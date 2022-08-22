ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskego, WI

9-year-old in Wisconsin gets trapped under hay bale, airlifted to hospital

EDEN, Wis. (WFRV) – A 9-year-old girl needed to be airlifted to Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin after a ‘large’ hay bale fell on top of her. According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, on August 24 around 2:50 p.m., authorities received a call of a ‘large’ hay bale that fell on a 9-year-old girl. The incident happened in the Township of Eden.
EDEN, WI
UPMATTERS

Wisconsin woman arrested two days after hitting squad car, fleeing through cornfield

TRENTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Two days after she initially ran away from authorities, a woman from Mazomanie was taken into custody when she was found yelling at a trailer park. According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, on August 23 around 7 p.m., a Dodge County Sheriff’s Office sergeant did a traffic stop on Highway 151 near Trenton. The driver of the vehicle reportedly lied about her identity to the sergeant.
MAZOMANIE, WI
WNCY

9 Year Old Girl Flown To The Hospital After Bales Of Hay Fell On Her

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A 9-year-old girl from the Township of Eden is being treated at the Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin in Milwaukee after a thousand-pound hay bale fell on her. Fond du Lac County deputies responded around 2:50 Wednesday afternoon to a call that...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Jefferson County crash, entrapment on Highway 59; 1 taken to hospital

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. - One person was transported to the hospital Wednesday night. Aug. 24 following a crash in Jefferson County. Crews were dispatched to the area of Highway 59 near County Rd Z around 7:15 p.m. Upon arrival, crews determined complex extrication would be required to remove patient. Kettle...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WI
wiproud.com

Woman killed in Walworth County crash

WALWORTH COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A Cornell woman is killed, and another is critically hurt after a crash in southeast Wisconsin. The crash happened august 14th around 5 pm in Walworth County. The sheriff’s office says a 37-year-old man from Lake Geneva tried to pass a car in a...
WALWORTH COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

Deadly overnight crash I-43 kills driver

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says a driver was killed in a crash on I-43 Tuesday night. The crash occurred on I-43 at STH 60 near Grafton, Wisconsin. According to investigators, a truck with only the driver inside was traveling northbound on Interstate 43 when it...
GRAFTON, WI
nbc15.com

Man killed in two-vehicle crash on I-90 identified by Medical Examiner

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The man killed in a two-vehicle crash on I-90 after a semi truck flipped over the median on Sunday was identified by the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Officer. The examiner’s office identified him as Paul Nielsen, a 59-year-old man from Elkhorn. Nielsen was pronounced...
MADISON, WI
WISN

Mukwonago police searching for two missing 14 year olds

MUKWONAGO, Wis. — Village of Mukwonago police say they looking for two missing 14 year olds: Zara Sindler and Jesse Kelley. The mother of the missing girl, Zara, said the last time she spoke to her daughter was around 8 p.m. Monday. Sandra Kos thought her daughter was going...
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Zion man charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide in Kenosha | Crime & Courts

A 31-year-old Zion, Illinois man is facing numerous charges after allegedly shooting three people outside a Kenosha bar over the weekend following a fight. Damon A. Blakey is charged with felonies of attempted first-degree intentional homicide with a dangerous weapon, first-degree reckless injury with a dangerous weapon, first-degree recklessly endangering safety with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by an out-of -state felon in Kenosha County Circuit Court.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Ozaukee County fatal crash, man identified

A West Bend man is dead after a crash on northbound Interstate 43 at Highway 60 Tuesday night, Aug. 23. The crash happened around 6 p.m.
Greater Milwaukee Today

OASD employee charged with hit-and-run allegedly drove school vehicle

OCONOMOWOC — An Oconomowoc Area School District employee who was fired in a scrap metal investigation but then reinstated after a finding of discrimination was charged with a felony Friday after he allegedly struck a woman while driving a school district vehicle and fled the scene outside an Oconomowoc Lake auto shop.
OCONOMOWOC, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Three killed in Wisconsin crash between semi, SUV

FRIENDSHIP, Wis. (AP) — Three people have died in a crash between an SUV and semi in south-central Wisconsin. According to the State Patrol, two people in a Jeep Cherokee were northbound on Highway Z in Adams County near Friendship Monday afternoon and had stopped at the Highway 21 intersection. The Jeep driver began pulling slowly onto Highway 21 when it was struck by the semi which swerved and rolled into a ditch.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

18th and Villa homicide; Racine woman sentenced

RACINE, Wis. - A Racine woman has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for a 2019 fatal shooting. Angela Scheit, 40, pleaded guilty on Aug. 12 to second-degree reckless homicide after previously pleading not guilty to first-degree intentional homicide. According to a criminal complaint, officers found Scheit in front...
RACINE, WI
CBS 58

Bristol man in custody, accused of possession and delivery of narcotics

KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Bristol man was taken into custody after being accused of possessing and delivering various amounts of narcotics including fentanyl, cocaine, and marijuana. On Aug. 16, the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department, Drug Operations Group, conducted an investigation into Sanford A. Hill. Officials took Hill into...
BRISTOL, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Telling the stories of Mequon and Thiensville

MEQUON — It’s hard to miss the 17-foot-tall Mequon Town Center Gateway structure located at the northeast corner of Cedarburg and Mequon roads that serves as an entrance to the Mequon and Thiensville communities as well as the Town Center District. But what is less visible are the...
MEQUON, WI
wlip.com

Man Facing Drug Charges After Traffic Stop

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A Bristol man is facing drug charges after being busted last week. Sanford Hill was a passenger in a vehicle that was the subject of a traffic stop on August 16th. The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department alleges that Hill was found in possession of narcotics including fentanyl...
BRISTOL, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

SUV pulled from Racine's Root River, alcohol believed involved

RACINE, Wis. - Rescue crews pulled an SUV from the Root River in Racine near 6th Street and Memorial Drive Sunday afternoon, Aug. 21. According to Racine police, the driver, a man, 43, was headed south on the Root River Pathway, which is a bike path that goes along the Root River, when he drove into the river.
RACINE, WI

