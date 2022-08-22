Meat Central: There’s a lot of activity involving barbecue of various sorts in the South Bay, with one opening this week, one a few months down the line, and another relaunch of a local favorite. The established place is the former Silvio’s Brazilian Beach BBQ on the Hermosa Pier Plaza, which is now Silvio’s South American Lounge and Grill. As the name change suggests, the restaurant will be widening their focus to include Peruvian, Colombian, and Chilean items. The core menu is still there, including the popular Carnaval Plate sampler for two, but new chef Paul Bentsen, formerly at Baran’s 2239, may bring some modern flourishes. It will be interesting to see how the place develops, because a lot of South American food establishments have been opening in the area (20 Pier Ave., Hermosa)… The waterfront location is obviously a big draw at Silvio’s, and another grilled meat emporium will be opening by the surf in Redondo. The former Ruby’s will become our local specialist for Santa Maria barbecue, a style with a history that may go all the way back to the cattle ranches of Mexican California. The usual meat is beef top sirloin or tri-tip and sausage rubbed with salt, pepper, and garlic and roasted over red oak coals, typically accompanied by pink beans, rice, and mild salsa. The new restaurant will be operated by a team led by Jeff Jones of Quality Seafood, and the name hasn’t been revealed yet. Watch for an opening around the end of the year… Finally, the much-anticipated opening of Holy Cow BBQ in the former Pho Show is scheduled for this weekend. The menu goes a bit beyond Texan specialties, and I remember having some fine Southern desserts at their Culver City location (1617 S. Pacific Coast Hwy., RB)…

MANHATTAN BEACH, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO