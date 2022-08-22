GWINNER, N.D. (NDHP) – A Gwinner man was seriously injured during a two vehicle crash on Monday, August 22nd near Gwinner. The North Dakota Highway Patrol said 52-year-old Christopher Lee McFarland was driving a Case tractor pulling a mower trailer, west bound on ND Highway 13, 1 mile west of Gwinner, ND. A Volvo truck driven by 43-year-old Ryan Roger Unterseher of Lidgerwood, ND was also westbound and came upon the tractor while it was driving on the roadway. Unterseher was distracted by something near his feet and failed to see the tractor. He rear ended the mower the tractor was pulling.

GWINNER, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO