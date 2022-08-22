Read full article on original website
MoviePass will return on September 5th with plans starting at around $10 per month
Is about to write the next chapter in its turbulent history. A beta of the revived service will launch on or around September 5th (Labor Day). Pricing will vary depending on each market, but it will be a tiered system costing around $10, $20 or $30 per month. , which first reported the relaunch details, notes that users will get a number of credits each month to see movies in theaters. There won't be an unlimited plan at the outset.
MoviePass returns with a tiered plan but can you trust it?
MoviePass is rising from the grave, launching a beta for its upcoming movie theater subscription service on Labor Day 2022, which takes place on September 5. Exact details on how the new service will work are still sparse at the time of this writing. According to the official website (opens in new tab), this upcoming rendition of MoviePass will have three different pricing tiers: $10, $20, and $30. Each tier will offer a certain amount of credits per month that can be used to watch a movie in theaters.
MoviePass Is Back But It's Biggest Problem Has Not Gone Away
For major movie fans, the MoviePass was like a combination of Christmas, Hanukkah and every other major holiday put together. For a brief period between 2017 and 2019, holders could pay $9.99 per month and watch movies in a theater as many times as they could fit into their schedule.
The Verge
You can now sign up for whatever the new MoviePass is going to be
MoviePass is back, kind of. Starting today, you can sign up to be on a waitlist to become a MoviePass subscriber, and if you want to, you should move quickly since the waitlist will only be open for five days. The new MoviePass is scheduled to launch around Labor Day, and its first users will be those at the top of the waitlist.
AOL Corp
MoviePass relaunch crashes servers as CEO plots comeback amid 'overwhelming demand'
MoviePass is officially set to relaunch and contrary to some online commentary, co-founder and CEO Stacy Spikes says the timing couldn't be better. "Now is a more exciting time where you want to get in the water," Spikes told Yahoo Finance Live in a new interview, saying he'd rather relaunch now than prior to the pandemic.
The world's second biggest movie theater chain is in trouble
The owner of Regal Cinemas is having a tough time — its stock crashed as much as 80% Friday after reports that its parent company is preparing to file for bankruptcy.
MoviePass is coming back. Its timing couldn't be worse
Hollywood loves a comeback story, and MoviePass, one of the industry's most notorious flops, is trying to write one of the most epic sequels in history.
