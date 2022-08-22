Read full article on original website
9-year-old in Wisconsin gets trapped under hay bale, airlifted to hospital
EDEN, Wis. (WFRV) – A 9-year-old girl needed to be airlifted to Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin after a ‘large’ hay bale fell on top of her. According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, on August 24 around 2:50 p.m., authorities received a call of a ‘large’ hay bale that fell on a 9-year-old girl. The incident happened in the Township of Eden.
Wisconsin woman arrested two days after hitting squad car, fleeing through cornfield
TRENTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Two days after she initially ran away from authorities, a woman from Mazomanie was taken into custody when she was found yelling at a trailer park. According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, on August 23 around 7 p.m., a Dodge County Sheriff’s Office sergeant did a traffic stop on Highway 151 near Trenton. The driver of the vehicle reportedly lied about her identity to the sergeant.
9 Year Old Girl Flown To The Hospital After Bales Of Hay Fell On Her
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A 9-year-old girl from the Township of Eden is being treated at the Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin in Milwaukee after a thousand-pound hay bale fell on her. Fond du Lac County deputies responded around 2:50 Wednesday afternoon to a call that...
Jefferson County crash, entrapment on Highway 59; 1 taken to hospital
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. - One person was transported to the hospital Wednesday night. Aug. 24 following a crash in Jefferson County. Crews were dispatched to the area of Highway 59 near County Rd Z around 7:15 p.m. Upon arrival, crews determined complex extrication would be required to remove patient. Kettle...
wiproud.com
Woman killed in Walworth County crash
WALWORTH COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A Cornell woman is killed, and another is critically hurt after a crash in southeast Wisconsin. The crash happened august 14th around 5 pm in Walworth County. The sheriff’s office says a 37-year-old man from Lake Geneva tried to pass a car in a...
CBS 58
Deadly overnight crash I-43 kills driver
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says a driver was killed in a crash on I-43 Tuesday night. The crash occurred on I-43 at STH 60 near Grafton, Wisconsin. According to investigators, a truck with only the driver inside was traveling northbound on Interstate 43 when it...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
45-year-old West Bend man identified as person killed in crash in neighboring Ozaukee County
August 24, 2022 – Ozaukee Co., WI – The Wisconsin State Patrol is releasing the name of the person killed in a single vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday evening, August 23, 2022 on I-43 northbound at STH 60 in Ozaukee County. The person killed has been identified as...
dailydodge.com
Dodge County Authorities Searching For Woman Connected To Traffic Incident
(Waupun) The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office at last word was looking for a woman connected to a traffic incident from Tuesday night. No details were given about the incident, but authorities say the woman fled and hid in a cornfield. Wednesday afternoon, the woman was said to be walking...
nbc15.com
Man killed in two-vehicle crash on I-90 identified by Medical Examiner
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The man killed in a two-vehicle crash on I-90 after a semi truck flipped over the median on Sunday was identified by the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Officer. The examiner’s office identified him as Paul Nielsen, a 59-year-old man from Elkhorn. Nielsen was pronounced...
WISN
Mukwonago police searching for two missing 14 year olds
MUKWONAGO, Wis. — Village of Mukwonago police say they looking for two missing 14 year olds: Zara Sindler and Jesse Kelley. The mother of the missing girl, Zara, said the last time she spoke to her daughter was around 8 p.m. Monday. Sandra Kos thought her daughter was going...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Zion man charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide in Kenosha | Crime & Courts
A 31-year-old Zion, Illinois man is facing numerous charges after allegedly shooting three people outside a Kenosha bar over the weekend following a fight. Damon A. Blakey is charged with felonies of attempted first-degree intentional homicide with a dangerous weapon, first-degree reckless injury with a dangerous weapon, first-degree recklessly endangering safety with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by an out-of -state felon in Kenosha County Circuit Court.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Ozaukee County fatal crash, man identified
A West Bend man is dead after a crash on northbound Interstate 43 at Highway 60 Tuesday night, Aug. 23. The crash happened around 6 p.m.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal crash; Man accused, driving 100 mph prior to impact
MILWAUKEE - A 29-year-old Milwaukee man is now charged in connection with a fatal crash at Fond du Lac and Congress on Aug. 12 in which speeds reached 100 miles per hour. The accused, Vincent King, is not in police custody – and he faces the following criminal counts:
Greater Milwaukee Today
OASD employee charged with hit-and-run allegedly drove school vehicle
OCONOMOWOC — An Oconomowoc Area School District employee who was fired in a scrap metal investigation but then reinstated after a finding of discrimination was charged with a felony Friday after he allegedly struck a woman while driving a school district vehicle and fled the scene outside an Oconomowoc Lake auto shop.
Three killed in Wisconsin crash between semi, SUV
FRIENDSHIP, Wis. (AP) — Three people have died in a crash between an SUV and semi in south-central Wisconsin. According to the State Patrol, two people in a Jeep Cherokee were northbound on Highway Z in Adams County near Friendship Monday afternoon and had stopped at the Highway 21 intersection. The Jeep driver began pulling slowly onto Highway 21 when it was struck by the semi which swerved and rolled into a ditch.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
18th and Villa homicide; Racine woman sentenced
RACINE, Wis. - A Racine woman has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for a 2019 fatal shooting. Angela Scheit, 40, pleaded guilty on Aug. 12 to second-degree reckless homicide after previously pleading not guilty to first-degree intentional homicide. According to a criminal complaint, officers found Scheit in front...
CBS 58
Bristol man in custody, accused of possession and delivery of narcotics
KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Bristol man was taken into custody after being accused of possessing and delivering various amounts of narcotics including fentanyl, cocaine, and marijuana. On Aug. 16, the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department, Drug Operations Group, conducted an investigation into Sanford A. Hill. Officials took Hill into...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Telling the stories of Mequon and Thiensville
MEQUON — It’s hard to miss the 17-foot-tall Mequon Town Center Gateway structure located at the northeast corner of Cedarburg and Mequon roads that serves as an entrance to the Mequon and Thiensville communities as well as the Town Center District. But what is less visible are the...
wlip.com
Man Facing Drug Charges After Traffic Stop
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A Bristol man is facing drug charges after being busted last week. Sanford Hill was a passenger in a vehicle that was the subject of a traffic stop on August 16th. The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department alleges that Hill was found in possession of narcotics including fentanyl...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
SUV pulled from Racine's Root River, alcohol believed involved
RACINE, Wis. - Rescue crews pulled an SUV from the Root River in Racine near 6th Street and Memorial Drive Sunday afternoon, Aug. 21. According to Racine police, the driver, a man, 43, was headed south on the Root River Pathway, which is a bike path that goes along the Root River, when he drove into the river.
