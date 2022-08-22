ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Kim Mulkey's Next Weapon, Mikaylah Williams, Dominating the Summer

By Zack Nagy
LSUCountry
LSUCountry
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wdMJe_0hQghRW000

No. 1 player in the 2023 class, and LSU commit, living up to the hype while showcasing versatility at numerous events

Kim Mulkey is already looking towards the future of this LSU basketball program. As the Hall of Fame head coach continues to raise the LSU Women’s Basketball program standard, she added an integral piece this summer, landing the consensus No. 1 player in the 2023 class, Mikaylah Williams.

Yes, the No. 1 player in the country. A 6-foot-1 combo guard out of Parkway High School, Williams averaged 23 points, 8 rebounds and 2.2 steals per game. In a thrilling 5A state championship game this spring, Williams led Parkway to the title in her junior campaign.

Williams released a final five list that included LSU, Duke, Baylor, Ole Miss and Texas A&M, but Mulkey ultimately secured the Louisiana product, keeping her home.

Related : A Look Into Kim Mulkey's Transfer Portal Class

The superstar has been lighting it up this summer while playing for the USA’s FIBA U17 squad while traveling across the country for showcase events. Of the events she’s participated in, her performance at the Under Armour Next Elite 24 Camp stood out most.

Williams proved her No. 1 ranking to be true, hitting the game-winning shot to lift her team to victory. The Tigers have a superstar in the making with Williams heading to Baton Rouge next summer.

Related : Mulkey's 2022 Recruiting Class, Who Can Step Up to Make Immediate Impact

For Mulkey to land a player of Williams’ caliber again shows the new standard of LSU Women’s Basketball.

The meteoric rise of the Lady Tigers has been something special since Mulkey has taken over the program. An eye-opening year one under this new staff proved this group was on the rise, but this 2022 offseason has confirmed this program is here for the long haul.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Basketball
State
Louisiana State
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
Baton Rouge, LA
Basketball
City
Baton Rouge, LA
LSU Reveille

Ten uncommitted recruits LSU could add to its Class of 2023 recruiting class

Over the summer, Coach Brian Kelly and his staff garnered the strongest recruiting class an SEC football team could have possibly hoped for. The Tigers added 16 commitments to the Class of 2023 recruiting class in just these past few months alone. With the fall football season kicking off, here are 10 uncommitted prospects that LSU has a shot at adding to its class:
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

Watch: Brian Kelly Invites Former Players Back To LSU To Check On The Tigers

Can You Guess Who Had The Best QB Passing Seasons In College Football From 2015-2021?. Since when, the difference between keeping your locker room together and, perennially, competing for a Championship, versus losing your locker room is the fault former player and journalist like RC. Ridiculous!. A stark difference the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
crescentcitysports.com

Ragin’ Cajuns to induct 7 into Athletics Hall of Fame on 2022 Homecoming weekend

LAFAYETTE – The winningest coach in Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Football history, the only consensus Baseball All-American in school history and a two-time Softball All-American are among the seven-member class selected to the 2022 Louisiana Athletics Hall of Fame, the Board of Directors of the Ragin’ Cajuns Letterman Club announced on Wednesday.
LAFAYETTE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Mulkey
thesunflower.com

Freshman basketball player violates rules, enters transfer portal

Jacob Wilson, the lone high school recruit in Wichita State’s 2022 recruiting class has now entered the transfer portal according to Verbal Commits. The 6-foot-5 guard from Baton Rouge, Louisiana originally committed to WSU in April. Head Coach Isaac Brown said Wilson’s reason for entering the transfer portal had to do with a violation of team rules.
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Under Armour#Next Weapon#The Hall Of Fame#Parkway High School#Texas A M#Fiba#Tigers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
brproud.com

Southern vs MVSU football game to air on ESPN+

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The November 12 matchup between Southern University and Mississippi Valley State will now be airing on EPSN+. The start time of the game is also being moved up to 2 p.m. The Jaguars are set to play five home games on Pete Richardson Field...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Maxboxing

Undefeated Keon Papillion makes 2022 debut this Saturday

Keon Papillion,(5-0, 4 KOs), a native of Lafayette, Louisiana, is undefeated after turning pro in February of 2020. Getting 5 bouts in over the last year and a half isn’t too bad considering he started to punch for pay right as the Covid pandemic hit. On Saturday, August 27,...
LAFAYETTE, LA
LSUCountry

LSUCountry

Baton Rouge, LA
662
Followers
1K+
Post
54K+
Views
ABOUT

LSUCountry is a FanNation channel covering LSU athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy