Digital Trends

MacBook Air M2 vs. MacBook Pro M2: Which is the best buy?

Apple announced two MacBook models this summer, both boasting the powerful new M2 chip, with greatly improved graphics performance and a dedicated ProRes video engine to speed up editing. The 2022 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro 13-inch have more in common than just the processor, making it a difficult choice when you are looking for a new Mac laptop.
COMPUTERS
Apple Insider

Apple's iPhone dominant in China, Samsung falls out of second place

New sales date from the second quarter of 2022 shows that Apple's iPhone remains the best-selling smartphone in China, and local rival Vivo has overtaken Samsung for second place.
CELL PHONES
Cult of Mac

MacBook Pro getting speed increase this fall

Updated versions of the 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro will go onto production during the last months of 2022, according to a prominent Apple analyst. These will have faster processors. Another reliable source said essentially the same, making it likely that Apple is about refresh its top-tier notebooks. Expect 14-...
COMPUTERS
Apple Insider

These features won't be in the release of iOS 16

It's been a rocky road to the iOS 16 launch. Here are the high-profile features that aren't going to debut in the initial release of Apple's upcoming operating system.
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

Apple issues seventh watchOS 9 developer beta

Apple has seeded its seventh developer beta of watchOS 9 to testers.
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

Despite criticism, Self Service Repair still makes devices more repairable

Apple recently expanded its Self Service Repair program to include Macs. Although the program itself still isn't meant to be the end-all solution for Right to Repair advocates, it's at least a move in the right direction. Since the program was first launched, it has attracted criticism from Right to...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Back-to-school deal: the Dell XPS 13 is $450 off today

Consistently one of the laptop deals you need to keep an eye out for, the Dell XPS 13 with a touchscreen is on sale right now at Dell. Normally priced at $1,600, it’s down to $1,150 for a limited time only, saving you $450 off the usual price. One of the best Dell XPS deals around, this system is ideal if you want to work productively on the move while also doing so in style. Snap it up now before the sale ends or read on while we explain why you need it in your life.
COMPUTERS
Apple Insider

Google tracks 39 types of personal data, Apple tracks 12

New research claims that of five major Big Tech firms, Google tracks more private data about users than any other — and Apple tracks the least.
TECHNOLOGY
Apple Insider

Design the iPhone 14 of your dreams — or your nightmares — with this site

A developer has created a website enabling anyone to produce a render of what the iPhone 14 could look like, or at least how they want it to look.
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

Xiaomi 12T Pro: Google Play Console confirms specifications for upcoming flagship killer

It seems that Xiaomi is on the verge of announcing the Xiaomi 12T series, which includes the Xiaomi 12T Pro. To recap, only just over a week has passed since Phoneandroid revealed a hands-on photo with what they claim was the Xiaomi 12T Pro. A few days earlier, leakers shared pricing and specifications for the Xiaomi 12T Pro, as well as for the Xiaomi 12T. As we have discussed previously, it seemed that the Xiaomi 12T Pro would be a re-badged Redmi K50 Extreme Edition, a smartphone launched earlier this month and is also referred to as the Redmi K50 Ultra.
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

Apple is now taking orders for MacBook Pro & MacBook Air repair parts

Apple's Self Service Repair Store is now accepting orders for MacBook Air and MacBook Pro parts and tools — and will also allow users to view repair manuals for M1-equipped models.
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

Deals: save $200 on Apple's high-end M1 Max MacBook Pro 16-inch, plus $80 off AppleCare

In stock and ready to ship, Apple's high-end retail MacBook Pro 16-inch with the powerful M1 Max chip is discounted exclusively for AppleInsider readers in addition to bonus savings on AppleCare.
COMPUTERS
Apple Insider

First public iPadOS 16 release will actually be iOS 16.1, in October

Skipping September entirely, the first public version of iPadOS 16 will launch in October, and will end up being iPadOS 16.1, not iPadOS 16.0. Apple is currently beta-testing iOS 16 and iPadOS 16, with the former expected to ship to coincide with the iPhone 14 launch in September. However, with a later October launch of updated iPads, the public may never see a full release of iPadOS 16, but instead see iPadOS 16.1.
TECHNOLOGY
Apple Insider

iPhone shipments in Vietnam more than doubled over the last year

Vietnam's iPhone shipments for Apple significantly increased in the second quarter of 2022, because of shift in consumer sentiment towards high end phones, and an expansion of Apple retail. Shipments for budget smartphones remained mostly flat, declining 1% year-over-year to 3.2 million units. Premium smartphones, however, categorized as those above...
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

Best 3-in-1 charging stations for iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch

A single dock for to charge iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch at the same time makes it super convenient and easy to make sure your everyday carry devices are ready to go. Here are a few of the best 3-in-1 charging stations available.
ELECTRONICS

