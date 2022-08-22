Read full article on original website
Related
"Maybe we'll have to meet in secret!" - Erling Haaland lifts lid on relationship with Manchester United star
Erling Haaland explained how his relationship with former Borussia Dortmund teammate and now-Manchester United star Jadon Sancho has been affected since joining Manchester City. Ever since Haaland burst onto the scene for RB Salzburg, it seemed destined that he was destined to showcase his talent on the biggest stages over...
Manchester City to face Borussia Dortmund in Champions League group stage - Full draw
Manchester City will be faced with the challenge of Borussia Dortmund in the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League group stage campaign, it has now been confirmed. The draw for the upcoming group stage element of Europe's premier club competition was completed on Thursday evening in Istanbul, Turkey. UEFA delegates along with...
BREAKING: Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Inter Milan make up Champions League group of death
Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Inter Milan were handed a group of death in the Champions League, that will see Robert Lewandowski face his former club soon after leaving. The draw took place in Istanbul on Thursday afternoon, with the final set to take place in Turkey next June, after the city was initially supposed to host in 2020 and 2021.
Nemanja Vidic was voted as the best Premier League centre back ever
The war will always rage on about who is the greatest of all time in the Premier League, but Nemanja Vidic was voted the best defender by fans. This year the Premier League is celebrating 30 years since the birth of football, or so Sky Sports and the internet would occasionally have you believe.
RELATED PEOPLE
Fans call for Champions League to return to ITV
A promo video from Barcelona and Chelsea's epic Champions League rivalry from the mid 00s has fans calling for the competition to be back on ITV. The Champions League might be the biggest tournament in the world, and as always everyone was hooked to the tv to find out which teams were drawn with which in today's group draw, but even it isn't impervious to nostalgia.
Chelsea set huge asking price for Hakim Ziyech amid Ajax transfer talks
Chelsea have set an asking price of around €40 million for Hakim Ziyech amid transfer links between him and a return to Ajax this summer, according to reports. Since the start of the window, Ziyech has faced an uncertain future at the Blues. He was heavily linked with a...
Footage of Cristiano Ronaldo's reaction to Jadon Sancho goal against Liverpool goes viral
A video of Cristiano Ronaldo's reaction to Monday night's opener against Liverpool titled: 'He just wants the old Manchester United back' has picked up 1.2 million views. The 37-year-old forward, who continues to be linked with a move away from Old Trafford, was sat in the stands when Jadon Sancho put United ahead with a composed finish.
BREAKING: Chelsea agree deal to sign Barcelona striker Pierre Emerick Aubameyang
Chelsea have reportedly agreed a deal to sign striker Pierre Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona. It has been widely reported that the London club have agreed a fee of £18 million for the Gabon international and that a move to Stamford Bridge is edging ever closer. Aubameyang only joined Barcelona...
IN THIS ARTICLE
A compilation of Anthony Martial's 45-minute showing against Liverpool shows he was electric up front
A stunning compilation of Anthony Martial's 45-minute outing against Liverpool shows he was electric up front for Manchester United. Martial starred as Man United registered their first win of the new Premier League season by beating Liverpool 2-1 at Old Trafford on Monday. The Frenchman entered the fray at the...
Manchester City receive Kalvin Phillips fitness boost ahead of Crystal Palace clash
Manchester City are hopeful that further assessments on Kalvin Phillips' injury could deem the midfielder available to face Crystal Palace on Saturday. The Premier League champions played out a 3-3 draw with Barcelona in a charity friendly at Camp Nou on Wednesday, with Phillips making his first start for City since joining from Leeds this summer.
Manchester City discover Carabao Cup third round opponent - Full draw revealed
Manchester City will play Chelsea in the Carabao Cup third round. City, who have won the competition on four of the past five occasions, suffered defeat in the fourth round last season. Guardiola's side are looking to reclaim their Carabao Cup crown, after Liverpool beat Chelsea in the 2022 final.
This Manchester United defender’s performance went under the radar against Liverpool
Liverpool at home is not a game for the faint-hearted, and Diogo Dalot wore his heart on his sleeve on Monday night. Manchester United finally picked up their first win of the Premier League season, and their first competitive victory under Erik ten Hag against the bitterest of rivals. Central...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Erik ten Hag left 'physically shattered' after joining players on 8.5-mile run, he's setting standards
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag made a 'deep impression' on his players after he joined them on a 8.5 mile (13.8km) run, a day after their embarrassing 4-0 defeat to Brentford. The Dutch manager was left furious with United's performance at the Gtech Community Stadium on August 13 as...
Three players who could leave Barca in the next few days score against Manchester City
All three of Barcelona's goal scorers in their friendly against Manchester City on Wednesday night might be leaving the club in the next eight days. On Wednesday night, Barcelona welcomed City to the Nou Camp in what might have seemed like a surprising friendly to have so soon after the season started.
Fans think Yaya Toure gave Tottenham Hotspur a good Champions League draw
Yaya Toure was being attributed with giving Tottenham Hotspur a good draw in the Champions League, whilst reminding everyone of the curse on Manchester City. Thursday afternoon was one of the highlights of the sporting year, with everyone glued to their televisions whilst shouting "oh will you just get on with it," as two random former footballers pulled out the balls to decide the Champions League groups.
Erling Haaland provides wholesome account of Manchester City's dramatic 3-2 win over QPR in 2012
While some initially suspected his allegiances towards Manchester City, Erling Haaland confirmed his love for the Sky Blues in his first interview with the club. “I was born in England. I have been a City fan my whole life. I know a lot about the club.”. With his father, Alfie...
Liverpool preparing final move of the transfer window - player could cost £100m+
Liverpool are interested in signing Atletico Madrid star Marcos Llorente as Jurgen Klopp looks to bolster his options in the middle of the park, according to Fichajes,. The Reds are said to be preparing their final move of the window for Llorente, and their interest stems from the ongoing injury crisis at the club.
Angel Di Maria's wife opens up on their Man United nightmare, she admits he only joined for money
Angel Di Maria's wife has opened up on their nightmare year in Manchester, featuring "disgusting" food, women that "look like porcelain" and "weird" people in the city. The Argentine forward signed for Manchester United from Real Madrid in the summer of 2014 for a then-British record £59.7 million. He...
Why Everton are stalling Anthony Gordon's Chelsea deal amid Conor Gallagher and Armando Broja interest
The reason for Everton rejecting Chelsea’s bids and holding up a deal for Anthony Gordon has been revealed. The Toffees have rejected two bids for the 21-year-old from Chelsea already this summer. The Blues have now made an offer of £60 million, with an initial £50 million to be...
PSG offer, Pep Guardiola comments, involvement from Manchester City's CEO - The latest on Bernardo Silva
While the focus on the pitch was firmly placed on a dramatic charity friendly at the Camp Nou on Wednesday night, there was plenty ongoing away from the field. Bernardo Silva's summer-long transfer saga - largely involving Barcelona - has shown no signs of slowing, despite multiple rejections on certain claims from Manchester City.
SPORTbible
86K+
Followers
27K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
We've got the latest sports news, pictures and videos from around the world. Up to date coverage of all the biggest sports events and exclusive interviews with the biggest UFC, boxing, NFL and NBA stars and much more.https://www.sportbible.com/
Comments / 0