NBC News’ Morgan Radford is pregnant, expecting first baby with David Williams

Morgan Radford is going to be a mom.

The NBC News correspondent, 34, announced her pregnancy on the “Today” show Monday.

“I’m really excited,” she told Dylan Dreyer and Sheinelle Jones, noting that she was also “a little nervous” to share the news and had “butterflies.”

Radford called her pregnancy “such a new experience,” adding, “I haven’t bought anything, I don’t know the gender, I haven’t quite read all the books.

“And by all, I mean any,” she joked. “So I’ll take all the tips. Send some advice my way.”

While the journalist documented her egg-freezing journey in 2018, she called her and her husband David Williams’ upcoming arrival a “beautiful surprise.”

Radford clarified that she is still “so happy” she made that choice.

“That was an independent decision … for my own peace of mind and my own physical and emotional health,” she told her colleagues. “I planned for possibility in the future. I wasn’t married, I wasn’t engaged, nothing. I just did that for me.”

Radford started dating Williams in 2017, and her fellow Harvard University grad got down on one knee in November 2019.

In January, the duo tied the knot in Colombia after postponing their nuptials amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I can’t even begin to describe what this weekend has meant to me … and to us,” the bride captioned a celebratory Instagram post at the time. “It was pure, simple MAGIC.”

Radford and Williams wed in January, two years after their engagement. dawill333/Instagram

Now that their family is growing, Radford gave a glimpse of Williams’ reaction to the news via Twitter .

“Are you serious?” the dad-to-be asked in a video after finding a positive pregnancy test in a gift bag. He then smiled and requested a kiss from Radford.

The expectant reporter is most looking forward to “the cuddles,” she gushed Monday.

“I love that we are creating this whole new human who gets to be exactly who they want to be and to have new experiences even beyond my own imagination,” she added.