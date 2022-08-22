ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, UT

kslnewsradio.com

NORTH LOGAN, UT
Gephardt Daily

A Utah State University vice president steps down

LOGAN, Utah, Aug. 22, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah State University‘s Student Services Vice President, James Morales, has resigned. “Dr. James Morales will be leaving his position as vice president for USU effective today, August 22,” a USU university news release says. “Dr. Morales was named vice president of student services in June 2009 and has served in that capacity since then.
LOGAN, UT
Idaho State Journal

In-N-Out Burger opens in north Utah after longtime planning

LOGA, Utah — Locals queued up early on Wednesday to get a taste of northern Utah’s newest fast-food addition: In-N-Out Burger. “I know we had people here before 5 a.m.,” said Denny Warnick, the chief operating officer for In-N-Out. “We’re just so blessed.” Baylee Luker and Ryan Ball treated themselves a little while after the burger joint opened around 10 a.m. ...
LOGAN, UT
KSLTV

University of Utah student killed in Nevada crash

WINNEMUCCA, Nev. — A University of Utah student was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash near Winnemucca, Nevada, earlier this month. The incident happened on Interstate 80, near state mile marker 186, at approximately 1:42 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6. “Preliminary investigation determined that a gray Toyota 4runner SUV...
WINNEMUCCA, NV
Herald-Journal

Are Utah gas prices excessively high?

While I seldom agree with the current President, he recently talked about the oil and gas industry being excessively greedy and sticking it to the public. Right now (8/22/2022) in Tremonton, the gas prices for regular 85 octane gas range from $4.39.9-$4.49.9 per gallon. In Logan, it’s even higher.
LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

Mine operation scaring Sardine Canyon land

After visiting my father in Logan last weekend and while driving back to Sandy, I decided to take a little detour in Sardine Canyon. Having grown up in Logan, I've driven the canyon hundreds of times. So out of curiosity, I decided to see what the bright shiny building might be that is located up on a hill off the side of the road, midway between Logan and Brigham City.
LOGAN, UT
ABC4

60 foot American flag stolen from Utah memorial foundation

NORTH OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – A large American flag being used for local parades was stolen Saturday, according to The Major Brent Taylor Foundation. A Facebook post from the foundation states, “Yesterday we woke up to a missing flag case—including the 30’ by 60’ flag that we store inside of it.” They say the flag […]
NORTH OGDEN, UT
Gephardt Daily

Police issue Silver Alert for missing Layton man who may be hitchhiking to Las Vegas

LAYTON, Utah, Aug. 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 57-year-old Layton man with memory issues who may be hitchhiking to Las Vegas. Travis William Hicks was last seen about 4:20 p.m. near 2400 N. Fairfield Road, according to the Silver Alert. Hicks has Alzheimer’s disease, a traumatic brain injury and heart issues, and also is suicidal, Layton police said.
Herald-Journal

Logan no place to buy your gas

If you want to save money on the price of gas, if you go over the hill to Brigham city you can get gas for 27 cents a gallon less as of Sunday 8/21/2022. It looks like we here in Cache Valley are paying far to much.
LOGAN, UT
KSLTV

Centerville homeowners’ fence driven into multiple times

CENTERVILLE, Utah — A driver crashed through a Centerville family’s fence, and then into their neighbor’s backyard Saturday night. The incident happened near the intersection of Chase Lane and 400 East at approximately 9 p.m. when Julianne Zollinger and her husband were putting their children to bed.
CENTERVILLE, UT
Boston 25 News WFXT

Utah homeowners find goats on roof

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — Utah homeowners made an interesting discovery on their roof over the weekend — they found goats hanging out. According to the Animal Care of Davis County in a Facebook post, an officer who was on call on Saturday evening responded to a home after a call about goats on a roof.
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
