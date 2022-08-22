FRIENDSHIP, Wis. (AP) — Three people have died in a crash between an SUV and semi in south-central Wisconsin. According to the State Patrol, two people in a Jeep Cherokee were northbound on Highway Z in Adams County near Friendship Monday afternoon and had stopped at the Highway 21 intersection. The Jeep driver began pulling slowly onto Highway 21 when it was struck by the semi which swerved and rolled into a ditch.

2 DAYS AGO