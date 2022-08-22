Read full article on original website
Related
deseret.com
How ESPN describes the state of Utah, BYU and Utah State football heading into the season
In the next two weeks, BYU, Utah and Utah State will each begin their 2022 college football campaigns trying to build off a successful 2021 season in which all three finished the year ranked in the Top 25. While it’s anticipated to be another good year for the three Utah...
kslnewsradio.com
Leadership change announced at Utah State University
LOGAN, Utah — A leadership change was announced Monday at Utah State University. The university says that Dr. James Morales is leaving his role as the university vice president. His departure is effective immediately. Morales was named vice president of student services at USU in June 2009. He had served in that position since then.
Gephardt Daily
A Utah State University vice president steps down
LOGAN, Utah, Aug. 22, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah State University‘s Student Services Vice President, James Morales, has resigned. “Dr. James Morales will be leaving his position as vice president for USU effective today, August 22,” a USU university news release says. “Dr. Morales was named vice president of student services in June 2009 and has served in that capacity since then.
In-N-Out Burger opens in north Utah after longtime planning
LOGA, Utah — Locals queued up early on Wednesday to get a taste of northern Utah’s newest fast-food addition: In-N-Out Burger. “I know we had people here before 5 a.m.,” said Denny Warnick, the chief operating officer for In-N-Out. “We’re just so blessed.” Baylee Luker and Ryan Ball treated themselves a little while after the burger joint opened around 10 a.m. ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSLTV
University of Utah student killed in Nevada crash
WINNEMUCCA, Nev. — A University of Utah student was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash near Winnemucca, Nevada, earlier this month. The incident happened on Interstate 80, near state mile marker 186, at approximately 1:42 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6. “Preliminary investigation determined that a gray Toyota 4runner SUV...
Herald-Journal
Are Utah gas prices excessively high?
While I seldom agree with the current President, he recently talked about the oil and gas industry being excessively greedy and sticking it to the public. Right now (8/22/2022) in Tremonton, the gas prices for regular 85 octane gas range from $4.39.9-$4.49.9 per gallon. In Logan, it’s even higher.
Herald-Journal
Mine operation scaring Sardine Canyon land
After visiting my father in Logan last weekend and while driving back to Sandy, I decided to take a little detour in Sardine Canyon. Having grown up in Logan, I've driven the canyon hundreds of times. So out of curiosity, I decided to see what the bright shiny building might be that is located up on a hill off the side of the road, midway between Logan and Brigham City.
How to lower your Utah property taxes — maybe
When she received her property tax notice, it showed she was supposed to pay about $800 more in 2023 than she did this year. Berhow fell victim to a phenomenon afflicting many Utah property owners.
RELATED PEOPLE
60 foot American flag stolen from Utah memorial foundation
NORTH OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – A large American flag being used for local parades was stolen Saturday, according to The Major Brent Taylor Foundation. A Facebook post from the foundation states, “Yesterday we woke up to a missing flag case—including the 30’ by 60’ flag that we store inside of it.” They say the flag […]
Gephardt Daily
Police issue Silver Alert for missing Layton man who may be hitchhiking to Las Vegas
LAYTON, Utah, Aug. 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 57-year-old Layton man with memory issues who may be hitchhiking to Las Vegas. Travis William Hicks was last seen about 4:20 p.m. near 2400 N. Fairfield Road, according to the Silver Alert. Hicks has Alzheimer’s disease, a traumatic brain injury and heart issues, and also is suicidal, Layton police said.
Herald-Journal
Logan no place to buy your gas
If you want to save money on the price of gas, if you go over the hill to Brigham city you can get gas for 27 cents a gallon less as of Sunday 8/21/2022. It looks like we here in Cache Valley are paying far to much.
KSLTV
Centerville homeowners’ fence driven into multiple times
CENTERVILLE, Utah — A driver crashed through a Centerville family’s fence, and then into their neighbor’s backyard Saturday night. The incident happened near the intersection of Chase Lane and 400 East at approximately 9 p.m. when Julianne Zollinger and her husband were putting their children to bed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Utah homeowners find goats on roof
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — Utah homeowners made an interesting discovery on their roof over the weekend — they found goats hanging out. According to the Animal Care of Davis County in a Facebook post, an officer who was on call on Saturday evening responded to a home after a call about goats on a roof.
kvnutalk
Logan man with lengthy criminal history sentenced to prison – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A 36-year-old Logan man with multiple convictions for theft and forgery has been sent to prison. Jose Mateo Trevino was ordered to serve zero to five years after being told he had run out of chances. Trevino was sentenced in 1st District Court Monday morning. He had...
kvnutalk
Clarkston woman arrested for alleged assault after night of drinking – Cache Valley Daily
SALT LAKE CITY — A 34-year-old Clarkston woman has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a couple at her home in July, according to deputies. Stephanie Guthrie was booked Tuesday night into the Cache County Jail after she reportedly had been on the run. According to an arrest report, Cache...
kjzz.com
Layton crews unable to fight house fire from within due to large amounts of debris
LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — Fire crews responded to a home that was producing heavy smoke on Wednesday morning, but they were unable to manage the incident as they typically would. The incident happened in the area of 1100 North and Hill Field Road, where a fire initially was reported...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ksl.com
Cars keep crashing into Centerville family's fence; Homeowners want solutions
CENTERVILLE — A driver crashed through a Centerville family's fence and then into their neighbor's backyard Saturday night. The incident happened near the intersection of Chase Lane and 400 East at approximately 9 p.m. when Julianne Zollinger and her husband were putting their children to bed. "(The driver) had...
Large flag stolen from North Ogden foundation honoring fallen soldier
A 30-foot by 60-foot flag used in parades by the Utah foundation honoring the late Major Brent Taylor was stolen over the weekend.
FanSided
276K+
Followers
524K+
Post
136M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0