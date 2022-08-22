ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Michigan State
City
Elk Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Detroit News

Conspiracy-promoting Michigan ex-lawmaker sought voting system files

Lansing — Former state Sen. Patrick Colbeck, who has repeatedly touted conspiracy theories about voter fraud, asked a Michigan township to release files from its election management system, information that one clerk said would present "a roadmap for how to hack future elections." News of Colbeck's request in Canton...
fox2detroit.com

Suspected northern Michigan drug traffickers busted after police find meth in mail

LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two northern Michigan residents are facing drug charges after police found meth in a package this summer. According to Michigan State Police, the Traverse Narcotics Team and the United States Postal Inspection Service discovered illegal substances being mailed to a home in Leelanau County in June. After a search warrant was obtained, investigators opened the box and found crystal methamphetamine.
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Timothy Mcveigh
deadlinedetroit.com

Why isn't the Michigan GOP listening to Nolan Finley?

Those who read Edith Hamilton's "Mythology" in eighth grade English may remember Cassandra, the Trojan priestess whose fate was to speak prophecies that were always true, but never believed. Today Nolan Finley, the Detroit News' editorial-page editor and one of the highest-profile conservatives in the state, published his umpteenth column...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Fbi Agents#Defense Attorneys#Fbi Special Agent#Politics State#Politics Governor#Fbi#Chambers
US 103.1

Michigan Police No Longer Need To See Drivers Do This To Write A Ticket

As children across Michigan are heading back to school it's important to be aware of your surroundings and follow school speed zone laws. A new law being implemented is trying to protect kids who ride the bus and punish drivers who don't stop when a bus turns on its flashing lights and stop sign.
fox2detroit.com

Human smuggling attempt with jet ski leads to arrest of 5 in Michigan

PORT HURON, Mich. (FOX 2) - Five people were arrested over the weekend after a jet ski was used to bring migrants into the United States from Canada. According to Customs and Border Patrol, a jet ski was seen leaving Canada and crossing the border on the St. Clair River on Saturday. Agents flying around the Blue Water Bridge watched the jet ski stop near Port Huron. Two people got off the jet ski, while it returned to Canada.
PORT HURON, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Former Western Michigan University hockey captain pleads guilty to lesser charge in rape case

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – A former Western Michigan University hockey team captain has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge in a rape case. According to WOOD, an NBC affiliate out of Grand Rapids, 23-year-old Paul Washe of Clarkston was being charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct. He pleaded guilty to “seduction” and the criminal sexual conduct charge was dismissed.
CLARKSTON, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
recordpatriot.com

Police suspend search for missing West Michigan man until more leads surface

The Michigan State Police is suspending the search for 28-year-old Coopersville resident Erik Johnson who disappeared Saturday, Aug. 13, until authorities get a lead pointing them in the right direction. His family continues searching. "We need to keep his name out there," Johnson's sister Katieann Mikula said. "Police have stopped...
COOPERSVILLE, MI
CBS Detroit

Border Agents Make Million Dollar Bust At Blue Water Bridge Crossing

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Four men are in custody after allegedly attempting to smuggle over a million dollars worth of marijuana and ecstasy into the United States from Canada. According to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office, a semi-truck entered the U.S. from Canada and was eventually spotted at a closed business in Columbus Township. Officers observed the suspected narcotics being loaded from the truck and into a van. Officers then arrested two men and found 348 pounds of marijuana and 24 pounds of ecstasy. The department says the drugs have a street value in excess of $1,000,000. During...
Detroit News

State officials identify cause of Michigan dog illness

State agricultural officials on Wednesday announced they have identified canine parvovirus as the illness recently spreading to dogs mostly in northern Michigan and causing some deaths. Testing results centered on samples from cases sent by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development to Michigan State University's veterinary lab in...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor, MI
19K+
Followers
28K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

 https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/

Comments / 0

Community Policy