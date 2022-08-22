ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxsanantonio.com

UPDATED: Uvalde CISD school board votes to fire police chief Pete Arredondo

SAN ANTONIO - The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District school board has voted unanimously to fire Police Chief Pete Arredondo during Wednesday night's meeting. “Coward!” parents yelled in a Uvalde auditorium as the meeting got underway. Arredondo, who has been on leave from the district since June 22, has...
UVALDE, TX
The Associated Press

Uvalde school police chief fired for response to shooting

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — The Uvalde school district has fired police chief Pete Arredondo under mounting pressure in the grieving Texas town to punish officers for hesitating for over an hour to storm a classroom and take down the gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers In a unanimous vote Wednesday evening, the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District’s board of trustees fired Arredondo during a meeting also attended by parents and survivors of the May 24 massacre. Arredondo, who was not present, is the first officer to lose his job following one of the deadliest classroom shootings in U.S. history. His ouster came three months to the day after the tragedy and less than two weeks before students return to school in Uvalde, where some children are still too scared or scarred to go back inside a classroom. The board faced withering criticism, with one young girl approaching a microphone to to ask why law enforcement hadn’t protected her friends and teachers. “Turn in your badge,” she demanded.
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Uvalde, TX
Government
102.5 The Bone

15 months before Uvalde massacre, Police Chief Arredondo raised security issues with school board

UVALDE, Texas — Law enforcement was criticized for its response to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas. Fifteen months before the school shooting that claimed the lives of 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas, the embattled school district police chief mentioned during a city school board meeting some of the security issues that investigators have found played critical roles in the failures connected with the May 24 massacre.
UVALDE, TX
WFAA

Uvalde parents call for school district superintendent's job

UVALDE, Texas — With the start to a delayed school year about two weeks away, Uvalde CISD trustees provided another chance Monday night for families to ask questions regarding security and protocol after May's mass shooting at Robb Elementary. The public-comment portion of the meeting was followed by the...
UVALDE, TX
saobserver.com

“In our Texas it’s you and me…”

O’Rourke criticized Abbott for not calling a special session after the Uvalde massacre, while Abbott has said his rival is bad for energy. DeSOTO — Beto O’Rourke told voters Saturday at a town-hall gathering that the way to move Texas forward is to dump Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in November’s election.
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

Austin nonprofit giving away free bikes to Uvalde students

AUSTIN, Texas - Operation Get Out, an Austin nonprofit organization, is gifting new bicycles to 3rd-6th grade students in Uvalde. The organizations says it is teaming up with The Move, a sports podcast by Lance Armstrong, JB Hager and George Hincapie, to transport 800 brand-new bikes from Austin to Uvalde.
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grievance#Uvalde Cisd Board#Ucisd
Pleasanton Express

Chief Priest Report – Lytle

When you look at the call volume, it might appear it was a slow week with only 49 calls. It was a busy one with nine reported property crimes, more on that later. Officers conducted 71 traffic stops which resulted in 63 citations and eight warnings. Let’s get the arrest...
LYTLE, TX
Q92

Uvalde Tragedy Used For Sick Insensitive Propaganda in California

The 1,500-mile tension between Texas and California begins to thicken after an extremely disturbing ad was displayed in one of the densest areas in California. The fierce rivalry between Texas and California is continuously being fueled. It's no secret that Texas has become the "It Place." According to reports, Texas is the #1 state people are moving to, and California is the #1 state people are leaving. Not only are residents from other states flocking to Texas, but so are huge tech companies like Tesla and HP.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KENS 5

Bandera County authorities identify found remains as local father missing since July

SAN ANTONIO — Bandera County authorities identified remains discovered last week as belonging to Sean Duffy, a 56-year-old man who went missing in July. Matt King, chief deputy of the Bandera County Sheriff's Office, confirmed the information to KENS 5 following an autopsy conducted in Lockhart. The body was discovered by a passerby last week, sending tremors of unease through a small-town community where residents say they've noticed an uptick in crime and missing people.
BANDERA COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy