Software

Apple Insider

Apple issues seventh watchOS 9 developer beta

Apple has seeded its seventh developer beta of watchOS 9 to testers. The latest builds can be downloaded by developers in the beta-testing program via the Apple Developer Center, or as an over-the-air update for devices already using beta builds. The public beta version of the releases is expected to arrive soon, and will be available through the Apple Beta Software Program website.
These features won't be in the release of iOS 16

As is often the case, Apple's software aspirations are too ambiguous. Some features were announced as coming in future updates while others will go missing during the beta process. So far, here is what we know about the features that won't make it to the point-zero release of iOS 16.
Google tracks 39 types of personal data, Apple tracks 12

New research claims that of five major Big Tech firms, Google tracks more private data about users than any other — and Apple tracks the least.
How to take advantage of Safari Tab Groups in macOS Ventura

Tab Groups gain new capabilities in macOS Ventura thanks to Focus Modes and SharePlay. Here's how to set them up and get the most out of the feature.
Despite criticism, Self Service Repair still makes devices more repairable

Apple recently expanded its Self Service Repair program to include Macs. Although the program itself still isn't meant to be the end-all solution for Right to Repair advocates, it's at least a move in the right direction. Since the program was first launched, it has attracted criticism from Right to...
Apple 'Far Out' iPhone 14 event invite is an AR star field

The September 7 Apple event invite has an augmented reality feature for iPhone and iPad which creates a looping star field. Here's how to activate it. When on the Apple event webpage, users can click on the Apple logo to enter AR view on iOS and iPadOS devices. On macOS, users can download the file and view the animation in Quick Look.
What Apple learned from skeuomorphism and why it still matters

Apple's focus on skeumorphism changed a decade ago in iOS 7. Here's why Apple started and stopped using it, how it evolved, and why it's still important to interface design.
Design the iPhone 14 of your dreams — or your nightmares — with this site

A developer has created a website enabling anyone to produce a render of what the iPhone 14 could look like, or at least how they want it to look.
First public iPadOS 16 release will actually be iOS 16.1, in October

Skipping September entirely, the first public version of iPadOS 16 will launch in October, and will end up being iPadOS 16.1, not iPadOS 16.0. Apple is currently beta-testing iOS 16 and iPadOS 16, with the former expected to ship to coincide with the iPhone 14 launch in September. However, with a later October launch of updated iPads, the public may never see a full release of iPadOS 16, but instead see iPadOS 16.1.
The best ways to communicate well between iOS and Android smartphones

Default messaging apps like iMessage are not always the best to use when you know that there are people in the chat using other operating systems. Here are the best cross-platform messaging apps that can help with the problems that have haunted text messengers for years.
Apple is now taking orders for MacBook Pro & MacBook Air repair parts

Apple's Self Service Repair Store is now accepting orders for MacBook Air and MacBook Pro parts and tools — and will also allow users to view repair manuals for M1-equipped models.
Apple introduces seventh iOS 16 and first iPadOS 16.1 developer betas

Apple has provided developer testers with the seventh beta of iOS 16 and first beta of iPadOS 16.1, as the expected fall releases draw nearer. The newest builds can be downloaded via the Apple Developer Center for those enrolled in the test program, or via an over-the-air update on devices running the beta software. Public betas typically arrive within a few days of the developer versions, via the Apple Beta Software Program website.
How to manage Health data sharing in iOS 16

Apple has expanded on its health sharing features in iOS 16, including the ability for you to ask someone to share their data with you. Here's what you can do, and how you can control what gets shared.
Interns at Big Tech companies remain hopeful amid economic downturns

Tim Cook has said Apple plans to be more deliberate for hiring within certain areas of the company in 2023, but summer interns are optimistic about their prospects at Apple and elsewhere. Credit: WikiCommons. After two years of confusion and changing targets, big tech companies haven't slowed hiring of interns....
Original sealed in plastic iPhone commands $35K at auction

A recent Apple hardware sale didn't just generate big money for an original Apple I board. At the same auction, a new and sealed first-generation iPhone also sold for over $35,000. The items were part of RR Auction's "Apple, Jobs, and Computer Hardware" auction. That same auction featured a rare...
Upgraded version of O.MG hacking cable packs nefarious new capabilities

A new version of the O.MG hacking tool, which looks like an unassuming Lightning cable, can compromise a range of devices and inject commands, log keystrokes, and more. The O.MG Elite was recently showed off at the DEFCON cybersecurity conference in Las Vegas, and The Verge recently took a look into the nefarious accessory's capabilities.
Apple's secure Lockdown Mode may reduce web browsing anonymity

Apple's new Lockdown Mode significantly increases the security of your iPhone, but the way it works could actually decrease your device's privacy while browsing online.
Best 3-in-1 charging stations for iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch

A single dock to charge iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch at the same time makes it super convenient and easy to make sure your everyday carry devices are ready to go. Here are a few of the best 3-in-1 charging stations available.
SanDisk Professional G-Drive range overhauled with 10Gbit USB 3.2 Type-C

The SanDisk Professional G-Drive range of high-capacity external drives now includes a hard disk-based option that connects with a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C interface and has a modernized appearance.
