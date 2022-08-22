Read full article on original website
Two L.A. County Cities Approved Rent Control in August
Bell Gardens, a city of almost 42,000 residents located in Los Angeles County to the southeast of Downtown Los Angeles, this week voted to enact rent control. According to an article by David Wagner for LAist, the Bell Gardens City Council “unanimously voted to advance a rent control plan that limits annual increases to no more than 4%.”
Inglewood begins issuing 90 day notices to long-time business owners near Intuit Dome
INGLEWOOD – The city of Inglewood continues to move full steam ahead with clearing out a pathway for NBA Clippers owner Steve Ballmer to build the Intuit Dome. Long-time businesses owners in close proximity to the project site have been issued 90 day notices to vacate while the city’s attorney Royce K. Jones is enriched with hundreds of thousands of dollars for representing the city in the process. He and his sister are long time friends of Inglewood Mayor James Butts, with his sister earning a six figure salary while working in the city’s Information Technology department.
Fired Public Works Director Files Lawsuit | South Pasadena
Former South Pasadena Public Works Director Shahid Abbas has filed a whistleblower claim against the city claiming he was fired late last year after a dispute over a stop sign. Abbas, now Transportation Director at the City of Glendale, Arizona, claims his termination was retaliation for resisting pressure from city leaders to support an all-way stop sign at Oak St. and Meridian Ave., something dozens of neighbors had been demanding for over twenty years. The lawsuit, filed June 10 in State Superior Court for the County of Los Angeles, impugns the actions the current and former interim city managers, and a city council member.
Jury Gives a $26 Million Verdict for a Former Pasadena USD Student Who Was Assaulted
An LA County Superior Court jury delivered a $26 million verdict for a former Pasadena Unified School District special education student who was sexually assaulted by three male classmates. The 11-year-old was a student in the special education program for emotionally disturbed children at Focus Point Academy during the 2015-2016...
With Rents Soaring Across LA, Bell Gardens Becomes The Latest City To Move Towards Rent Control
The Bell Gardens city council voted to advance a plan that caps annual rent hikes at 4%, joining Pomona in adopting new rent controls.
Californian agency names celebrities on water waste list to highlight drought crisis
Celebrities including Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, Kevin Hart and Sylvester Stallone have been served with notices for exceeding their monthly water budgets at least four times, according to officials in California. Driving the news: They're among more than 1,600 people who have exceeded their water budgets by 150% as the...
Google currently experiencing largest COVID outbreak of any employer in LA County
There are now 302 COVID-19 cases at Google, the most known cases of any employer in Los Angeles County.
This is the Best Pizza Place in California
When it comes to the best in California, this pizza place in Los Angeles came out on top. A unique pizza place in Los Angeles with delicious fusion pizzas. (Los Angeles, CA) - Let's face it — pizza is really a blank canvas in the art of food.
Internationally acclaimed chef Tony He celebrates grand reopening in Pasadena
Within a month of opening his first U.S. Chef Tony location in February 2020, Tony He was forced to close his doors due to the pandemic. Two years later, the internationally acclaimed Cantonese chef, who also opened Sea Harbour Seafood Restaurant in Rosemead in 2003, is excited to welcome guests back and celebrated with a grand reopening on June 25.
Popeyes Expanding to LA Malls with Three New Sites
This is the latest from International Restaurant Management Group
California law firm receives award for homeless service
Thanks to its fight against homelessness in Los Angeles, law firm Cox, Castle & Nicholson has been accorded the Ruth Schwartz Legacy Award for 2022. A leading law firm in the U.S. specializing in real estate, Cox Castle received the accolade for advocating land use and housing policies to help curb the homelessness crisis in greater Los Angeles. The firm was acclaimed at partner and nonprofit organization Shelter Partnership’s annual gala in June, according to a statement.
City receives $30.5M grant to build tiny homes, buy motel for unhoused people
The estimated 100 or more housing units the grant will fund, however, will likely not be available to people seeking shelter until late 2023. The post City receives $30.5M grant to build tiny homes, buy motel for unhoused people appeared first on Long Beach Post.
The Romantic Restaurant With Waterfront Views in Long Beach That is Perfect for First Dates
Imagine it’s a beautiful afternoon and you and your date are seated at one of the tables on Parker’s Lighthouse Restaurant patio in Long Beach. You notice that the restaurant staff is courteous and kind, and they greet every customer that enters with a warm smile.
Home sales drop by as much as 38% in Southern California
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Home sales across Southern California have plummeted by as much as 38% year-over-year as the once hot real estate market continues to slow amid a looming recession. According to a Redfin report released Monday, in July, home sales in Orange County, Los Angeles and Riverside have...
This Is California's Signature Cheap Food
Cheapism put together a list of the most popular cheap food in each state.
Rent relief program opens Monday
The City of Santa Monica announced it would open up applications for rent-burdened residents to apply for relief beginning this Monday, Aug. 29, at 8 a.m. The program is designed for residents in rent controlled units who are unable to afford this year’s Rent Control General Adjustment, which is set to increase rents for all rent controlled tenants 6% (up to $140 per month) beginning Sept. 1 — the highest hike in more than 30 years.
Letter From San Rafael Elementary School Parents
A letter from San Rafael Elementary School parents was sent to Mayor Victor Gordo, PUSD Superintendent Brian McDonald, Ed. D., and PUSD School Board Members. The letter, in support of the school’s head custodian and the principal, was sent on Wednesday afternoon, August 24, with 358 signatures. It had 374 signatures as of 9:34 pm:
Silvio’s goes upscale, new BBQ in old Ruby’s, micro food hall on PCH, and other dining news
Meat Central: There’s a lot of activity involving barbecue of various sorts in the South Bay, with one opening this week, one a few months down the line, and another relaunch of a local favorite. The established place is the former Silvio’s Brazilian Beach BBQ on the Hermosa Pier Plaza, which is now Silvio’s South American Lounge and Grill. As the name change suggests, the restaurant will be widening their focus to include Peruvian, Colombian, and Chilean items. The core menu is still there, including the popular Carnaval Plate sampler for two, but new chef Paul Bentsen, formerly at Baran’s 2239, may bring some modern flourishes. It will be interesting to see how the place develops, because a lot of South American food establishments have been opening in the area (20 Pier Ave., Hermosa)… The waterfront location is obviously a big draw at Silvio’s, and another grilled meat emporium will be opening by the surf in Redondo. The former Ruby’s will become our local specialist for Santa Maria barbecue, a style with a history that may go all the way back to the cattle ranches of Mexican California. The usual meat is beef top sirloin or tri-tip and sausage rubbed with salt, pepper, and garlic and roasted over red oak coals, typically accompanied by pink beans, rice, and mild salsa. The new restaurant will be operated by a team led by Jeff Jones of Quality Seafood, and the name hasn’t been revealed yet. Watch for an opening around the end of the year… Finally, the much-anticipated opening of Holy Cow BBQ in the former Pho Show is scheduled for this weekend. The menu goes a bit beyond Texan specialties, and I remember having some fine Southern desserts at their Culver City location (1617 S. Pacific Coast Hwy., RB)…
Organized theft rings target visitors to LA’s Griffith Park
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Organized theft rings from Northern California are targeting the vehicles of tourists and other visitors at Los Angeles’ Griffith Park, the sprawling urban wilderness that is home to some of the city’s most famous attractions. Thieves break into vehicles, particularly rental cars, in...
