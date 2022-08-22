Read full article on original website
popville.com
End of an Era: California Tortilla Closing August 27th after 19 years in Cleveland Park
I stopped by California Tortilla in Cleveland Park and learned that the employees were informed this morning that the restaurant is closing for good this Saturday, not in November as they had previously been told. A number of employees have been there 15+ years and the sudden closure is leaving them in the lurch as they weren’t planning to need new jobs this soon. Lots of stress about rent payments and caring for kids and needing to find jobs ASAP (understandably!)”
WJLA
Maryland twins who started blue crab delivery during pandemic open first restaurant
COLUMBIA, Md. (7News) — Maryland twins who were laid off during the pandemic are celebrating the two-year anniversary of owning their own business. Rae and La Middleton are welcoming customers to their first restaurant R&L Crab Co., which just opened in Columbia, Md. “This is our store, we are...
popville.com
Sending Lots of Mutts Love on National Dog Day!
For the past 12 years we’ve loved celebrating our furry friends everyday and especially on August 26 for National Dog Day!. No longer a physical storefront, Metro Mutts continues to offer dog walking and cat sitting services in many parts of the city. We serve Capitol Hill, H St/Atlas, Navy Yard and other parts of NE and SE as well as limited areas in NW. After nearly 5 years under new ownership and 2.5 years of adjusting operations we’re a bit smaller but still thrilled to continue to serve clients seeking weekly or occasional dog walking and cat sitting.
popville.com
“Black Owned Wine & Spirits Festival Returns To D.C. For 6th Annual Event”
“The Black Owned Wine And Spirits, a fully immersive wine and spirits festival dedicated to the elevation and awareness of Black-owned brands will make its return to Washington D.C. on September 10th, 2022 at the HQO (1385 Canal Street SE, Washington, DC 20003). Founded in 2016, the event has garnered national attention through its collaboration with all-star spirits partners, renowned artists and local talent, as well as stellar food pairings. This year, the event will return bigger and better.
Thrillist
15 Totally Free Things to Do in DC
Washington DC is one of the country’s most popular tourist destinations, and for those of us who call the District home, it’s easy to see why. With dozens of world-class museums, murals that transform streets into galleries, and sites brimming with history, DC offers a full agenda—completely free of charge. Whether you want to try a new farmer’s market, explore a new hike, or polish off your roller skating or canoeing skills, here are some of our favorite free things to do in the District.
Diversity is the Word Which Best Describes DC Jazz Festival’s Lineup
After one year of canceled events and a second which only allowed for limited performances and discussions, the DC Jazz Festival is back, live and in person, albeit with a few changes — positive ones, this writer may add — to the format, scheduling and focus. The post Diversity is the Word Which Best Describes DC Jazz Festival’s Lineup appeared first on The Washington Informer.
popville.com
“Takoma Park Farmers Market Pie Contest is Sunday, September 18th”
“The popular Takoma Park Farmers Market Pie Contest returns after a 2 year hiatus on Sunday, September 18th on Laurel Avenue in Takoma Park. Bakers are invited to enter their best pies made using seasonal ingredients available now at the market – both sweet or savory. Celebrity judges taste the pies and winners are named in the following categories:
washingtoninformer.com
Artist/Designer Elijah Rutland, 23, Takes D.C. Sneaker Con by Storm
Georgia native Elijah Rutland, 23, has reason to celebrate given his recent graduation from Florida A&M University (FAMU) in Tallahassee, where he majored in graphic engineering. But there’s a lot more for which this talented artist and budding entrepreneur can also be proud – from securing deals with Nike, Beats...
popville.com
“Major construction on the Blue and Yellow lines is weeks away; Metro customers encouraged to plan now”
“Whether you choose the free shuttle buses or an alternative rail or bus route, Metro encourages customers to begin travel planning for major construction on the Blue and Yellow lines that will result in rail service changes this fall. Starting September 10, work will begin to fix the aging Yellow Line tunnel and bridge, and advance the critical improvements necessary to open the future Potomac Yard Station later in the fall.
popville.com
Habana Village Closed, Again, in Adams Morgan, Building For Sale (Sold?)
Habana Village briefly became a sports bar in 2018 but quickly returned to being Habana Village. Both of their phone numbers are no longer working and there is a for sale sign out front. It’s listed at $1,999,900. “Incredible Location! Next Generation 4 level restaurant with manager apartment on...
New food hall opens doors for local chefs
RIVERDALE PARK, Md. (DC News Now) — A new food hall has opened up in Prince George’s County, but this one isn’t like your normal food hall with vendors selling out of booths and indoor and outdoor seating options. Le Fantome is working to bring more than just great food options and a new meeting […]
Essence
7 Black-Owned Businesses You Need To Visit On Your Next Trip To Washington D.C.
While staples such as Ben’s Chili Bowl and Ooh's & Aah's will always have our hearts, some newcomers are definitely making their mark as well. Though Chocolate City has become a little more vanilla over the years, it’s still a mecca (word to Howard University) for Black culture.
Tricolored Heron Makes Rare Appearance At Kingman Island, Delighting Bird Watchers
Head to Kingman Island today, and you might be able to catch a rare glimpse of a certain graceful, long-necked bird with a slate blue, white, and copper feathers, dipping its long bill in the water. D.C.’s bird watchers have reported multiple sightings of a tricolored heron on the island...
popville.com
“Residential visitor parking passes: app edition”
I am curious to know how others have dealt with this: I live in a RPP zone of Mount Pleasant and have always had a IRL paper visitor permit. I have also used the app twice to get digital permits with no trouble. My current house sitter, who is visiting from AL, is registered via the Park DC Permits app, but in the last week she has twice gotten parking tickets, from the same officer.
WJLA
Help find Cinnamon! Thieves dognap 3-year-old Yorkie-Poo in Northeast DC, MPD says
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — D.C. Police is seeking assistance in locating a dog stolen on Sunday, August 14 in the 500 block of Lee Street, Northeast. The dog is a 3-year-old female Yorkie-Poo named “Cinnamon." Anyone with info is urged to call (202) 727-9099/text 50411. This comes on...
Washingtonian.com
This DC-Area High-Tech Toilet Startup Wants to Solve the Public Bathroom Problem
It’s a familiar problem: You’re out and about, and you’ve got to go. But you can’t find anywhere to, you know, go. The Brentwood, Maryland-based company Throne Labs is trying to solve this issue via a fleet of portable, high-tech public toilets. The company hopes to banish the days of holding your breath in a smelly park bathroom or trying to find a coffee shop that will let you use its restroom.
fox5dc.com
DC Top Chef turned away at downtown restaurant due to dress code
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A top D.C. chef was visiting a new restaurant downtown on Saturday when she was asked to leave because her shoes didn't fit the dress code. Former "Top Chef" finalist and current chef at St. Anselm in Northeast Marjorie Meek-Bradley stopped at Shoto, a Japanese restaurant that opened last February.
fox5dc.com
Low-cost airline Play to offer nonstop flights from Dulles to Iceland
DULLES, Va. - Low-cost airline Play will begin offering nonstop flights from the Washington, D.C. area to Iceland next spring. The flights will operate daily from Washington Dulles International Airport to Play's hub at Keflavik international Airport in Reykjavik, Iceland beginning April 26, 2023. From Iceland, passengers will be able...
mocoshow.com
Update on Copper Canyon Grill in Silver Spring, Which Closed After a Kitchen Fire in July
According to a representative from the restaurant, Copper Canyon Grill at 928 Ellsworth Dr in Silver Spring has recently begun renovations after a kitchen fire closed the location on July 12. No official reopening date has been announced. Copper Canyon has additional an MoCo location in Gaithersburg (Rio) and it’s sister restaurant the Stanford Grill has a location in Rockville.
popville.com
Today’s Rental was chosen because I’m always curious what “cozy” looks like
This rental is located at Fairmont St NW near 13th St NW. The Craiglist ad says:. “$1,675 / 1br – 400ft2 – Cozy 1 Bed/1 Bath Columbia Heights Available October 2022! (Columbia Heights) Cozy 1 Bed/1 Bath Columbia Heights Available October 2022!. This cozy one-bedroom and one-bathroom unit...
