Viking Football Opens Season Thursday Night at Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, ND. (VCSU) – The 2022 college football season kicks off Thursday night in Jamestown. Valley City State University hits the road on Thursday, traveling 35 miles west for the season opener at rival University of Jamestown. It will be the 123rd meeting in the rivalry’s storied history.
Hi-Liner Boys Tennis Falls to Fargo North
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com)-The Hi-Liners opened up the season on the road at Fargo North. The match-up was super competitive leading to long matches with four going the distance of three sets. The last match on split sets and the coaches changed the format to a third set short set because of impending darkness.
Larry E. Hopland
Larry Hopland, 73, passed away Monday morning, August 22, 2022 at CHI Oakes Hospital, Oakes, ND. Memorial Service – 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Eddy Funeral Home. Burial – North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.
Conklin to be Inducted to the OPS Hall of Fame
OAKES, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Art Conklin, Oakes Public Schools’ Administrator of 30 years, will be inducted into the Oakes Public School Hall of Fame on Monday, September 12 at 7:00 pm. The induction will be held in the South Gym in conjunction with the coronation of the 2022...
Hot Springs woman dies in one-vehicle accident near Aberdeen
File photo by Brett Nachtigall/Fall River County Herald-Star. In this newspaper photo taken in August 2021, Shirley Leigh, while then-recovering from cancer treatments, shows off a unique sunflower which had voluntarily grown near her backyard vegetable garden, located on Lincoln Avenue in Hot Springs. _______________________________________. By Brett Nachtigall. Publisher. ABERDEEN...
Jacquetta Stricklin
Jacquetta Stricklin, age 95, of Valley City, ND, died Wednesday, August 24 th at SMP Health – St. Raphael in Valley City. A memorial service for Jacquetta will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements by the Lerud Mathias Funeral Home, and online guestbook is available at www.lerudmathias.com.
Two men in crash involving a tractor and a semi near Gwinner, ND
SARGENT COUNTY, N.D. (KFGO) – The North Dakota Highway Patrol says two people were injured in a crash involving a tractor and a semi a mile west of Gwinner Monday afternoon. 52-year-old Christopher McFarland, of Gwinner, was driving the tractor on Highway 13 when he was rear-ended by the semi, driven by 43-year-old Ryan Underseher, of Lidgerwood. The tractor, which was pulling a mower, was pushed into a ditch and rolled. McFarland was ejected. The truck and tanker it was pulling also ended up in a ditch, upright.
Otter Tail, MDU to jointly build 95-mile powerline
FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (KFGO) – Otter Tail Power Company and Montana-Dakota Utilities have announced a plan to jointly build a 95-mile power transmission line from Jamestown to Ellendale, North Dakota. It will connect two existing substations. The companies say the power line will allow them to create a more...
2 injured in 2 vehicle crash in Sargent County
The tractor, driven by a 52-year-old man, was pushed into the north ditch, where the tractor and mower separated and rolled, and the driver was ejected from the back of the tractor.
Two Vehicle Crash Near Gwinner Injures Two
GWINNER, N.D. (NDHP) – A Gwinner man was seriously injured during a two vehicle crash on Monday, August 22nd near Gwinner. The North Dakota Highway Patrol said 52-year-old Christopher Lee McFarland was driving a Case tractor pulling a mower trailer, west bound on ND Highway 13, 1 mile west of Gwinner, ND. A Volvo truck driven by 43-year-old Ryan Roger Unterseher of Lidgerwood, ND was also westbound and came upon the tractor while it was driving on the roadway. Unterseher was distracted by something near his feet and failed to see the tractor. He rear ended the mower the tractor was pulling.
Fargo Man Assaults Barnes County Deputy In Valley City
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A 49-year-old Fargo man is facing several felony charges after he allegedly assaulted a Barnes County Sheriff’s deputy. According to the news release Dustin L. Lende was being pursued by deputies in Cass County for a prior incident in that county. The pursuit ended when he fled into Barnes County with his vehicle.
VCPS COVID-19 Protocol For Students & Staff
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – School starts on Wednesday, August 24th. Josh Johnson, Superintendent of Valley City Public Schools said parents had a few questions regarding the COVID-19 protocol. He said any student or staff member that has developed symptoms for COVID-19 should not return to school until they...
