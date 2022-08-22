Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
MacBook Air M2 vs. MacBook Pro M2: Which is the best buy?
Apple announced two MacBook models this summer, both boasting the powerful new M2 chip, with greatly improved graphics performance and a dedicated ProRes video engine to speed up editing. The 2022 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro 13-inch have more in common than just the processor, making it a difficult choice when you are looking for a new Mac laptop.
Apple Insider
Apple's iPhone dominant in China, Samsung falls out of second place
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — New sales date from the second quarter of 2022 shows that Apple'siPhone remains the best-selling smartphone in China, and local rival Vivo has overtaken Samsung for second place.
Cult of Mac
MacBook Pro getting speed increase this fall
Updated versions of the 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro will go onto production during the last months of 2022, according to a prominent Apple analyst. These will have faster processors. Another reliable source said essentially the same, making it likely that Apple is about refresh its top-tier notebooks. Expect 14-...
Apple Insider
These features won't be in the release of iOS 16
Apple Insider
Apple issues seventh watchOS 9 developer beta
Apple Insider
Despite criticism, Self Service Repair still makes devices more repairable
Apple recently expanded its Self Service Repair program to include Macs. Although the program itself still isn't meant to be the end-all solution for Right to Repair advocates, it's at least a move in the right direction. Since the program was first launched, it has attracted criticism from Right to...
AMD, Nvidia, Intel: Things Aren't Looking Good for Semiconductors
AMD (AMD) , Nvidia (NVDA) , and Intel (INTC) , three of the biggest players in the sector, reported completely different performances. But even when the results were encouraging, as in the case of Advanced Micro Devices, they results came up far short of allaying investors' concerns. Advanced Micro Devices...
Digital Trends
Back-to-school deal: the Dell XPS 13 is $450 off today
Consistently one of the laptop deals you need to keep an eye out for, the Dell XPS 13 with a touchscreen is on sale right now at Dell. Normally priced at $1,600, it’s down to $1,150 for a limited time only, saving you $450 off the usual price. One of the best Dell XPS deals around, this system is ideal if you want to work productively on the move while also doing so in style. Snap it up now before the sale ends or read on while we explain why you need it in your life.
Apple Insider
Google tracks 39 types of personal data, Apple tracks 12
Apple Insider
Design the iPhone 14 of your dreams — or your nightmares — with this site
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi 12T Pro: Google Play Console confirms specifications for upcoming flagship killer
It seems that Xiaomi is on the verge of announcing the Xiaomi 12T series, which includes the Xiaomi 12T Pro. To recap, only just over a week has passed since Phoneandroid revealed a hands-on photo with what they claim was the Xiaomi 12T Pro. A few days earlier, leakers shared pricing and specifications for the Xiaomi 12T Pro, as well as for the Xiaomi 12T. As we have discussed previously, it seemed that the Xiaomi 12T Pro would be a re-badged Redmi K50 Extreme Edition, a smartphone launched earlier this month and is also referred to as the Redmi K50 Ultra.
Apple Insider
Apple is now taking orders for MacBook Pro & MacBook Air repair parts
Samsung Launches 990 Pro Series PCIe 4.0 SSDs With up to 7,450 MB/s
These new M.2 2280 form factor NVMe SSDs will be available in October, starting from $179 for the 1TB model, sans-heatsink. Those wishing for a 4TB model will have to wait until 2023.
Apple Insider
Deals: save $200 on Apple's high-end M1 Max MacBook Pro 16-inch, plus $80 off AppleCare
Apple Insider
First public iPadOS 16 release will actually be iOS 16.1, in October
Skipping September entirely, the first public version of iPadOS 16 will launch in October, and will end up being iPadOS 16.1, not iPadOS 16.0. Apple is currently beta-testing iOS 16 and iPadOS 16, with the former expected to ship to coincide with the iPhone 14 launch in September. However, with a later October launch of updated iPads, the public may never see a full release of iPadOS 16, but instead see iPadOS 16.1.
Apple Insider
Apple's fall iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8 event is on September 7
Apple has confirmed it will be holding its first annual fall special event on September 7, with the "Far Out" event expected to be the launch venue for the iPhone 14, as well as the Apple Watch Series 8. Continuing the annual cycle once more, Apple will be introducing new...
Apple Insider
Apple's Midnight M2 MacBook Air is in stock for $1,099 ($100 off), plus $40 off AppleCare
M2 MacBook deals are at record low prices right now
Amazon is offering up to $150 off and record low prices in its latest M2 MacBook deals.
Apple Insider
iPhone shipments in Vietnam more than doubled over the last year
Vietnam's iPhone shipments for Apple significantly increased in the second quarter of 2022, because of shift in consumer sentiment towards high end phones, and an expansion of Apple retail. Shipments for budget smartphones remained mostly flat, declining 1% year-over-year to 3.2 million units. Premium smartphones, however, categorized as those above...
Apple Insider
Best 3-in-1 charging stations for iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch
