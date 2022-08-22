ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centre County, PA

Police release more information on missing Centre County woman and her 10-year-old daughter

By Bret Pallotto
Centre Daily Times
Centre Daily Times
 3 days ago

The search for a missing Centre County woman and her 10-year-old daughter entered its sixth day Monday, as police released new information and the Penns Valley Area School District hoped for their safety.

Crystal Oburn, 44, of Centre Hall, and Isabella Rodriguez were last heard from more than two weeks ago. They were last seen Aug. 5 leaving a Blanchard residence. Oburn is believed to be driving a light blue 2013 Chevrolet Malibu.

Oburn is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, about 120 pounds and white. She has brown hair and blue eyes. An undated photo shared by police showed her with blonde hair, as well as a tattoo on her upper right arm that reads “Isabella.”

Isabella is 5 feet tall, about 85 pounds and white. She has blonde or strawberry hair and blue eyes.

Oburn has a child who was enrolled in the Centre Hall-Potter Elementary School last year, PVASD Community Relations Director Nate Althouse wrote in an email Monday, though he did not specify if it was Isabella.

“The Penns Valley Area School District has been and will continue to work with local authorities to help in any way possible,” Althouse wrote. “We are hoping for a resolution in which all parties are accounted for and safe.”

Those who have seen or been in contact with Oburn or Isabella may call police at 814-355-7545.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Utg19_0hQghJhQ00
Crystal Oburn, 44, and her 10-year-old daughter were reported missing Wednesday, state police at Rockview said. They were last seen Aug. 5. Those with information may call police at 814-355-7545. State police at Rockview/Photo provided

Comments / 0

Centre Daily Times

Centre Daily Times

State College, PA
