Taking the Fifth, FBI attacked: 5 takeaways of Gov. Whitmer kidnap trial
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Multiple potential witnesses in the Gov. Grethen Whitmer kidnap trial invoked Fifth Amendment protections against self-incrimination. Stephen Robeson, described as a “double agent” for helping the FBI, then sharing information with defendants, and Brandon Caserta, acquitted in an earlier trial, were among those who refused to testify.
Whitmer thanks police, prosecutors in securing guilty verdict in kidnapping trial
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says she is grateful for the hard work of law enforcement and prosecutors after two men associated with a group that sought to kidnap her from a vacation home in 2020 were found guilty on multiple charges. A jury out of Grand Rapids on Tuesday, Aug. 23...
Fight isn’t over for men found guilty of leading plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer, defense attorneys say
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The fight isn’t over for two men found guilty Tuesday of conspiring to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, according to their attorneys. “We will be pursuing all avenues of relief for our clients in between now and sentencing,” Christopher Gibbons, the attorney for Adam Fox, told reporters Tuesday when asked about appealing the conviction.
Jurors in Gov. Whitmer kidnap case deliberate nearly 5 hours without verdict
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The jury in the Gov. Gretchen Whitmer kidnap case will resume deliberations Tuesday, Aug. 23. The jury deliberated about five hours Monday in U.S. District Court in Grand Rapids without reaching a verdict. Jurors said in a 5 p.m. note to the court that they wanted to recess for the day.
Michigan court declines to hear lawmakers’ appeal of order keeping abortion legal
The Michigan Court of Appeals on Wednesday declined to consider the Republican-led state legislature’s appeal of an order keeping abortion legal in Michigan. Lawmakers’ application for leave to appeal is denied “for failure to persuade the court of the need for immediate appellate review,” reads the order, dated Aug. 24.
Detroit News
Conspiracy-promoting Michigan ex-lawmaker sought voting system files
Lansing — Former state Sen. Patrick Colbeck, who has repeatedly touted conspiracy theories about voter fraud, asked a Michigan township to release files from its election management system, information that one clerk said would present "a roadmap for how to hack future elections." News of Colbeck's request in Canton...
Rejected county chair wants delegate fight at Michigan GOP convention
Mark Forton, the once-recognized head of Macomb County’s Republican Party says he will lead an effort Saturday to replace the county’s delegates at the Michigan GOP convention, an event supposed to be a show of statewide party unity. Republicans in Macomb, the state’s third-largest county, voted in April...
fox2detroit.com
Suspected northern Michigan drug traffickers busted after police find meth in mail
LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two northern Michigan residents are facing drug charges after police found meth in a package this summer. According to Michigan State Police, the Traverse Narcotics Team and the United States Postal Inspection Service discovered illegal substances being mailed to a home in Leelanau County in June. After a search warrant was obtained, investigators opened the box and found crystal methamphetamine.
deadlinedetroit.com
Why isn't the Michigan GOP listening to Nolan Finley?
Those who read Edith Hamilton's "Mythology" in eighth grade English may remember Cassandra, the Trojan priestess whose fate was to speak prophecies that were always true, but never believed. Today Nolan Finley, the Detroit News' editorial-page editor and one of the highest-profile conservatives in the state, published his umpteenth column...
What’s really at stake in Michigan’s governor debate date disagreements?
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon have both agreed to two statewide televised debates from the same two hosts. But they haven’t settled on the same dates, and the disagreement says more about the state of the race than scheduling conflicts. Early Wednesday, Whitmer’s campaign announced they...
Auto crash survivors can’t have lifetime benefits cut retroactively, Michigan Court of Appeals rules
Catastrophically injured auto crash victims can’t have their lifetime medical care reimbursements cut after the fact, the Michigan Court of Appeals ruled Thursday. The ruling reversed a 2019 change to Michigan’s no-fault auto insurance law that reduced the amount insurers have to pay. It’s a ruling that could...
Couple used U.S. Postal Service to traffic meth into Northern Michigan, police say
CEDAR, MI – A Northern Michigan couple is facing drug charges after investigators discovered crystal methamphetamine that was being mailed to them via the U.S. Postal Service, police said. In June, detectives with the Traverse Narcotics Team and U.S. Postal Inspection Service identified illegal substances being mailed to a...
Michigan Police No Longer Need To See Drivers Do This To Write A Ticket
As children across Michigan are heading back to school it's important to be aware of your surroundings and follow school speed zone laws. A new law being implemented is trying to protect kids who ride the bus and punish drivers who don't stop when a bus turns on its flashing lights and stop sign.
Detroit News
Court nixes certain Michigan's auto insurance cuts, but group promises appeal
A long-awaited court order Thursday ridding Michigan's auto insurance reform of a large swath of cost containment measures was greeted as a victory by patients and health care providers and as setback by the law's defenders. The order would stop the 2019 law's mandated fee cuts on certain services, which...
fox2detroit.com
Human smuggling attempt with jet ski leads to arrest of 5 in Michigan
PORT HURON, Mich. (FOX 2) - Five people were arrested over the weekend after a jet ski was used to bring migrants into the United States from Canada. According to Customs and Border Patrol, a jet ski was seen leaving Canada and crossing the border on the St. Clair River on Saturday. Agents flying around the Blue Water Bridge watched the jet ski stop near Port Huron. Two people got off the jet ski, while it returned to Canada.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Former Western Michigan University hockey captain pleads guilty to lesser charge in rape case
KALAMAZOO, Mich. – A former Western Michigan University hockey team captain has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge in a rape case. According to WOOD, an NBC affiliate out of Grand Rapids, 23-year-old Paul Washe of Clarkston was being charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct. He pleaded guilty to “seduction” and the criminal sexual conduct charge was dismissed.
recordpatriot.com
Police suspend search for missing West Michigan man until more leads surface
The Michigan State Police is suspending the search for 28-year-old Coopersville resident Erik Johnson who disappeared Saturday, Aug. 13, until authorities get a lead pointing them in the right direction. His family continues searching. "We need to keep his name out there," Johnson's sister Katieann Mikula said. "Police have stopped...
Border Agents Make Million Dollar Bust At Blue Water Bridge Crossing
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Four men are in custody after allegedly attempting to smuggle over a million dollars worth of marijuana and ecstasy into the United States from Canada. According to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office, a semi-truck entered the U.S. from Canada and was eventually spotted at a closed business in Columbus Township. Officers observed the suspected narcotics being loaded from the truck and into a van. Officers then arrested two men and found 348 pounds of marijuana and 24 pounds of ecstasy. The department says the drugs have a street value in excess of $1,000,000. During...
Detroit News
Grand Traverse County lawmaker's election bid runs afoul of state law
A northern Michigan Republican lawmaker seeking to represent a new House district after he was drawn into another district with his colleague ran afoul of state election law while filing to run for a second term. Michigan election law requires that a candidate for the state House or Senate is...
Detroit News
State officials identify cause of Michigan dog illness
State agricultural officials on Wednesday announced they have identified canine parvovirus as the illness recently spreading to dogs mostly in northern Michigan and causing some deaths. Testing results centered on samples from cases sent by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development to Michigan State University's veterinary lab in...
