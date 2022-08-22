Panthers naming Baker Mayfield starter at QB signals hope for a team that needs it

The Carolina Panthers named their starting quarterback Monday, doing what has been expected for the past couple of weeks when they named Baker Mayfield as the winner of the job.

It was a “Captain Obvious” sort of move, but also the right thing to do. For those who have watched the Panthers in practice, Mayfield was clearly outplaying Sam Darnold. He throws a better ball, takes more downfield shots and has learned enough of the offense (although certainly not all of it) to make the Panthers comfortable throwing him out there in Week 1.

That first game, Sept. 11 at home against the Cleveland Browns, will be a revenge game of sorts for Mayfield, whether he admits it or not. Mayfield quarterbacked the Browns for almost all of the past four seasons, but Cleveland grabbed Deshaun Watson this offseason and gave him the most ridiculous contract in NFL history.

Certainly perturbed and suddenly expendable, Mayfield was traded to Carolina on July 6 for a conditional fifth-round draft pick. Carolina has tried in a couple of ways to replace Darnold after he went 4-7 as a starter in 2021 — trying out Cam Newton 2.0 last season and then, very regrettably, entering the Watson sweepstakes again in 2022.

Maybe the third time is the charm with Mayfield as Darnold’s replacement, and maybe it isn’t given the Panthers’ awful history with trying to solve the QB issue ever since Newton got hurt at Pittsburgh in 2018.

Mayfield said “the passion is going to come out” whenever he plays this year and that he is “extremely healthy.” Mayfield also said he wasn’t going to be a “robot” and pretend the game didn’t matter more than any other, but said he wasn’t going to “premeditate” anything in terms of the Cleveland game Sept 11.

This is a direction the team had to take, because if you don’t have QB solved, you don’t have a winning team. Darnold is a backup quarterback who will make a lot of money and stay in the NFL a long time, but 2021 proved that you don’t want to build your team’s future around him. (It also doesn’t hurt that Mayfield will help the Panthers sell more tickets).

As Steve Smith, the Panthers great who also serves as the team’s analyst for preseason games, put it Friday night: Mayfield has charisma, swagger and a John Wayne mentality. Darnold, although he’s a fine backup QB, doesn’t excite anybody. “He’s going to put you to sleep, reading a book,” Smith said on the telecast. “We don’t need any librarians.”

Panthers coach Matt Rhule, of course, was more diplomatic in announcing the Mayfield promotion. Mayfield is scheduled to play at least the first quarter Friday night with the starters in Carolina’s third and final exhibition game, vs. Buffalo, in Charlotte.

Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield runs out to practice at Training Camp on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 in Spartanburg, SC. Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/mrodriguez@charlotteobserver.com

“Baker has made a lot of progress in a short amount of time,” Rhule said. “We felt like it was right to make that move for this team.... (I had said regarding the QB battle that) when we know, we know. And we felt like we knew.” Rhule said Mayfield was “stoic” and “professional” when he heard he would be the starter, as was Darnold when he heard he would be the backup, and that when the coach told the team of his decision that there was “no reaction.”

Mayfield and Darnold have had a civil competition throughout training camp, one that Rhule said had “elevated the professionalism” of the team. The two had “become friends along the way,” Rhule said.

“It’s not about trying to stab one another in the back,” Mayfield said during training camp. And it will continue to need to be civil, because history shows that QBs get hurt and Panther fans certainly haven’t seen the last of Darnold.

“Every day was our game day out there during camp,” Darnold said of his competition with Mayfield.

“Obviously, it didn’t go my way.... It is what it is. Right now, I’m going to do everything I can to support Baker.”

Darnold also made clear he was sorry he lost the competition, though, saying: “For me, it sucks, to be quite honest.” Mayfield said he “really, really appreciated” the way Darnold handled the news.

Darnold will play sometime this season, almost certainly. And he will need to play decently, because Carolina doesn’t have a great third option. Rookie Matt Corra l sustained a severe foot injury in Friday night’s exhibition and is likely done for 2022, so it’s quite possible the Panthers will begin the season with only two quarterbacks on the 53-man roster.

But Mayfield is the guy, and he needs to be the guy. He’s still got a lot of prove — he’s a one-year rental at this point who’s playing for a new contract, either here or elsewhere, in 2023. And if he plays well, Christian McCaffrey stays healthy and the defense makes another leap, this could be a playoff team.

That’s a whole lot of ifs, but Mayfield at least gives the Panthers hope.

And after going 22-43 over the past four seasons, they sorely need that.