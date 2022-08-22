Dressed for Success: Patrick Cantlay at the 2022 BMW Championship
Patrick Cantlay became the first person to successfully defend a title at a FedEx Cup Playoff event, winning the BMW Championship for the second consecutive year.
Cantlay held off alliterative challengers Scott Stallings and Scottie Scheffler, and he did it in style, rocking a combination of BOSS and FootJoy apparel.
Look good, feel good, play good, and Cantlay did all of those things, pocketing a cool $2.7 million for his weekend’s work.
The So. Cal native is in a great spot to become the first player to defend a FedEx Cup Championship which would earn him the largest PGA Tour prize to date.
We’ve already taken a deep dive inside Cantlay’s Winner’s Bag but now we get to open up the champion’s closet and see how Patty Ice dressed for success at the 2022 BMW Championship.
Polo: BOSS - Logo Polo Shirt
Price: $128
Info: BOSS always keeps it classy, and Cantlay’s polo is no exception. Coming in five different colors, this BOSS menswear polo is designed to keep you cool and provide maximum stretch on the golf course. The polo is also made from at least 60% recycled polyester, which is part of BOSS’ mission to reduce plastic waste.
Patrick Cantlay's BOSS Polo - $128 Golfweek's Best polos for 2022
Pants: BOSS - Slim-Fit Trousers in Cotton-Blend Dobby
Price: $178
Info: Don’t let the slim-fit design fool you, these pants designed for sport just as much as a night out on the town. The partially elasticated waistband allows plenty of flexibility throughout your swing…or after a big meal.
Patrick Cantlay's BOSS Pants - $178 Golfweek's Best golf pants for 2022
Shoes: FootJoy - DryJoys Tour Shoes
Price: $199.99
Info: A golf shoe that is guaranteed 100% waterproof, the DryJoys blend traditional styling with cutting edge Stability PODS technology to enhance your stability on the course. A thicker, more supportive insole provides extra cushioning for enhanced comfort.
View FootJoy golf shoes Golfweek's Best Golf Shoes for 2022
Hat: Titleist - Tour Snapback Mesh
Price: $35
Info: Though the hat boasts another major sponsor of Cantlay’s in Goldman Sachs, don’t be fooled, it’s still the Titleist Tour Snapback Mesh, one of the most popular hats on the Tour.
Patrick Cantlay's Titleist hat - $35 Best hats worn on the PGA Tour
