ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PLANetizen

Two L.A. County Cities Approved Rent Control in August

Bell Gardens, a city of almost 42,000 residents located in Los Angeles County to the southeast of Downtown Los Angeles, this week voted to enact rent control. According to an article by David Wagner for LAist, the Bell Gardens City Council “unanimously voted to advance a rent control plan that limits annual increases to no more than 4%.”
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Inglewood begins issuing 90 day notices to long-time business owners near Intuit Dome

INGLEWOOD – The city of Inglewood continues to move full steam ahead with clearing out a pathway for NBA Clippers owner Steve Ballmer to build the Intuit Dome. Long-time businesses owners in close proximity to the project site have been issued 90 day notices to vacate while the city’s attorney Royce K. Jones is enriched with hundreds of thousands of dollars for representing the city in the process. He and his sister are long time friends of Inglewood Mayor James Butts, with his sister earning a six figure salary while working in the city’s Information Technology department.
South Pasadena News

Fired Public Works Director Files Lawsuit | South Pasadena

Former South Pasadena Public Works Director Shahid Abbas has filed a whistleblower claim against the city claiming he was fired late last year after a dispute over a stop sign. Abbas, now Transportation Director at the City of Glendale, Arizona, claims his termination was retaliation for resisting pressure from city leaders to support an all-way stop sign at Oak St. and Meridian Ave., something dozens of neighbors had been demanding for over twenty years. The lawsuit, filed June 10 in State Superior Court for the County of Los Angeles, impugns the actions the current and former interim city managers, and a city council member.
SOUTH PASADENA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Pasadena, CA
Business
State
California State
City
Pasadena, CA
Local
California Government
Pasadena, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Hotel Tax#Bankruptcies#Business Industry#Linus Business#Unpaid Hotel Taxes#Urban Commons Cordova A#Llc#Urban Commons
pasadenaweekly.com

Internationally acclaimed chef Tony He celebrates grand reopening in Pasadena

Within a month of opening his first U.S. Chef Tony location in February 2020, Tony He was forced to close his doors due to the pandemic. Two years later, the internationally acclaimed Cantonese chef, who also opened Sea Harbour Seafood Restaurant in Rosemead in 2003, is excited to welcome guests back and celebrated with a grand reopening on June 25.
PASADENA, CA
ladowntownnews.com

California law firm receives award for homeless service

Thanks to its fight against homelessness in Los Angeles, law firm Cox, Castle & Nicholson has been accorded the Ruth Schwartz Legacy Award for 2022. A leading law firm in the U.S. specializing in real estate, Cox Castle received the accolade for advocating land use and housing policies to help curb the homelessness crisis in greater Los Angeles. The firm was acclaimed at partner and nonprofit organization Shelter Partnership’s annual gala in June, according to a statement.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Axios

Californian water agency sounds alarm on drought crisis

Celebrities including Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, Kevin Hart and Sylvester Stallone have been served with notices for exceeding their monthly water budgets at least four times, according to officials in California. Driving the news: They're among more than 1,600 people who have exceeded their water budgets by 150% as the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Home sales drop by as much as 38% in Southern California

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Home sales across Southern California have plummeted by as much as 38% year-over-year as the once hot real estate market continues to slow amid a looming recession. According to a Redfin report released Monday, in July, home sales in Orange County, Los Angeles and Riverside have...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Rent relief program opens Monday

The City of Santa Monica announced it would open up applications for rent-burdened residents to apply for relief beginning this Monday, Aug. 29, at 8 a.m. The program is designed for residents in rent controlled units who are unable to afford this year’s Rent Control General Adjustment, which is set to increase rents for all rent controlled tenants 6% (up to $140 per month) beginning Sept. 1 — the highest hike in more than 30 years.
coloradoboulevard.net

Letter From San Rafael Elementary School Parents

A letter from San Rafael Elementary School parents was sent to Mayor Victor Gordo, PUSD Superintendent Brian McDonald, Ed. D., and PUSD School Board Members. The letter, in support of the school’s head custodian and the principal, was sent on Wednesday afternoon, August 24, with 358 signatures. It had 374 signatures as of 9:34 pm:
PASADENA, CA
easyreadernews.com

Silvio’s goes upscale, new BBQ in old Ruby’s, micro food hall on PCH, and other dining news

Meat Central: There’s a lot of activity involving barbecue of various sorts in the South Bay, with one opening this week, one a few months down the line, and another relaunch of a local favorite. The established place is the former Silvio’s Brazilian Beach BBQ on the Hermosa Pier Plaza, which is now Silvio’s South American Lounge and Grill. As the name change suggests, the restaurant will be widening their focus to include Peruvian, Colombian, and Chilean items. The core menu is still there, including the popular Carnaval Plate sampler for two, but new chef Paul Bentsen, formerly at Baran’s 2239, may bring some modern flourishes. It will be interesting to see how the place develops, because a lot of South American food establishments have been opening in the area (20 Pier Ave., Hermosa)… The waterfront location is obviously a big draw at Silvio’s, and another grilled meat emporium will be opening by the surf in Redondo. The former Ruby’s will become our local specialist for Santa Maria barbecue, a style with a history that may go all the way back to the cattle ranches of Mexican California. The usual meat is beef top sirloin or tri-tip and sausage rubbed with salt, pepper, and garlic and roasted over red oak coals, typically accompanied by pink beans, rice, and mild salsa. The new restaurant will be operated by a team led by Jeff Jones of Quality Seafood, and the name hasn’t been revealed yet. Watch for an opening around the end of the year… Finally, the much-anticipated opening of Holy Cow BBQ in the former Pho Show is scheduled for this weekend. The menu goes a bit beyond Texan specialties, and I remember having some fine Southern desserts at their Culver City location (1617 S. Pacific Coast Hwy., RB)…
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy