTA — Cameron Smith knows his work is cut out for him this week at the Tour Championship. If he wants to win the tournament—and by extension the FedEx Cup title—he will have to overcome a six-shot deficit to current points leader Scottie Scheffler. The 29-year-old Australian also has a niggling hip injury he’s dealing with that forced him to withdrawal from last week’s BMW Championship.
GOLF
Golf Digest

2022 Tour Championship tee times: Thursday's first-round pairings

It’s here. After a tumultuous season that featured Scottie Scheffler’s ascendance, a younger generation making its mark and just a bit of chaos stemming from LIV Golf’s emergence, the 2021-22 PGA Tour season concludes this week at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta for the Tour Championship.
ATLANTA, GA
Golf Digest

Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy announce new team golf league in partnership with PGA Tour

A new team element is coming to the PGA Tour—it just won't take place on an actual golf course. Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's TMRW Sports announced on Wednesday the creation of TGL, a tech-infused team golf league in partnership with the PGA Tour. According to a press release, the league will feature primetime matches from a custom-built venue beginning in January 2024.
GOLF
thesource.com

Tiger Woods Brings “More Golf. More Game.” to Cover of PGA Tour 2K23

PGA TOUR® 2K23, the upcoming installment in the golf simulation video game series by HB Studios, has a tee time thanks to 2K. The release dates for PGA TOUR 2K23 Deluxe Edition and PGA TOUR 2K23 Tiger Woods Edition are set for Tuesday, October 11, 2022, and Friday, October 14, 2022, respectively. Tiger Woods is the cover athlete for the PGA TOUR 2K23 video game, which honors his career by including him as a playable in-game pro as well as an Executive Director who provides guidance to the game’s production team.
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

143K+
Followers
189K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy