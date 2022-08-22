Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Texas Police Chief Says We Need a Shield, Rifle, and AmmunitionTom HandyHouston, TX
Governor Abbott Asked to Change State’s Gun Law - He Said it was UnconstitutionalTom HandyUvalde, TX
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
Beto says, "Abbott has changed nothing since Uvalde to keep kids safe."Ash JurbergTexas State
Uvalde Councilman Slams Governor Abbott Over His InactionsTom HandyUvalde, TX
KSAT 12
Uvalde CISD board takes no action against superintendent during grievance hearing
UVALDE, Texas – The Uvalde CISD school board met for three hours behind closed doors Monday night to listen to parent and public grievances against Superintendent Dr. Hal Harrell before deciding not to take action against him. Instead, Javier Flores made a motion that was unanimously passed by the...
Uvalde Police Chief, Fired for Shooting Response, Says Vote Is ‘Public Lynching’
UVALDE — The Uvalde school board agreed Wednesday to fire Pete Arredondo, the school district police chief broadly criticized for his response to the deadliest school shooting in Texas history, in a vote that came shortly after he asked to be taken off of suspension and receive backpay. Arredondo, widely blamed for law enforcement’s delayed […]
foxsanantonio.com
UPDATED: Uvalde CISD school board votes to fire police chief Pete Arredondo
SAN ANTONIO - The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District school board has voted unanimously to fire Police Chief Pete Arredondo during Wednesday night's meeting. “Coward!” parents yelled in a Uvalde auditorium as the meeting got underway. Arredondo, who has been on leave from the district since June 22, has...
Uvalde school police chief fired for response to shooting
UVALDE, Texas (AP) — The Uvalde school district has fired police chief Pete Arredondo under mounting pressure in the grieving Texas town to punish officers for hesitating for over an hour to storm a classroom and take down the gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers In a unanimous vote Wednesday evening, the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District’s board of trustees fired Arredondo during a meeting also attended by parents and survivors of the May 24 massacre. Arredondo, who was not present, is the first officer to lose his job following one of the deadliest classroom shootings in U.S. history. His ouster came three months to the day after the tragedy and less than two weeks before students return to school in Uvalde, where some children are still too scared or scarred to go back inside a classroom. The board faced withering criticism, with one young girl approaching a microphone to to ask why law enforcement hadn’t protected her friends and teachers. “Turn in your badge,” she demanded.
15 months before Uvalde massacre, Police Chief Arredondo raised security issues with school board
UVALDE, Texas — Law enforcement was criticized for its response to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas. Fifteen months before the school shooting that claimed the lives of 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas, the embattled school district police chief mentioned during a city school board meeting some of the security issues that investigators have found played critical roles in the failures connected with the May 24 massacre.
WFAA
Uvalde parents call for school district superintendent's job
UVALDE, Texas — With the start to a delayed school year about two weeks away, Uvalde CISD trustees provided another chance Monday night for families to ask questions regarding security and protocol after May's mass shooting at Robb Elementary. The public-comment portion of the meeting was followed by the...
saobserver.com
“In our Texas it’s you and me…”
O’Rourke criticized Abbott for not calling a special session after the Uvalde massacre, while Abbott has said his rival is bad for energy. DeSOTO — Beto O’Rourke told voters Saturday at a town-hall gathering that the way to move Texas forward is to dump Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in November’s election.
fox7austin.com
Austin nonprofit giving away free bikes to Uvalde students
AUSTIN, Texas - Operation Get Out, an Austin nonprofit organization, is gifting new bicycles to 3rd-6th grade students in Uvalde. The organizations says it is teaming up with The Move, a sports podcast by Lance Armstrong, JB Hager and George Hincapie, to transport 800 brand-new bikes from Austin to Uvalde.
KSAT 12
$27 billion class action lawsuit announced for Uvalde victims and survivors
UVALDE – Some of the families affected by the Robb Elementary School mass shooting are now a part of a major lawsuit. The class action lawsuit, which was announced Sunday, is going after several law enforcement agencies as well as the manufacturer of the gun used in the massacre.
Pleasanton Express
Chief Priest Report – Lytle
When you look at the call volume, it might appear it was a slow week with only 49 calls. It was a busy one with nine reported property crimes, more on that later. Officers conducted 71 traffic stops which resulted in 63 citations and eight warnings. Let’s get the arrest...
Back to school, with panic buttons: Districts scramble after Uvalde
Multiple states now mandate or encourage the buttons, and a growing number of districts are shelling out tens of thousands of dollars per school for them.
Uvalde Tragedy Used For Sick Insensitive Propaganda in California
The 1,500-mile tension between Texas and California begins to thicken after an extremely disturbing ad was displayed in one of the densest areas in California. The fierce rivalry between Texas and California is continuously being fueled. It's no secret that Texas has become the "It Place." According to reports, Texas is the #1 state people are moving to, and California is the #1 state people are leaving. Not only are residents from other states flocking to Texas, but so are huge tech companies like Tesla and HP.
KENS 5
Special meeting in Uvalde marking three months since the shooting
Two meetings to discuss the fate of Pete Arredondo were postponed. His attorney sent a letter on Wednesday saying he wouldn't be in attendance for this meeting.
KRGV
Inmates at Willacy County Jail memorialize victims of Uvalde shooting
The world watched in horror and confusion after the mass shooting in Uvalde that claimed the lives of 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde. "One of my friends in the dorm was connected to someone who lost their loved one in a tragedy," Joe Arzola - an inmate at the Willacy County jail - said.
cbs4local.com
Civil rights attorney plans to file $27 billion lawsuit for Uvalde school shooting victims
UVALDE, Texas (WOAI/KABB) — The 90-day mark is approaching since the Robb Elementary school shooting that happened on May 24 in Uvalde, Texas. Uvalde parents like Adam Martinez believe there has been little to no accountability and said "some things need to change and maybe it needs to start at the top, change the culture of everything."
KENS 5
Bandera County authorities identify found remains as local father missing since July
SAN ANTONIO — Bandera County authorities identified remains discovered last week as belonging to Sean Duffy, a 56-year-old man who went missing in July. Matt King, chief deputy of the Bandera County Sheriff's Office, confirmed the information to KENS 5 following an autopsy conducted in Lockhart. The body was discovered by a passerby last week, sending tremors of unease through a small-town community where residents say they've noticed an uptick in crime and missing people.
Attorneys For Uvalde Shooting Victims To Name Gun Maker, Border Patrol In $27 Billion Lawsuit
A lawyer revealed plans Sunday for a $27 billion lawsuit against a number of institutions and other parties on behalf of victims and survivors of the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting, according to San Antonio ABC affiliate KSAT 12. Law Offices of Bonner & Bonner’s Charles
In Texas, resentment builds as border crackdown ensnares local drivers
BRACKETTVILLE, Texas — The web of state highway troopers that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has woven at the border has ensnared local drivers pulled over by officers searching for smugglers and people who've slipped across the border. Abbott’s election-year attempt to thwart illegal immigration, called Operation Lone Star, has...
News Channel 25
Texas immigration attorney and federal magistrate arrested for human smuggling
KINNEY COUNTY, Texas — An immigration attorney and federally appointed magistrate in Texas was arrested and charged with smuggling of a human and resisting arrest. Timothy D. Japhet was arrested Saturday afternoon in Kinney County by Constable Jimmy Fullen. Four adult men were detained alongside Japhet. It is unknown...
devinenews.com
Police identify 2 subjects in Walmart incidents, ask victims to PLEASE CALL IMMEDIATELY so they can locate other subjects
Several recent incidents at the local Walmart in Devine have residents on edge. Reports of men following and approaching female shoppers have come in one after another on social media. Two of the men actually followed a woman out of the store. Devine PD is asking victims to please call...
