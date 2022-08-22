ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Noah Sewell is named to the AP preseason All-American First Team

By Don Smalley
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SNJmO_0hQgh3f300

It’s assumed by nearly everyone out there that Oregon linebacker Noah Sewell is bound for a special season in 2022.

He was named to the Polynesian Player of the Year watch list just the other day and now Sewell has been named as a preseason first-team all-American by the Associated Press.

Sewell is one of just three Pac-12 players to earn preseason first-team honors and one of six to land on either the first or second team. The other two first-teamers in the conference are USC Trojans in offensive lineman Andrew Voorhies and wide receiver Jordan Addison.

Sewell goes into this season as a third-year junior and during his career, he has racked up 159 total tackles with 15 tackles for loss and six sacks in 21 career games played. He ranked second in the Pac-12 and led all FBS freshmen in 2021 with a career-high 114 tackles, while also adding career-highs of 8.5 tackles for loss and four sacks.

He’ll get to show out right away this year as the No. 11 ranked Ducks will open the 2022 season on Sept. 3 against No. 3 Georgia at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta for the Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game.

Noah Sewell 2022 Preseason Honors
» Bronko Nagurski Trophy Preseason Watch List (Defensive POY)
» Chuck Bednarik Award Preseason Watch List (Defensive POY)
» Butkus Award Preseason Watch List (top linebacker)
» Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award Watch List
» Lombardi Award Watch List
» Lott IMPACT Trophy Watch List
» Associated Press Preseason All-America first team
» Walter Camp Preseason All-America first team
» Walter Camp Player of the Year Watch List
» Sporting News Preseason All-America first team
» Phil Steele Preseason All-America first team
» Athlon Sports Preseason All-America first team
» Pac-12 All-Conference Preseason first team (media)
» Phil Steele Preseason Pac-12 All-Conference first team
» Athlon Preseason Pac-12 All-Conference first team

